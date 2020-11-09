Best winter cycling gloves: fend off frozen fingers this winter

Staying warm on a cold-weather ride can often feel like an uphill battle, balancing warmth, resistance to the elements and breathability.

The best winter cycling gloves can transform your ride. With your hands taking the brunt of the cold wind, rain, snow and whatever else your winter cycling endeavours throw at you, it's crucial to find the right level of insulation and wind and waterproofing.

You can don any of the best winter cycling jackets, lace up the best winter cycling shoes and throw on the warmest of the best cycling socks, but your hands are vital for controlling your bike and they're also the first body part that hits the wind when cycling, so keeping them warm is imperative to remaining safe and comfortable on the bike. Luckily, the best winter cycling gloves are designed to do just that.

Read on for a roundup of the best winter cycling gloves the Cyclingnews team reaches for when the temperatures begin to drop.

Jump to our guide on what to look for in winter cycling gloves

Windstopper gloves from the membrane masters

Waterproof: No | Palm: Synthetic leather | Price: £60 / $90 / AU$130

View at Gore

Windstopper membrane

Slim fit

Elastic cuff

As you can gather from the name, these gloves are made using Gore's Windstopper fabric which features a laminated membrane to protect your hands from the cutting cold wind. Beyond just blocking the breeze, the gloves also feature synthetic insulation that stays warm, even when wet, and a brushed 'thermo lining' for next to skin comfort.

The synthetic leather palm sees silicon details on the forehand for added grip and light padding to keep your hands happy after a few hours on the road. The thumb sees a terry cloth nose wipe, and the elastic wrist is close-fitting.

Cold busting Italian gloves

Waterproof: No | Palm: Silicon print | Price: £95.00 / $99.99 / AU$tbc

View at Castelli

Windstopper X-Fast fabric

Grippy palm

Velcro on cuff prone to catching

Not every winter ride includes a thorough drenching, sometimes you just need a glove to stop the piercing cold wind, and that's where the Castelli Estremo excels. Made from Gore’s Windstopper X-Fast fabric on the back of the hand, the interior is lined with plush fleece.

Designed for sub-freezing temps, the Estremo palm is silicon printed, and there is gel padding on the heel of the hand for added comfort. The neoprene wrist makes its way well up your arm and sees a wide velcro closure to batten down the hatches.

The best winter gloves for when cold stays above freezing

Waterproof: Repellent | Palm: Microfibre | Price: £70.00 / $89.00 / AU$129.99

WindBlock fabric on the back of hands

Grippy palm

Comfortable all-day

Touch-screen compatible

Extended cuff should play nice with jacket sleeves

If you're looking for the ultimate in quality and comfort, then look no further than Assos. The Assosoires are a sequel to the famed EarlyWinter gloves which, as the name suggests, are for those shoulder-season rides where the temperatures don't drop quite so low.

Story continues

They have a slightly extended cuff - but not too long - which means they should play nicely with most winter jackets without interfering too much. They feature a microfibre palm which offers a lightly padded feel with a secure grip, and a grippy section offers durability and extra cushioning at the necessary area.

The backs are made using a chill-nullifying windBlock material, and the fingertips are made using a touch screen-friendly material. They're pretty expensive gloves, but with Assos' famed quality, they should see you through a number of winters before you need to replace them.

View photos Best winter cycling gloves: Pearl Izumi AmFib Lobster More

Pearl Izumi AmFib Lobster mitts

Live long and prosper with lobster claw mitts

Waterproof: Yes | Palm: Clarino synthetic leather | Price: £66 / $75 / AU$tbc

View at Pearl Izumi

Ultra warm without losing too much dexterity

Great for Spock impressions

Goofy looking

These Lobster-style mitts feature Primaloft Gold insulation which maintains its loft even when wet and are made with the brand’s P.R.O. Waterproof Softshell fabric.

The inside of the gloves are lined with soft fleece, a tall hook and loop closure seals the cold out, and the cuff length fits nicely under your sleeve. The Clarino leather palm helps with dexterity, and a soft fleece nose wipe prevents discomfort when wiping your face clean.

View photos Best winter cycling gloves: Castelli More

Castelli Perfetto RoS gloves

Water and wind protection with a fleeced interior

Waterproof: Resistant | Palm: Silicon print with CDS | Price: £65.00 / $69.99 / AU$tbc

Gore-Tex Infinium Stretch fabric

Grippy palm

Slightly short in the wrist

Just like how Castelli's range of Perfetto RoS jackets are some of the best winter cycling jackets, the Perfetto RoS gloves match the high bar that has been set. The grippy palm incorporates the Castelli Damping System (CDS) to provide cushioning over long rides. The Gore-Tex Infinium fabric does a great job of keeping out the cold, wind and rain, and inside, there's a fleeced interior which does a great job of keeping feeling in your fingers.

