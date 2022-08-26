Best wood burning stoves to get a roaring log fire going

Rashmi Narayan
·10 min read
(Stovax)
(Stovax)

With cooler months ahead and rising energy prices, wood burner stoves are gaining popularity. Beyond the warmth they bring, there are new models that are producing far fewer carbon emissions and help in increasing your green credentials. Those after aesthetic design for their homes and looking for something chic in the living room also turn to wood burners.

There are wood burners suitable for every kind of home including ones on wheels or water: think camper vans and houseboats. Some models also come with airwash technology which brings a flow of air into the firebox of your wood burner from a vent above the glass panel and creates a layer air which ‘washes’ over the glass at all times. Whichever option you choose, as of 2022 all wood burners must meet Ecodesign regulations.

What is Ecodesign?

January 2022 marked a change in regulations for all fuel-burning appliances such as gas cookers, gas boilers and wood burning stoves after a growing concern in air quality and carbon emissions in the UK. These appliances must adhere to Ecodesign criteria, which is a European Standard that specifies the maximum permitted level of emissions.

These regulations specify nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), organic gaseous compounds (OGC) and particulate matter (PM) which is a result of combustion. This also means that your wood burner model needs to be compliant and must have a UKCA marking.

The number of logs needed for your wood burner largely depends on the stove’s efficiency and the best part about an Ecodesign stove is that it requires significantly less wood than an open fire.

Many parts of the UK are smoke control areas where there is a limit on how much smoke you can release from a chimney. You can only burn authorised fuel, unless you use an ‘exempt appliance’ that is authorised by The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

Choosing the best wood burner

There is a wide range of wood burners out there from style to size, depending on your budget. An understanding of heat output is a good place to start. You can work out the model you wish to buy based on the size of the room or area you are heating and the heat output required which is ordinarily displayed in kilowatts (kW).

It is also worth looking into the following aspects when you are investing in a wood burner:

  • Durability

  • Ease of use

  • Quality

  • Value

  • Installation costs

  • Maintenance

Regardless of the model you set your eyes on, it must be compliant with Ecodesign regulations to be legally sold.

Wood burners vs multi-fuel burners

These stoves are designed to burn dry wood which means you will require fewer logs to produce an ample amount of heat, thereby reducing emissions. Depending on the species of wood, it must be kiln-dried for a period of at least a year to 36 months. Freshly cut wood has higher moisture levels and must be left out to dry. If you do not have the space to store dry wood, you can buy dry wood that has a Ready to Burn certification by Woodsure. This certification ensures that the wood you purchase has been tested with a moisture content that is below 20 per cent. You may also want to verify with your local council if you live in a smoke controlled area as you will need a DEFRA exempt stove to burn wood.

As the name implies, multi-fuel stoves are able to burn wood, fuel that is on the list of authorised fuels and smokeless fuels such as anthracite, semi-anthracite, gas and low volatile steam coal.

These stoves ordinarily have a grate (some newer models come with adjustable grates) for the fuel, such as coal to rest on and require air below the stove to operate efficiently. Some models also come with a riddling plate that help with removing any ash that builds up over time.

Any house coal exceeding more than 2 per cent of sulphur content is likely to be banned due to its contribution to pollution. Again, if you live in a smoke controlled area, you will only be able to use smokeless fuel and the stove must be approved by DEFRA.

There are also some hybrid models that offer a combination of wood burning and multi-fuel stoves.

We’ve rounded up the best below to help you choose. See the edit here.

Arada Holborn 7 Wood Burning/ Multifuel Ecodesign Ready Stove

A classic stove with great versatility in its design as it fits well in both in vintage and modern homes. It comes with an airwash system, an efficiency of 81.2 per cent, a clearSkies rating of four and a lifetime guarantee.

A steel registration plate is also included which can be used to seal the chimney opening and prevent dirt, dust, soot and debris falling down. You will also be given a single stove glove to stoke the fire or add wood without the risk of personal injury.

It can be used as a wood burner or a multifuel stove that is both DEFRA approved and Ecodesign compliant.

