Best women’s Christmas Day outfits that will spark extra joy

In the immortal words of Slade: “it’s CHRISTMAAAS!” As the festive period approaches and the government guidelines restrict our usual dose of dazzling parties, trips to Christmas markets, and dinners with friends, the thought of slipping into our PJs on Christmas Day is all too tempting.

However, we’d suggest stepping out of your loungewear – as good as it might be – and into something a little more glam.

We are firm believers in dopamine dressing: the clothes we wear have the power to control how we feel.

So, for what’s meant to be the most wonderful time of the year, why not wear clothes that are going to spark a little extra joy?

While you may not be spending it with loved ones (whether that’s a blessing in disguise or not), there’s never been a better opportunity to put the glad rags on.

So we went on a search for the very best Christmas Day outfits. Our criteria was strict – items must be comfortable, fit well and feel high quality. But above all, each piece had to invoke a little happiness from within.

Nobody’s Child black satin juliette midi dress

A slip dress was a signature style for many in the Nineties, worn by the likes of Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Gwyneth Paltrow, and it’s a trend that’s seen a resurgence of late. This black midi dress is the ideal number to wear on Christmas Day, thanks to it being equal parts dressy and understated. We loved the open back and the tie that means you can adjust it accordingly. With a waist-accentuating silhouette, this is a timeless dress that will see you through the rest of 2021 and beyond. If it’s a little nippy, throw on your favourite festive sweater – we’d recommend this understated cornelli star knit jumper (Monsoon, £55).

Buy now £19.00, Nobody’s Child

Monsoon Haley sequin midi dress black

It just wouldn’t be Christmas Day without a touch of sparkle, and this Monsoon midi adorned with sequins and beads is the ideal way to spread some festive cheer. Its soft sweetheart slip dress lining also means it’s comfortable to wear. While you’re unlikely to leave the house this year, we’d team it with these chunky Chelsea boots (Russell & Bromley, £225).

Buy now £75.00, Monsoon

River Island collar detail tafetta dress

Giving off real Vampire’s Wife vibes, we love this big-collar mini dress which is bang on trend for winter. The satin-finish fabric gives off a chic shine that feels more high-end than its price tag would suggest. Plus, the tiered and oversized cut makes it perfect for Christmas Day feasting. We’re wearing ours with a pair of glitter polka dot tights (Calzedonia, £12.99) – it doesn’t get more festive than that.

Buy now £33.00, Warehouse

Maje bicolour sequin dress

If you’re looking for a real treat and something that’s a little bit extraordinary, then this is it. The long sleeves counter the mini length, and we love the cut-out detailing on the back. Form-fitting and covered in black and silver sequins, it’s bound to get you in the festive spirit.

For Christmas Day, we’ll be wearing ours with a pair of black tights (Asos, £8) to balance out the glam. But, the joy of this number is you can then wear it in your kitchen for New Year’s Eve, sans tights, with a pair of black barely-there heeled sandals (Miss Selfridge, £13.05).

Buy now £290.00, Maje

Nobody’s Child animal jacquard satin siri midi dress

Made from a satiny fabric that feels more expensive than the price tag would suggest, this jacquard animal-print number has the perfect amount of shine. The emerald shade is a great way to tap into the festive green palette of Christmas, while the waist-hugging silhouette fits well and made us feel joyful with every wear. We’d go full Blair Waldorf and style with this chunky satin Alice headband (& Other Stories, £17).

Buy now £31.50, Nobody’s Child

All Saints rosetta maxi dress

Nothing screams Christmas like a sparkly jumper, and this All Saints number is the perfect way to nail a relaxed partywear look. The dress features two subtle side slits and is cut to graze midway down the calf. Another midi that can be worn through the year and not just for Christmas, it will prove a firm favourite.

Buy now £79.20, All Saints

Free People easy to love mini

Velvet for winter is always a good idea, and this square-neck mini dress is the perfect number to wear come Christmas Day, or throughout Twixmas for that matter. We loved the tie-back detailing and ruffled hem, and the oversized cut means there’ll be no restrictions on the waistline; perfect for Christmas Day snacking. Wear it with this RELoved Studio midnight black giant bow (Etsy, £13).

Buy now £88.00, Free People

H&M shimmering satin dress

Searching for the perfect festive red dress? We’ve found it. Skimming halfway down the thigh, the tie detailing works to accentuate the waist and creates a form-fitting silhouette. The fabric also feels high quality, despite its low price.

Buy now £29.99, H&M

Blue Vanilla jaime puff sleeve high neck sequin dress

In the words of Miranda Priestly, sequins for Christmas? Groundbreaking. But, if you’re looking to pull out all the stops, then this sparkly number is the one for you, with the padded shoulders and puff-sleeves creating a structured silhouette. Wear with a pair of tights and these biker boots (Dr Martens, £169), which featured in our review of the best women’s ankle boots. As for accessories, keep them to a minimum and let the dress do the talking.

Buy now £40.00, New Look

Reserved velour blazer with feather cuffs

While velour tracksuits have made a comeback (thanks Kim K), we think this blazer is a much more chic way to tap into the trend. Featuring feather cuffs and a tie waist, this is a smart alternative to wearing your dressing gown on Christmas Day. The matching velvet trousers have an elasticated waist – a bonus for festive feasting – as well as pockets. Above all, this is a comfortable-yet-stylish set that sparked a whole lot of joy when we put it on. We’re wearing ours with this black lace-trimmed camisole top (Zara, £19.99) underneath.

Buy now £64.99, Reserved

The verdict: Women’s Christmas Day outfits

With a round-up of outfits that all manage to spark joy and happiness, it’s hard to choose the very best. But, you simply cannot go wrong with the Nobody’s Child black satin juliette midi dress. Despite its affordable price tag, it feels high-quality and is a total joy to wear. For something a little more sparkly, the Monsoon haley sequin midi dress is low key yet cool; a wardrobe staple.

