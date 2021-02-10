Best winter coats for women that are warm and stylish

(IMAXTree)

As the cold spell continues, it's about time that we turned our attentions to our outerwear arsenals.

While the world may have stopped, fashion’s offering of chic outerwear has not – and the high street and high end are delivering on all fronts this year. Whether you’re in the market for a thrown-on trench (we’re coveting Arket’s bubblegum pink option for a some winter pastels) or a raincoat that scores on the fashion front (Calvin Klein’s oversized azure waterproof is seriously doing it for us), then there’s something to help you weather the transitional period.

Meanwhile, for warmer options, you can cuddle up in faux fur (Mango’s collared black number has the hallmarks of a wardrobe staple) or fend of the cold further in a puffer (Ganni’s oversized quilted khaki is a hit with the fashion set).

Read on for our guide to the warmest and most fashionable winter coats of the year.

Check Coats

Belted Single Breasted Coat

Checks were one of the standout trends of autumn/winter 2020 – seen on runways from Miu Miu to Dries Van Noten and Victoria Beckham – so it’s no wonder we’re seeing a lot of the classic print in this year’s circuit of winter coats. Easing tentative check wearers in is & Other Stories with its woven wool blend check coat. Simple yet sophisticated, the coat comes with belt and oversized pockets. Just call it the perfect gateway check.

£165 | & Other Stories

Prada Single-Breasted Checked Wool-Gabardine Coat

Prada's red and blue checked cream winter coat takes cues from the 1940s. Perfectly tailored, this coat will be the standout star of your outfit, so no need to worry too much about the rest when this is on. We suggest pairing with a high neck white blouse, raw cut denim jeans and patent black boots for a look that keeps this dreamy coat the focus.

£2,735 | Matches Fashion

JW Anderson Wool Blend-Trimmed Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat

Without sounding dramatic, have you ever witnessed a more perfect winter coat? JW Anderson has nailed it with this trench which features just a hint of the heritage print. We adore the contrast of the rich navy cotton-gabardine with the cosy red check wool at the lapels and cuffs that we want to stroke through the screen. Be ours.

Story continues

£1,350 | JW Anderson

Checked Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

Looking like a one-of-a-kind piece that’s been scoured from a vintage market, The Kooples’ wool check jacket is perfect for lovers of retro winter coats. The straight silhouette and micro-check give this coat a ‘60s charm. We’d pair this with a floaty lace midi dress and heavy duty boots.

Selfridges

£247.50 | Selfridges

Mother of Pearl Spencer Hooded Fringed Check Wool Coat

Mother of Pearl’s statement check cotton-twill coat showcases the punk sensibilities that check is so closely associated with. Looking at it from the front, the chunky black and cream check comes finished with the brand’s signature faux pearl buttons, but turning around, onlookers get a flash of a matching hood. Wear this, and you’ll have everyone talking about your winter coat.

Net-A-Porter

£795 | Net-A-Porter

Weekday Rina Waxed Car Coat

For a sensible do-all check that you can wear to the office (when the time comes) and beyond, look to Weekday’s long-length winter coat. The high street favourite’s Rina Waxed Coat features tailored lapels and discreet side pockets for a frill-free take on the trend. Add this to your wardrobe and you can pull it out year on year.

Weekday

£50 | Weekday

Trench coats

Linen Blend Trench Coat

Besotted isn’t the word for our feelings towards Arket’s double-breasted bubblegum pink trench. The mood-lifting pastel pink aside, we adore the contrast black buttons, large lapels, waist belt and luxe waxed effect that gives the coat an expensive sheen. It’s a winter coat winner on all fronts. Gimme.

£175 | Arket

Mango Belted Trench Coat

Mango’s camel trench is a nice nod to the enduring utility trend. It’s double-breasted, structured silhouette and double-breasting will make any wearer look like they mean business, while the whole thing is softened with tortoise shell buttoning. Pair with light wash denim and a white tee for the perfect transitional get-up.

ASOS

£89.99 | ASOS

Double-Breasted Trench Coat

If you’re buying your first trench, you can’t go more classic than beige. Nodding to the earliest iterations of the coat, beige trenches are a quickfire way to chicify your outfit. We love H&M's simple yet impactful oversized trench with a lapel collar, elastic cuffs and a matching belt. Simply throw it on on your way out the door to make your outfit feel all that more ‘finished’.

H&M

£59.99 | H&M

Waxed Trench Coat

Uterque’s gunmetal grey waxed trench coat is a gorgeously simple option for those who don’t like to overdo it on the details. This winter coat feels super luxe (thanks to the waxed twill fabric) yet understated (hello, seamless side pockets). Just make sure to flash people the silky cream inner lining when you take it off to hang it over your chair.

£155 | Uterque

Izzey Trench Coat

Another on-the-money winter coat comes from Whistles. We simply love the ring detail belt on this trench which you can use to cinch in the waist for a form-fitting look. The lighter khaki would look fantastic with a floaty midi dress and your best knee high boots for an autumnal lunch meeting.

£199 | Whistles

Oversized Trench Coat

This light brown trench coat from COS offers a sophisticated take on the transitional classic. The oversized fit keeps this winter coat cool, while the belted waist and buttoned up pea collar plays to the brand’s minimal aesthetic. So chic.

COS

£150 | COS

Raincoats

Calvin Kleinâ Oversized Coated Shell Raincoat

Raincoat shopping needn’t be boring and Calvin Klein’s oversized azure waterproof is evidence. We love the bold statement this one makes and not only does it look good, it’s technically proficient, too, featuring a coated exterior, two-way zips and drawstring collar. We need this winter coat in our wardrobe.