Buy now £1395.00, Direct Stoves

Mazona Ripley 4kW Ecodesign Ready Multi-fuel Wood Burning Stove

This small yet sturdy stove ticks many boxes. It comes with an airwash system, a five-year warranty on the stove body and for a mere 4kW output, it still gives out plenty of heat. It is easy to use, can quickly warm up small areas and can be effortlessly installed in camper vans.

It is suitable for a shed or summer house if you have the sufficient clearances and hearth. It is also smoke exempt, making it DEFRA approved and ideal for smoke controlled areas.

Though you may need to purchase additional extras such as flue or a carbon monoxide detector, this stove is well worth buying if you’re on a budget.

Buy now £350.00, Amazon

Esse One Ecodesign Wood Burning Stove

An efficient stove that’s DEFRA-approved and perfect for compact spaces.

Its 4.9kW output provides ample heating and is excellent value for money. It comes with a five-year warranty and is easy to install, use and clean. The design is contemporary and stylish and the stove comes with an energy rating of A Plus.

It is also packed with features like tertiary air supply and a powerful airwash so that you can sit back and watch the magnificent flames.

Buy now £534.95, Direct Stoves

Portway Arundel Wood Burning / Multi-fuel Ecodesign Stove

This user-friendly stove boasts primary and secondary air controls and you can burn dry wood logs, coal or smokeless fuel. The design is sleek and comes with a large viewing window, making it an excellent addition to your living room.

Although all glass is covered during delivery of this stove, if any glass is broken in transit to you can get a replacement free of charge, without worrying about stove glass insurance. It is Ecodesign ready; DEFRA approved and comes with a ten-year guarantee and an 82.5 per cent efficiency.

This is an ideal stove for many reasons – if you are looking for a cost-effective option and live in a smoke controlled area.

Buy now £539.95, Direct Stoves

Hamlet Solution 4 Multi-fuel stove (S4)

This traditional stove meets Ecodesign standards, has an impressive clearSkies rating of four and an energy rating of A Plus. The multi-fuel function is easy to control and allows you to burn seasoned dry wood or smokeless fuel.

Along with a preheated airwash system to keep the glass clean, it comes with an externally controlled riddling grate as well as a stainless steel ash pan and throat plate.

Its size makes it adaptable to use in a small flat, a shed or even a canal boat that falls under a smoke controlled area. It has a ten-year manufacturer guarantee and is DEFRA approved.

Buy now £629.00, Direct Stoves

Stovax County 3 Wood Burning Multifuel Stove

Stovax’s charming, rustic stove design gives a great cosy feel in garden workshops, a loft room or even a houseboat thanks to its compact size. This adaptable, multi-fuel stove can also be used to burn both dry wood and mineral fuel and is easy to install.

Despite being on the pricier end of the scale, its internal heat shields allow for a great efficiency of 78.1 per cent, which will leave your space warm for longer periods.

Comes with a five-year guarantee, is DEFRA approved and is a smart choice to heat any small space.

Buy now £845.95, Direct Stoves

Morsø 6140 Wood Burning Ecodesign Stove

Danish designed and wonderfully eco-friendly, Morsø’s contemporary wood burner is ideal for any modern home.

The tall, sleek cylindrical design provides flexibility, which means you can place this stove anywhere in your room. The low base is a great option for smaller rooms and there is a log store base to keep your wood logs handy. It also comes with a cold touch handle that helps prevent injury and burns.

It is DEFRA approved and boasts 80 per cent efficiency, making it one of the most environment friendly models out there. Though it is high-priced for a 5kW output, its unique design may be worth the investment.

Buy now £1899.00, Direct Stoves

Mendip Woodland 8kW Double Sided Wood Burning Ecodesign Logstore Stove

This is the perfect, energy efficient stove for heating two rooms and is suitable for open plan areas. Designed as a double-sided wood burner, the wood can be loaded from either side of the two cast iron doors and it utilises a catalyser to keep the wood burning efficiently in compliance with Ecodesign specifications.

This DEFRA approved stove is a clever model as it comes with a free fitting kit, provides space for substantial stack of logs below, in its base. It has a heat output of 8kW and provides a five-year guarantee.

You will be pleased to know that with every purchase of this stove, Mendip contributes to The Woodland Trust.

