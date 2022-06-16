All the best wireless headphone deals to shop for Amazon Prime Day 2021

These Sony headphones are comfortable to wear and produce awesome sound quality.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is a fantastic time to snag a sweet deal on headphones. Whether you're looking for premium noise-cancelling headphones or basic earbuds, we've got you covered. Not sure where to start? Don't sweat it. The team here at Reviewed has hands-on experience with tracking down the best prices on the best products.

If you're looking for the cream of the crop, we recommend springing for the Sony WH-1000XM4. Right now they're $248 at Best Buy's competing Prime Day sale, saving you $101.99. They're comfortable and they absolutely demolish any outside ambient noise. Plus, the sound quality is top-notch. If you're looking for something else, we've got plenty of other options.

The best headphones deals you can shop for Amazon Prime Day 2021

​​​​

