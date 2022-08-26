Best wood burning stoves to get a roaring log fire going

(Stovax)

With cooler months ahead and rising energy prices, wood burner stoves are gaining popularity. Beyond the warmth they bring, there are new models that are producing far fewer carbon emissions and help in increasing your green credentials. Those after aesthetic design for their homes and looking for something chic in the living room also turn to wood burners.

There are wood burners suitable for every kind of home including ones on wheels or water: think camper vans and houseboats. Some models also come with airwash technology which brings a flow of air into the firebox of your wood burner from a vent above the glass panel and creates a layer air which ‘washes’ over the glass at all times. Whichever option you choose, as of 2022 all wood burners must meet Ecodesign regulations.

What is Ecodesign?

January 2022 marked a change in regulations for all fuel-burning appliances such as gas cookers, gas boilers and wood burning stoves after a growing concern in air quality and carbon emissions in the UK. These appliances must adhere to Ecodesign criteria, which is a European Standard that specifies the maximum permitted level of emissions.

These regulations specify nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), organic gaseous compounds (OGC) and particulate matter (PM) which is a result of combustion. This also means that your wood burner model needs to be compliant and must have a UKCA marking.

The number of logs needed for your wood burner largely depends on the stove’s efficiency and the best part about an Ecodesign stove is that it requires significantly less wood than an open fire.

Many parts of the UK are smoke control areas where there is a limit on how much smoke you can release from a chimney. You can only burn authorised fuel, unless you use an ‘exempt appliance’ that is authorised by The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

Choosing the best wood burner

There is a wide range of wood burners out there from style to size, depending on your budget. An understanding of heat output is a good place to start. You can work out the model you wish to buy based on the size of the room or area you are heating and the heat output required which is ordinarily displayed in kilowatts (kW).

It is also worth looking into the following aspects when you are investing in a wood burner:

Durability

Ease of use

Quality

Value

Installation costs

Maintenance

Regardless of the model you set your eyes on, it must be compliant with Ecodesign regulations to be legally sold.

Wood burners vs multi-fuel burners

These stoves are designed to burn dry wood which means you will require fewer logs to produce an ample amount of heat, thereby reducing emissions. Depending on the species of wood, it must be kiln-dried for a period of at least a year to 36 months. Freshly cut wood has higher moisture levels and must be left out to dry. If you do not have the space to store dry wood, you can buy dry wood that has a Ready to Burn certification by Woodsure. This certification ensures that the wood you purchase has been tested with a moisture content that is below 20 per cent. You may also want to verify with your local council if you live in a smoke controlled area as you will need a DEFRA exempt stove to burn wood.

As the name implies, multi-fuel stoves are able to burn wood, fuel that is on the list of authorised fuels and smokeless fuels such as anthracite, semi-anthracite, gas and low volatile steam coal.

These stoves ordinarily have a grate (some newer models come with adjustable grates) for the fuel, such as coal to rest on and require air below the stove to operate efficiently. Some models also come with a riddling plate that help with removing any ash that builds up over time.

Any house coal exceeding more than 2 per cent of sulphur content is likely to be banned due to its contribution to pollution. Again, if you live in a smoke controlled area, you will only be able to use smokeless fuel and the stove must be approved by DEFRA.

There are also some hybrid models that offer a combination of wood burning and multi-fuel stoves.

We've rounded up the best below to help you choose.

Arada Holborn 7 Wood Burning/ Multifuel Ecodesign Ready Stove

A classic stove with great versatility in its design as it fits well in both in vintage and modern homes. It comes with an airwash system, an efficiency of 81.2 per cent, a clearSkies rating of four and a lifetime guarantee.

A steel registration plate is also included which can be used to seal the chimney opening and prevent dirt, dust, soot and debris falling down. You will also be given a single stove glove to stoke the fire or add wood without the risk of personal injury.

It can be used as a wood burner or a multifuel stove that is both DEFRA approved and Ecodesign compliant.

Buy now £1395.00, Direct Stoves

Mazona Ripley 4kW Ecodesign Ready Multi-fuel Wood Burning Stove

This small yet sturdy stove ticks many boxes. It comes with an airwash system, a five-year warranty on the stove body and for a mere 4kW output, it still gives out plenty of heat. It is easy to use, can quickly warm up small areas and can be effortlessly installed in camper vans.

It is suitable for a shed or summer house if you have the sufficient clearances and hearth. It is also smoke exempt, making it DEFRA approved and ideal for smoke controlled areas.

Though you may need to purchase additional extras such as flue or a carbon monoxide detector, this stove is well worth buying if you’re on a budget.

Buy now £350.00, Amazon

Esse One Ecodesign Wood Burning Stove

An efficient stove that’s DEFRA-approved and perfect for compact spaces.

Its 4.9kW output provides ample heating and is excellent value for money. It comes with a five-year warranty and is easy to install, use and clean. The design is contemporary and stylish and the stove comes with an energy rating of A Plus.