£468 | The Outnet

Women's Original Waterproof Rubberised Hunting Coat

Raincoats are essential for seeing you through that inevitable drizzly period somewhere between autumn and winter, so no list of the best winter coats is complete without your classic fishermans coat. Hunter’s rubber coat will keep you bone dry when the heavens open while the bold yellow will add some much-needed cheer despite the weather situ.

£141 | Hunter

Women’s Rain Jacket

Danish outerwear brand Rains is making a name for itself for its classic feminine shapes and signature matte finishes. It’s chic, practical and affordable namesake raincoats have become a staple in the fashion sets’ wardrobes for good reason. For your first Rains, we suggest the brand’s classic unisex rain jacket. This winter coat comes in a range of colours (in both matte and shiny finishes), but we love the off white option most.

£75 | Rains

Puffers

Heavy Tech Puff Coat

We know a future winter fashion hit when we see it and Ganni’s long-length khaki puffer has the hallmarks of a fashion set fave. Its oversized fit and funnel-neck will keep you toasty in the depths of winter. The coat has high slit zippers on each side allow you to control your temperature while adding an undeniably cool design feature (super handy if you want to show off whatever you’re rocking underneath).

£425 | Selfridges

Bottega Veneta Cotton-Poplin Down-Filled Jacket

Bottega’s down-filled puffer fires on all fronts for a winter coat that is as warm as it is stylish. Standard of the brands penchant for voluminous proportions, this oversized number would look as good thrown over chunky knits as it would an evening dress, while the mood-lifting mustard yellow will add a bounce to your step. Love love love.

£1,785 | Matches Fashion

Belted Quilted Coat

For peak insulation, we all know it doesn’t get much better than quilting, meaning & Other Stories’ long-length winter coat will be about as warm as they come. Practical though it is, the wrap belt at the waist keeps this one super chic. Simply pair with straight leg jeans and your best winter boots.

£135 | & Other Stories

Women Ultra Light Down Cocoon Parka

You can always rely on Uniqlo for a puffer that does the business. We love the brand’s Ultra Light Down Cocoon Parka which would quickly become our go-to daytime winter coat. While the style comes in a range of six neutral colours, the peachy pink is our unquestionable fave.

£59.90 | Uniqlo

Prada Shearling-Trimmed Down Coat

Autumn/winter 2020’s offering of puffer coats does not come much better than Prada’s black shearling-trimmed number. For styling tips, simply pair with boyish fit jeans and a killer pair of boots. You can even remove the sleeves and turn the coat into a vest, worn over a long-sleeved top or knit.

MyTheresa

£2,380 | MyTheresa

Feather & Down Duvet Puffer Jacket

Marks & Spencer's padded puffer is a cropped and budget take on Prada’s aforementioned puffer coat. Featuring a similar silhouette, we predict this winter coat will be a high street winner this season.

Marks & Spencer

£44 | Marks & Spencer

Faux Fur

Sandro Paris Faux Fur Coat

If you want a winter coat you’ll use year after year, look to Sandro’s silky-soft black faux fur option. Its high collar, roomy fit and length that falls perfectly above the knees (meaning your bum will be kept toasty, too) makes it cosy yet still undeniably dressy. It also comes in a rich burgundy for those looking to add a hint of colour.

Sandro Paris

£319 | Sandro Paris

Shrimps Heath Jacket

Characteristic of the brand, Shrimps’ faux fur jacket provides a perfectly whimsical edge to any outfit you pair it with. Certainly not your average winter coat, this option is a serious conversation starter. We’re obsessed.

FarFetch

£395 | FarFetch

Stand Studio Aubrey Faux-Shearling and Patent Leather Coat

Throw on Stand Studio’s patent winter coat to add a statement to any simple daytime outfit. It features glossy faux patent leather, a funky faux fur trim, and a shearling lining to keep you extra snug.

Ssense

£423 | Ssense

Samsøe & SamsøeSabal Jacket

Every wardrobe should own a teddy bear coat and we’re looking to Samsøe & Samsøe’s navy faux shearling fleece option this year. Featuring a cosy collar and chic tortoise shell buttons, we’re imagining this winter coat looking the part for autumnal countryside walks. Simply pair with dark jeans, chunky black boots and brown or red cold weather accessories to add some interest to your outfit.

Harvey Nichols

£105 | Harvey Nichols

Topshop Leopard Faux Fur Coat

As far as high street options go, we’re seriously coveting Topshop’s leopard winter coat. The pea collar and luxe-looking faux fur mean it has the potential to jazz up even the blandest of outfits this autumn. Just throw it over jeans and a T-shirt and you’re ready to head out for yet another walk around the block. It’s the small things, after all...

ASOS

£75.99 | ASOS

Whistles Faux Fur Coat

Cut through the doom and gloom by wrapping up in Whistles faux fur winter coat which comes in the most joy-inducing blush hue. Its oversized fit means it’s ideal for layering too, so you can pair it with a dress in autumn before piling on the knitwear underneath as the mercury drops.

Whistles

£159 | Whistles

Read More

Best women’s bathrobes and dressing gowns

Best men's bathrobes and dressing gowns 2020

Best plus size raincoats and jackets for women

Best comfortable bras 2020: most comfy and supportive bras reviewed

Best women’s pyjamas: sleepwear sets for 2020

Best personalised pyjamas for the whole family

Best cardigans for women in autumn 2020

Best online clothes shops and fashion boutiques for women and men: The best online shopping for designer clothing, cheap finds, ethical fashion and vintage

Best plus-size lingerie: 20 sexy styles for curvy women

Duvet daze: why you need to get down with a quilted coat