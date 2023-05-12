14 wide-leg pants for summer that will trick everyone into thinking you have your life together

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You can’t open TikTok or Instagram without seeing a pair of tailored wide-leg pants — and we’re obsessed. While the dreaded low-rise jeans seem to be making a comeback, the streamlined elegance of the wide-leg pant is one of the (many) reasons they’re the best viral trend of the 2020s.

Wide-leg pants are the ultimate closet essential thanks to their wild versatility. Pack a breezy linen pair on your next vacation, or throw on tailored black trousers to take you from the office to happy hour. Maybe you want to jazz up your work-from-home look without feeling like you’re wearing real clothes. Yes, wide-leg pants are here for you.

They’re comfortable, timeless, relaxed and polished. They also give off a French girl chicness that Emily in Paris never could. Keep scrolling to shop some of the best wide-leg pants right now, and get ready to live your chicest, breeziest life.

Best Wide-Leg Pants

Nordstrom Reformation Mason Wide Leg Pants Achieve desk-to-dinner perfection in these sophisticated front-pleat pants styled with a flattering high waist and flowy wide legs. $178 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom ELOQUII Print Wide Leg Trousers Found: The perfect summer vacation look. A palm print creates a tropical look on these wide-leg pants complete with a comfy elastic waistband (aka they're great plane-to-pool pants). $60 at Nordstrom

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant Mix the chic tailoring of menswear-inspired wide-leg pants with a pop of fun coloring and flattering pleats to get this perfect garment. $90 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Nordstrom The Favorite Pant There's a reason why you've seen literally every influencer in your feed — and walking down the street — wearing these pants from The Favorite Daughter. It's because they're that good. $218 at The Favorite Daughter

Everlane Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant Constructed with breathable, lightweight fabric that’s soft to the touch, you won't find anything more comfortable than this Everlane pair. Also, how cute is the gingham? $138 at Everlane

Princess Polly Archer Pants These classic tailored pants come in a whopping 19 colors to match your personal style. Or treat them like Pokémon and catch 'em all. $65 at Princess Polly