It is also packed with features like tertiary air supply and a powerful airwash so that you can sit back and watch the magnificent flames.

Buy now £534.95, Direct Stoves

Portway Arundel Wood Burning / Multi-fuel Ecodesign Stove

This user-friendly stove boasts primary and secondary air controls and you can burn dry wood logs, coal or smokeless fuel. The design is sleek and comes with a large viewing window, making it an excellent addition to your living room.

Although all glass is covered during delivery of this stove, if any glass is broken in transit to you can get a replacement free of charge, without worrying about stove glass insurance. It is Ecodesign ready; DEFRA approved and comes with a ten-year guarantee and an 82.5 per cent efficiency.

This is an ideal stove for many reasons – if you are looking for a cost-effective option and live in a smoke controlled area.

Buy now £539.95, Direct Stoves

Hamlet Solution 4 Multi-fuel stove (S4)

This traditional stove meets Ecodesign standards, has an impressive clearSkies rating of four and an energy rating of A Plus. The multi-fuel function is easy to control and allows you to burn seasoned dry wood or smokeless fuel.

Along with a preheated airwash system to keep the glass clean, it comes with an externally controlled riddling grate as well as a stainless steel ash pan and throat plate.

Its size makes it adaptable to use in a small flat, a shed or even a canal boat that falls under a smoke controlled area. It has a ten-year manufacturer guarantee and is DEFRA approved.

Buy now £629.00, Direct Stoves

Stovax County 3 Wood Burning Multifuel Stove

Stovax’s charming, rustic stove design gives a great cosy feel in garden workshops, a loft room or even a houseboat thanks to its compact size. This adaptable, multi-fuel stove can also be used to burn both dry wood and mineral fuel and is easy to install.

Despite being on the pricier end of the scale, its internal heat shields allow for a great efficiency of 78.1 per cent, which will leave your space warm for longer periods.

Comes with a five-year guarantee, is DEFRA approved and is a smart choice to heat any small space.

Buy now £845.95, Direct Stoves

Morsø 6140 Wood Burning Ecodesign Stove

Danish designed and wonderfully eco-friendly, Morsø’s contemporary wood burner is ideal for any modern home.

The tall, sleek cylindrical design provides flexibility, which means you can place this stove anywhere in your room. The low base is a great option for smaller rooms and there is a log store base to keep your wood logs handy. It also comes with a cold touch handle that helps prevent injury and burns.

It is DEFRA approved and boasts 80 per cent efficiency, making it one of the most environment friendly models out there. Though it is high-priced for a 5kW output, its unique design may be worth the investment.

Buy now £1899.00, Direct Stoves

Mendip Woodland 8kW Double Sided Wood Burning Ecodesign Logstore Stove

This is the perfect, energy efficient stove for heating two rooms and is suitable for open plan areas. Designed as a double-sided wood burner, the wood can be loaded from either side of the two cast iron doors and it utilises a catalyser to keep the wood burning efficiently in compliance with Ecodesign specifications.

This DEFRA approved stove is a clever model as it comes with a free fitting kit, provides space for substantial stack of logs below, in its base. It has a heat output of 8kW and provides a five-year guarantee.

You will be pleased to know that with every purchase of this stove, Mendip contributes to The Woodland Trust.

Buy now £2540.00, Direct Stoves

Charnwood Cove Three BLU Wood Burning Ecodesign Stove

This Ecodesign compliant model takes pride in being one of the cleanest wood burning stove and is ideal for large rooms. Its innovation and design includes a fully controllable Quattroflow management system that provides a superb heat efficiency ranging between 7kW and 16kW.

Made of steel, the stove has a clearSkies rating of two, an energy rating of A Plus and a ten-year guarantee, but it is not DEFRA approved. There optional extras that can be purchased with the stove such as the flue liner for the chimney that also acts as a rain cap and bird guard as well as a carbon monoxide detector.

Buy now £3345.60, Direct Stoves

Stovax Studio 3 Freestanding Wood Burning Stove

A part of Stovax’s Studio range, this visually striking freestanding design is the picture-perfect choice for large living rooms, mezzanine levels or spaces with high ceilings. Though it comes with a wood grate, there is an option to buy a multi-fuel grate if you would like to have the option of burning both wood and smokeless coal. The design is adaptable as it can sit on a stove bench or within your fireplace. It is DEFRA approved, has a solid output of 11kW, an efficiency of up to 80% and a stunning widescreen view of the flames.

Buy now £3480.75, Direct Stoves

Verdict

The Arada Holborn 7 Wood Burning/ Multifuel Ecodesign Ready Stove is the ideal choice as it’s a classic stove from a company that has many years in the industry.

The design and size make it versatile for any home. A lifetime warranty is always a positive thing, as well as providing a decent choice of colours with funky names– from Inky Blue Atlantic, Red Spice and Creamy Sandcastle. Apart from meeting the standards of Ecodesign and DEFRA, it is also an environment friendly model with an efficiency of 81.2 per cent with many excellent features that’s worth the investment.