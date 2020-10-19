The Best Winter Coats, According To Plus-Size Babes

Gina Tonic

Choosing the perfect winter coat is a struggle. Do you pick leather or wool? Which is warmer, which is more practical and, in the case of plus-size fashion lovers, which is actually available in my size? That said, each year sees the season’s trends become more readily available in bigger sizes and the question changes from whether you can get the coat to how to wear the coat.

If you like to plan your style in advance, fate favours the prepared: having your coat of choice in your possession ready for the first bout of bad weather means you’re one step ahead of everyone on the 'gram in planning your winter looks with it. As well as linking out to five kinds of killer coats you can wear come rain or snow, who better than plus-size bloggers to share styling tips and tricks to make sure you are getting the best from your investment?

Ireanna Bradshaw kicks us off with the best styling advice of all: stop caring about whether your style 'suits' your body. "I don’t tend to style clothes thinking that I am a plus-size girl. I style clothes specifically based on what I like and what styles I like. For me, if I get in the headspace of I am too big for this, I’ll start to overthink what I should wear," Bradshaw says. "I don’t mind showing my skin and playing with length and texture and design and colours that I guess are not ‘made’ for bigger women, because I don’t care what we ‘should’ wear. I just want to wear amazing clothes."

Amen. This isn't What Not To Wear, this is 2020, and the main goal isn't to 'flatter' your frame but to give you different ideas on how best to rock this season’s must-have coats. Keep Bradshaw’s body positive words in mind when picking your winter jacket and what to wear with it, and remember: buy the coat you damn well want this winter.

Quilted


When looking for a quilted jacket, Bradshaw says to "look for one that is super unique. Just some examples: a trench-style quilt or cropped quilted jacket can really be fun to style. I think selecting a non-traditional jacket gives you more leeway to make it more contemporary."

Ella Sisso agrees, recommending pairing quilted coats "with a pair of chunky trainers, straight-leg trousers with an oversized T-shirt layered over a long-sleeved rollneck." She adds: "Basically, I love rollnecks with every single outfit in the winter." We couldn't agree more.
Ulla Popken Iridescent Quilted Fully Lined Long Coat, $, available at Ulla Popken
Anne Weyburn Short Padded Jacket with Zip Fastening, $, available at La Redoute
BON PRIX Diamond Quilted Coat, $, available at BON PRIX
Wool


Styling such a classic fabric can be hard but Joey Darlin tells us to focus on proportion with this kind of coat. "I love trousers with wool coats, I think the mix of fabric makes for a beautiful coupling. I would team a wool coat with some wide-leg trousers and either a polo neck or bodysuit with a chunky scarf," she says. "Don’t forget some nice jewellery to break up the layers. Team a hat with this and you’re an AW20 dream! I would put this with either a chunky trainer or a flatform boot or shoe to give a little lift under those trousers."
In The Style Curve Camel Faux Wool Boyfriend Jacket, $, available at In The Style
Violeta By Mango Handmade Wool Coat, $, available at Mango
Simply Be Rust Double Breasted Longline Teddy Wool Look Coat, $, available at Simply Be
Leather


Whether you’re going for the longer style of leather coat that was seen on this season's catwalks or a biker jacket that won’t ever go out of style, there are ways to wear leather that will boost your look rather than cover it up.

Chloé Pierre recommends sizing up on your leather jacket. "With a jacket of this type, it's all about layering, and you need to have one with the right structure yet spacious enough to layer with a hoodie or knitwear if necessary." Pierre explains: "Practicality is key, always. Especially as a plus-size babe with the limited fashion options we usually have."

Bradshaw chimes in that this kind of coat is the perfect style to dress up or dress down: "An oversized leather blazer is the new trendy leather jacket. When it comes to styling the leather blazer, make sure to get it either perfectly sized or a little oversized. I would style it with a cute black midi dress and a black mule and a cute black thin pair of sunglasses."
ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversized Leather Look Biker Jacket, $, available at ASOS
BON PRIX Pleather Trench Coat, $, available at Freemans
Missguided Plus Size Brown Croc Faux Leather Trench Coat, $, available at Missguided
Trench


When taking on the trench, it’s worth acknowledging its history in UK fashion – at least, that’s what Pierre recommends. "Trench coats are life and a staple of British style history – one that brands like Burberry have excluded plus-size models from. How I like to style my curvy body when wearing a trench is to really think about the colour palette – don't be afraid to source trenches outside of the beige and black styles we are normally used to seeing either."

Pierre adds: "Start sourcing complimentary items like a knitted top or bodysuit, teamed with joggers (for comfort) or jeans (depending on the occasion)." Darlin also names this kind of coat as "a must-have" but recommends dressing it down. "The trench is so perfect for layering opportunities. For the sporty plus babe I would pair this with either a full jogging tracksuit – with a hoodie – to create the dimension in your layering, or joggers and a graphic T-shirt," she recommends.
H&M Plus Lightweight Trenchcoat, $, available at H&M
Ulla Popken Leopard Print Fully Lined Stretch Trench Coat, $, available at Ulla Popken
Simply Be Cotton Rich Camel Longline Double Breasted Trench Coat, $, available at Simply Be
Faux Fur


Don’t let the fear of looking like Kat Slater put you off, faux fur is a fan favourite for a reason. Lauren Smeets also references EastEnders when styling this often OTT coat for the everyday. "Wear over the top of a floral midi tea dress with a pair of Western boots." Smeets says to "keep your hair down in loose waves/curls and add the ultimate pair of Pat Butcher statement earrings."

Pierre adds that you should be investing in a longer faux fur coat this season. "Faux fur coats which are longer in length than the traditional vintage faux fur coats are your best bet," she explains, "and try going for a colour which you haven't dared to wear before, which will elevate basics like jeans, knits, boots and bodysuits to really make your overall outfit pop."


Simply Be Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat, $, available at Simply Be
New Look Curves Dark Grey Faux Fur Long Coat, $, available at New Look