Buy now £2540.00, Direct Stoves

Charnwood Cove Three BLU Wood Burning Ecodesign Stove

This Ecodesign compliant model takes pride in being one of the cleanest wood burning stove and is ideal for large rooms. Its innovation and design includes a fully controllable Quattroflow management system that provides a superb heat efficiency ranging between 7kW and 16kW.

Made of steel, the stove has a clearSkies rating of two, an energy rating of A Plus and a ten-year guarantee, but it is not DEFRA approved. There optional extras that can be purchased with the stove such as the flue liner for the chimney that also acts as a rain cap and bird guard as well as a carbon monoxide detector.

Buy now £3345.60, Direct Stoves

Stovax Studio 3 Freestanding Wood Burning Stove

A part of Stovax’s Studio range, this visually striking freestanding design is the picture-perfect choice for large living rooms, mezzanine levels or spaces with high ceilings. Though it comes with a wood grate, there is an option to buy a multi-fuel grate if you would like to have the option of burning both wood and smokeless coal. The design is adaptable as it can sit on a stove bench or within your fireplace. It is DEFRA approved, has a solid output of 11kW, an efficiency of up to 80% and a stunning widescreen view of the flames.

Buy now £3480.75, Direct Stoves

Verdict

The Arada Holborn 7 Wood Burning/ Multifuel Ecodesign Ready Stove is the ideal choice as it’s a classic stove from a company that has many years in the industry.

The design and size make it versatile for any home. A lifetime warranty is always a positive thing, as well as providing a decent choice of colours with funky names– from Inky Blue Atlantic, Red Spice and Creamy Sandcastle. Apart from meeting the standards of Ecodesign and DEFRA, it is also an environment friendly model with an efficiency of 81.2 per cent with many excellent features that’s worth the investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • NWSL final to be televised nationally during prime time

    The National Women's Soccer League title game will be aired nationally in prime time for the first time in the 10-year-old league’s history. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 29 and will be aired nationally by CBS. “As we continue to advance the women’s sports landscape in the U.S. and around the world, this is a particularly significant moment for the league and an opportunity our players wholly deserve," NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. "

  • 'This group just stuck with it': Winning world juniors gold special for Canada

    EDMONTON — Canada's under-20 men's hockey team got to know adversity intimately over the past year-and-a-half. The trials and tribulations paid off Saturday night as the team won gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. After going up 2-0 midway through the second period, the group saw Finland roar back to tie the game 2-2 in the third and force overtime where a highlight-reel save by captain Mason McTavish turned into a championship-winning goal by Kent Johnson at the other end

  • KHL game begins with epic line brawl after opening faceoff

    Avangard Omsk and HC Sochi can't stop fighting one another.

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • 'Anything's possible,' Alex Newhook tells young hockey fans at Stanley Cup parade in St. John's

    The oldest trophy in North American professional sports made its way through some of the oldest streets in North America on Monday as part of the official celebration for Alex Newhook's Stanley Cup win this spring. Newhook, from St. John's, helped the Colorado Avalanche claim hockey's top prize this year in what will be a rememberable rookie season for the 21-year-old. Thousands lined the streets, many wearing Avalanche burgundy, to see the cup up close for the first time since Michael Ryder of

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper running backs

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains which sleeper running backs fantasy managers should target late in their 2022 fantasy drafts.

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

    BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had a runner on third with nobody out in the eighth and then loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, and both times failed to score. In the 10th, Biggio took third on a groundout and then rushed home on George Springer’s grounder to

  • Canada back on top of the women's hockey world, but work continues to stay there

    Canada's women's hockey team starts the world championship remembering the words of a man who climbed Mount Everest twice. Jamie Clarke, a Canadian adventurer who reached the top of the world's highest mountain in 1997 and 2010, spoke to the women's team twice in the weeks leading up to February's Olympic Games in Beijing where the Canadian women reclaimed gold. "He talked about conquering Mount Everest. One of his messages was, you're only on top for a split second," head coach Troy Ryan said.

  • Curacao eliminates Canada at Little League World Series with 4-2 win

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curaçao. Canada, which beat North Brisbane, Australia 7-0 and Takarazuka, Japan 6-0 earlier at the 75th Little League World Series, then saw the bats go cold in a 10-0 loss to Matamoros, Mexico. The Vancouver squad only had five scattered hits against C

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s