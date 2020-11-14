The Best Wine Fridge & Cooler Black Friday Deals 2020: Top Early NutriChef, Koolatron, Wine Enthusiast & More Sales Researched by Deal Stripe

The top early Black Friday wine fridge deals for 2020, featuring Whynter Kalamera, Koolatron, & iGloo wine coolers
Black Friday researchers at Deal Stripe have found the best early wine fridge deals for Black Friday, including all the top savings on NutriChef, Kalamera, NewAir wine coolers & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Wine Fridge (Cooler) Deals:
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of wine coolers and fridges at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on wine coolers and fridges from top brands such as NewAir, Arctic King & Magic Chef
- Get up to 33% discount on wine fridges at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals on a wide selection of sizes from quality brands like Kuppet, Kalamera, and Antarctic Star.
- Save up to $299 on wine fridge models from Smith & Hanks, Vinotemp, and Summit at Overstock.com - check the latest savings on wine fridges from top-tier brands
- Save on wine fridge and cellars at KitchenAid.com - click the link for live prices on KitchenAid wine cellars featuring two temperature-controlled zones for storing red and white wine in separate temperatures
- Save up to $54 on wine coolers at Amazon - check live prices on a wide variety of size options that include 10-, 24-, and 45-bottle coolers
Best Refrigerator Deals:
- Save up to 35% on a wide range of fridges from top brands including Arctic King, Frigidaire, Galanz & more at Walmart - save on a wide range of mini, compact, single, full-size, wine fridges & refrigerators
- Save up to $130 on top-rated fridge freezers, refrigerators & wine fridges at Amazon - check the latest deals on refrigerators from trusted brands including Samsung & Smeg
- Save on fridges from LG, Magic Chef, and Smeg at Overstock.com - check live prices on mini, double drawer, and commercial fridges
- Save up to 20% off on refrigerators from Whirlpool, Frigidaire, Sunbeam, and more at Target - click the link for the latest deals on mini, full size, and counter depth fridge models
- Save up to $600 on best-selling fridges at Abt.com - check the latest savings on side-by-side, top freezer, French door, and compact refrigerators
- Save on a wide range of refrigerators at KitchenAid.com - check the latest deals on undercounter, side-by-side, and French door refrigerators
In need of some more deals? Click here to compare the entire range of deals at Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to see Amazon's current Black Friday-worthy deals.
While a refrigerator is enough for most households, getting a dedicated wine cooler can help you enjoy your bottles better. A wine freezer is best for properly storing vintage reds and whites. A dedicated wine environment ensures every bottle you open has its flavor preserved. Moreover, the storage conditions offered by wine coolers are great for aging wines as well. Some great brands to look for include NutriChef, Koolatron, and iGloo.
