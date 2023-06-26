Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The best women’s sandals for walking that won’t give you blisters on your next vacation

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are few things worse than being excited to explore a new place while on vacation and ending the day with a bunch of new blisters. Not only are they painful, but they can ruin the rest of your vacation, especially if you have a limited shoe selection on hand.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re traveling this spring or summer, don’t forget to pack comfortable walking sandals when you’re loading up your suitcase. Whether you’re headed to the beach for spring break, a new city for your honeymoon or hiking somewhere remote with friends, you’re going to need a great pair of sandals to protect and support your feet.

Below, shop seven pairs of sandals that you’ll be able to walk around in all summer long — starting at just $25.

MEGNYA MEGNYA Women's Comfortable Walking Sandals with Arch Support Available in over 15 different colors, these sandals are a top seller on Amazon. The style features a braided rope upper and a rubber sole, is water-resistant and has reviewers saying, "My feet feel like I'm walking on clouds." $40 at Amazon

Nordstrom Teva Midform Universal Sandal These lightweight sandals from the beloved brand Teva are supportive and definitely won't weigh you down. These shoes are ideal for any activity and feature a durable sole and adjustable straps. $65 at Nordstrom

ALEADER ALEADER Comfortable Summer Sandals These colorful kicks are sure to add a fun pop of color to any summery 'fit. Totally vegan, these were "created using synthetic and plant-based materials." Plus, they are also durable, water-friendly and easy to pull on and off, thanks to the velcro closure. $28 at Amazon

Chaco Chaco Women's CHILLOS Slide Sandal Complete with a rubber sole and a ladder-lock buckle, these sandals from Chacos run true to size. According to the product description, these do-it-all shoes are great for everything from checking out a new trail to walking about the shore. $25 at Amazon

Nordstrom Seychelles Word For Word Slide Sandal These crisscross slides are cute enough to wear with a dress but comfortable enough to wear all day long. You can bring home these strappy sandals in four other neutral colors. $89 at Nordstrom

Cole Haan Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Sandal These 1.2-inch sandals from Cole Haan have a smooth leather upper and a velcro strap. They are fully lined and have a rubber sole made with the brand's Grandfoam. Score this style while it's majorly marked down! $80 at Cole Haan

Sorel Sorel Womens VIIBE Sandal Available in three other colorways, if you're looking for a little height, this platform style from Sorel is for you. Buy your normal size and thank yourself this summer. $125 at Sorel

More from In The Know:

Don’t wait for Prime Day — these 8 beauty deals under $50 are absolutely worth purchasing now

This gel bronzer will give you the perfect summer glow on days you can’t be bothered with a full face of makeup

If you’re looking for books like ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ you won’t be able to put down these 5 best sellers

TikTok found a $40 jacket that’s super similar to Lululemon’s Define Jacket

The post The best women’s sandals for walking that won’t give you blisters on your next vacation appeared first on In The Know.