There's a couple of grip-strips on the fingers to aid braking, and a phone-screen-compatible fingertip on the index finger. Paired with the long sleeves of the RoS jacket, they're brilliant, but the cuffs are a little shorter than some of the competition, so if you're long in the arm, or your winter jacket isn't up to scratch you might find a gap at the wrists.

View photos Best winter cycling gloves: Giro Blaze More

Giro Blaze 2.0 gloves

Gloves for mild winters

Waterproof: No | Palm: AX Suede | Price: £40 / $40 / AU$60

View at Giro

Light insulation

Reflective detailing, windproof fabric

Not for a polar vortex

For riding in shoulder-season or areas with mild winters, the Giro Blaze II is the ideal mid-weight glove to keep your hands happy as temperatures begin to fall. With light insulation and a soft fleece lining, the back of the hand sees Polartec's Windbloc fabric, and the stretchy cuff neoprene is long enough to keep your wrist covered.

The AX Suede palm has light padding on the heel of the hand and is smartphone friendly. Available in black or neon yellow, both have reflective stripes for added after dark visibility.

View photos Best winter cycling gloves: 100% Hydromatic Brisker More

100% Hydromatic Brisker gloves

Warmth without the bulk

Waterproof: No | Palm: Clarino | Price: £35 / $45 / AU$55

View at 100%

Light insulation and waterproof membrane

Limited bulk

Big logos may put some off

100%'s Hydromatic Brisker glove places all the insulation on the back of the hand to directly block the cold, while the standard single layer Clarino palm makes for excellent dexterity and bar feel as if you're wearing summer weight gloves. Better still, 100% has also laminated a waterproof membrane into the face fabric to keep the driving rain on the outside of the glove.

The gloves feature a close fit and touch screen friendly fingertips, and the extended cuff is made from neoprene to create a cold and waterproof seal.

View photos Best winter cycling gloves: DHB Neoprene cycling gloves More

DHB Neoprene cycling gloves

Warmer than a full steamer suit

Waterproof: Yes | Palm: Neoprene | Price: £36 / $27 / AU$40

View at Wiggle

Unparalleled waterproofing

Not great for the environment

Hard to put on and take off

If you ask a surfer about a neoprene wetsuit they will say two things; even a thin suit offers a surprising level of warmth, and they are an absolute mission to put on and take off — the same applies to neoprene cycling gloves.

Neoprene is a closed-cell foam rubber which sees a boatload of insulating bubbles to keep the warmth in and cold out, even when soaking wet — plus it more or less seals water out too, making them ideal for riding in a downpour. With a second-skin fit, they don't impede dexterity too much, and the entire palm is coated in silicon for a no-slip grip.

View photos Best winter cycling gloves: Altura Merino liner winter gloves More

Altura Merino Liner gloves

Funk free glove liners

Waterproof: No | Palm: Merino wool | Price: £17 / $33 / AU$23

View at Altura

Odor resistance, warmth to bulk ratio

No added grip

A bit like a sleeping bag liner, a good set of glove liners will make any set of winter mitts considerably warmer. The Altura Merino Liners can be worn on their own in mild conditions or inside a warmer pair like the Pearl Izumi AmFib Lobster for when the weather is truly nasty.

Beyond merino's insulation properties, we like wool liners because they don't pick up a stench, and when you inevitably forget to wash them, they won't leave your hands smelling like your first pair of cycling shoes.

View photos Best winter cycling gloves: Sportful NoRain More

Sportful NoRain gloves

Rain shedding gloves

Waterproof: Repellent | Palm: Silicon | Price: £40 /$45 / AU$8

View at Sportful

Windstopper membrane and weather protection

Insulation

Price

Made from Sportful's NoRain fabric (which also has a Windstopper membrane), the NoRain Gloves aren't actually waterproof but do well to brush off precipitation and keep your hands comfortably warm. These aren't you deep winter toasters, but they find the right balance for areas with mild winters or shoulder season riding.

The fit is bang on, and the elastic cuff comes up high enough to cover your wrist and overlap with the bottom of your sleeve. Sportful has opted for the carpet bomb tactic when it comes to silicon with the entire palm covered in tacky rubber, allowing the gloves to maintain a sure grip even if your slippery smooth bar tape is drenched.

