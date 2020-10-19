The Best Winter Coats, According To Plus-Size Babes

Choosing the perfect winter coat is a struggle. Do you pick leather or wool? Which is warmer, which is more practical and, in the case of plus-size fashion lovers, which is actually available in my size? That said, each year sees the season’s trends become more readily available in bigger sizes and the question changes from whether you can get the coat to how to wear the coat.



If you like to plan your style in advance, fate favours the prepared: having your coat of choice in your possession ready for the first bout of bad weather means you’re one step ahead of everyone on the 'gram in planning your winter looks with it. As well as linking out to five kinds of killer coats you can wear come rain or snow, who better than plus-size bloggers to share styling tips and tricks to make sure you are getting the best from your investment?



Ireanna Bradshaw kicks us off with the best styling advice of all: stop caring about whether your style 'suits' your body. "I don’t tend to style clothes thinking that I am a plus-size girl. I style clothes specifically based on what I like and what styles I like. For me, if I get in the headspace of I am too big for this, I’ll start to overthink what I should wear," Bradshaw says. "I don’t mind showing my skin and playing with length and texture and design and colours that I guess are not ‘made’ for bigger women, because I don’t care what we ‘should’ wear. I just want to wear amazing clothes."



Amen. This isn't What Not To Wear, this is 2020, and the main goal isn't to 'flatter' your frame but to give you different ideas on how best to rock this season’s must-have coats. Keep Bradshaw’s body positive words in mind when picking your winter jacket and what to wear with it, and remember: buy the coat you damn well want this winter.



Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

View photos Quilted

When looking for a quilted jacket, Bradshaw says to "look for one that is super unique. Just some examples: a trench-style quilt or cropped quilted jacket can really be fun to style. I think selecting a non-traditional jacket gives you more leeway to make it more contemporary."



When looking for a quilted jacket, Bradshaw says to "look for one that is super unique. Just some examples: a trench-style quilt or cropped quilted jacket can really be fun to style. I think selecting a non-traditional jacket gives you more leeway to make it more contemporary." Ella Sisso agrees, recommending pairing quilted coats "with a pair of chunky trainers, straight-leg trousers with an oversized T-shirt layered over a long-sleeved rollneck." She adds: "Basically, I love rollnecks with every single outfit in the winter." We couldn't agree more. More

View photos



Ulla Popken Iridescent Quilted Fully Lined Long Coat, $, available at Iridescent Quilted Fully Lined Long Coat, $, available at Ulla Popken More

View photos



Anne Weyburn Short Padded Jacket with Zip Fastening, $, available at Short Padded Jacket with Zip Fastening, $, available at La Redoute More