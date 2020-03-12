The best women's golf pants for 2020, according to our Golf Digest editors

Finding the right pair of women's golf pants is a constant struggle. It can be tough to find a pair of pants that are comfortable, boast enough stretch for a round of golf and actually look good in the process. We polled our growing contingent of avid golfers in the Golf Digest office, for their choice of the best women's golf pants. Here are our favorites.

Adidas Ultimate 365 Adistar Cropped Pants

"These are by far the most comfortable women's golf pants I've ever worn. They're super stretchy and have an elastic waistband, making them the perfect fit for every body type and size. The lightweight fabric makes them a great option for spring temperatures that aren't quite skirt-friendly, and the cropped leg brings a stylish touch that allows them to easily be worn from course to street. They also come in six different colors so you can pair them with almost anything!" —Nicole Rae

Adidas Ultimate 365 Adistar Cropped Pants | BUY NOW: $80



Lacoste Women’s SPORT Performance Golf Pants

"The pleats on these women's golf pants give them a refined look, while the woven material is ultra-athletic and comfortable. They have just enough stretch for a golf swing, but retain shape and are breathable for an all-day wear. Definitely my go-to." —Meredith Bausback

Lacoste Women’s SPORT Performance Golf Pants | BUY NOW: $70



Lululemon On the Fly 7/8 Pant

"These aren’t technically "golf" pants, but they’re great to play in. The material these pants are made of is so luxurious. They’re buttery-soft, a good light-but-durable weight, and easy to move in. I’m partial to the 7/8th length because I have short legs, but they also have these in standard length and a jogger option, if you’re into that. Oh, and if anyone tells you that you can’t wear these on the golf course, tell them that Lydia Ko wears them on the LPGA Tour." —Keely Levins

Lululemon On the Fly 7/8 Pant | BUY NOW: $98



RLX Golf Stretch Athletic Golf Pant

"I used to dread wearing pants on the course, but then I found these. I have long legs, so most pants fit me like capris but these are the perfect length and hit just above the ankle. They are also higher waisted then most, stretchy but hug in all the right places with deep pockets for tees and my cell phone. These may be “golf” pants but I wear these to the office as well. Very flattering and incredibly comfortable." —Hally Leadbetter

RLX Golf Stretch Athletic Golf Pant | BUY NOW: $125

Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket

“I love the deep back pockets, they’re perfect for holding a glove or a scorecard. The pull-on waistband stays put without digging, and the super soft material fits like a thick legging but looks like a dress pant that I can wear to the course or the office.” —Madeline MacClurg

Spanx The Perfect Black Pant | BUY NOW: $110



Athleta Brooklyn Ankle Pant

"I don’t typically wear pants when playing golf (more of a skirt girl), but I did recently get a pair from Athleta that I love! They are super-lightweight and quick drying, they also don’t wrinkle, ever! I like these a lot because I wear them for golf, but also while traveling, and around on the weekends–super versatile." —Courtney Kyritz

Athleta Brooklyn Ankle Pant | BUY NOW: $89

Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ Luxetic 28" Corso Pant

"I love Lilly Pulitzer’s Luxletic Corso Golf pants because they aren’t like any golf pants I’ve owned before. Not only do they come in fun stylish prints but are extremely flattering and comfortable. They also have moisture wicking technology that keeps you protected from the sun (UPF +50)." —Daria Delfino

Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ Luxetic 28" Corso Pant | BUY NOW: $138



Lululemon On the Fly Jogger

"Like Keely, I'm a big fan of the Lululemon On the Fly Pant for golf. I like the relaxed athletic look, and they’re great to pack when traveling because they don’t wrinkle. The company also has a jogger version that's great to put into the rotation. The Luxtreme fabric has a smooth, cooling feel and a ton of stretch built in. It's one of the more refined pair of joggers that I've found, easy to dress up or down." —Claire Rogers

Lululemon On the Fly Jogger | BUY NOW: $118



Honorable Mentions:

Foray Golf Core 2.0 Slim Straight Long Pant

Foray Golf Core 2.0 Slim Straight Long Pant | BUY NOW: $225

KJUS Ikala 7/8 Tregging

STUDIO3 GmbH

KJUS Ikala 7/8 Tregging | BUY NOW: $149

Lacoste Women's Drawstring Track Pants

Lacoste Women's Drawstring Track Pants | BUY NOW: $155

G/FORE Colour Block Trouser

G/FORE Colour Block Trouser | BUY NOW: $165