View photos Best winter cycling gloves: 45NRTH Sturmfist 5 More

45NRTH Sturmfist 5 gloves

Deep winter five-finger gloves

Waterproof: Yes | Palm: Goat leather | Price: £80 / $85 / AU$N/A

View at 45NRTH

Deep winter gloves

Leather palm

Merino interior

Non-removable liner

If full mitts aren't your thing but you're still headed out in sub-zero weather, the 45NRTH Sturmfist will keep the cold at bay. With a wind- and water-resistant softshell exterior, the palm is made from water-resistant goat leather with silicone on the fingertips for shifter and brake lever control.

Inside there is 100g Polartec Alpha insulation and a merino wool interior which is soft on the skin and doesn't pick up a stench between washing. A tall low profile velcro cuff sits flat and tucks nicely under jacket sleeves.

View photos Best winter cycling gloves: Bar Mitts Drop Bar Mitts More

Bar Mitts Drop Bar Mitts

Pogies for your bike

Waterproof: Yes | Palm: N/A | Price: £TBC / $65 / AU$N/A

View at Bar Mitts

The gold standard in warm hands

They look ridiculous

Bar mitts or pogies, look ridiculous when attached to your bars, but there is nothing better for keeping your hands warm in the frigid cold. Based around what Kayakers use to keep their hands happy while cold water paddling, bike pogies wrap your bars in a sheath of neoprene keeping your hands and wrist wholly protected from the wind and rain.

They are completely waterproof, wind-resistant and don't cause any loss of dexterity or cut off circulation.

View photos Best winter cycling gloves: Defeet E Touch Dura Glove More

DeFeet E Touch Dura gloves

Simple and durable knit gloves

Waterproof: No | Palm: Knit | Price: £18 / $25 / AU$45

View at DeFeet

Warm

Cheap

Smartphone friendly

Limited protection in the rain

DeFeet's Dura Gloves have been around for years, and the classic knit design has proven to be surprisingly versatile. Sometimes simple is best, and the knit fabric - made from Coolmax, Cordura and Lycra - finds a balance between warmth and breathability. They're also available in wool for the same price if natural fibres are more your speed.

Available in colours to match any kit, for the latest version of the Dura glove, DeFeet has added touch screen compatibility to the fingertips, and reflective detailing on the knuckles for added low light visibility.

What to look for in winter cycling gloves?

1. What is the weather like where you ride?

If you live in Florida a set of lobster claw gloves will probably never leave the drawer, and a pair of liners will probably suffice for keeping your hands happy on a winter ride; on the other hand (pun intended) if you're a roadie who lives in Iceland, a full-fledged set of bar mitts probably won't keep your hands warm enough.

Same goes for wind and waterproofing, for our UK readers, wet weather riding is a given and a glove with a waterproof membrane is likely to leave you happier than one that doesn't, while if you live on the Gold Coast in Australia, you can probably get away with just a windproof membrane.

Finding the right level of insulation and breathability is key as if your hands overheat and saturate your gloves with sweat, you're still going to end up with cold fingers.

2. DWR vs windproof vs waterproof

There is a significant difference between windproof fabrics, waterproof fabrics and DWR or Durable Water Repellent treated materials though quite often they all get lumped in as one.

Wind and waterproof fabrics are laminated and feature a perforated internal membrane which is what ultimately keeps the elements at bay. Windproof fabrics are rated according to the volume of air that can pass through one square meter of the fabric in one second; a membrane is considered windproof with air permeability rating less than 5 l/m²/s.

Waterproof fabrics are rated using the water column test, a 1-inch-diameter column of water is placed over the fabric for 24 hours, and the millimetre rating is the height of the column before the fabric begins to leak. a true waterproof fabric needs to have a 15k rating or higher.

DWR is a surface treatment that sheds moisture and prevents the fabric from wetting through for a period of time without inhibiting breathability. When a DWR treatment binds to a textile, it creates microspikes that protrude from the fibres and force water droplets to maintain their surface tension, creating beads which roll-off. DWR treatments are not a substitute for waterproofing and will wear away after a period of time.

3. Fingers or mitts

Mittens will often be warmer than gloves because there's less wind-catching surface area surrounding the fingers, and the heat from each finger is shared. However, this added warmth comes at the cost of dexterity.

If gloves simply don't keep your hands toasty, there are three-finger or lobster claw options that pair a few of your fingers together while still offering some dexterity.

4. Cuff

The cuff is arguably the most overlooked aspect of a glove, providing a major opening for cold to sneak inside. A good winter cycling glove will have some way to close up this wrist-opening using velcro or a drawstring. For deep-winter cycling gloves, also look for an extended cuff that will overlap with the sleeve of your jacket.