winter cycling shoes

Getting cold toes on a winter bike ride can put a damper on your day because once your feet begin to shiver there isn't a whole lot you can do about it, short of going inside to warm up. Depending on where you live, a shoe-and-overshoe combo might not do the trick; luckily, winter cycling shoes are specifically designed to keep your feet happy when the outside temperature plummets.

Do you really need winter cycling shoes?

How ‘wintery’ your winter riding gets will be the main factor as to whether you might benefit from the best winter cycling shoes. Are you fat biking across the frozen tundra in North Dakota? Yes, winter shoes will make you vastly more comfortable and might even save you from frostbite. How about if you are a roadie living in Melbourne? You'll probably get away with a pair of cycling overshoes or toe covers.

But before you add a pair of burly winter kicks to your shopping cart, take a look at what else you're wearing, because if you keep your core warm, your extremities will stay warmer.

What socks are you wearing and how many pairs? You might think more layers means additional warmth, but a single pair of winter socks is better than multiple thin layers. Also, look at your shoe covers, are they wind and waterproof? For those that live in an area where wet-weather riding is a given, look for shoe covers with a waterproof membrane or something made from neoprene for maximum protection and warmth.

How to choose the best winter cycling shoes

When looking to buy the best winter cycling shoes, the most important thing is fit. A shoe that hurts your feet at room temperature is going to be exponentially worse in the cold.

1. Sole

For the most part, winter cycling shoes feature nylon or fibre-reinforced soles. During the winter months you're probably logging base miles, so an uber stiff sole isn't necessary — plus they aren't as hard on your feet.

There are carbon-soled winter cycling shoes out there but expect to pay through the nose for a pair.

2. Two- or three-hole cleats

The best cycling shoes for road cycling are traditionally based around a three-bolt cleat, however, lots of winter shoes come with provisions for two-hole cleats. Unless you're really dedicated to maximizing your power output through your winter rides, you should consider a pair of winter mountain bike shoes with a two-bolt cleat interface.

Road shoes can be slippery at the best of times, and we've all had a brown-bike-shorts moment walking into a cafe or convenience store. Add in rain, puddles or even snow and a bit of extra rubber on the bottom of your shoes could be the difference between laying flat on your back in the middle of a coffee shop and making it to your table.

Mountain bike cleats also clear the mud, snow and slush you're likely to encounter during the winter months considerably better than road cleats and pedals.

These days there aren't many compromises with mountain bike shoes, bar the minor weight penalty. But, if your shoes already have neoprene panels, an extended cuff and insulation, you probably aren't stressing over grams.

3. High tops

Look for riding shoes with an extended ankle and adjustable cuff that will overlap your tights or leg warmers. This gusset needs to fit tight and track your leg as you pedal to help keep cold, rain and road spray from creeping into your boots. If you can, wear your tights over the ankle of your boots, so that any water that lands on the fabric covering your lower legs doesn't just seep downwards into your socks.

4. Retention system

Winter shoes come with a variety of retention systems, from Boa dials to velcro, while some even have the fast lace system commonly found in MTB shoes. For wet weather riding, we like the fast lace closures, because they usually have a flap that covers the laces, adding an extra layer of weather protection.