14 wide-leg pants for summer that will trick everyone into thinking you have your life together

Sarah Weldon
·1 min read

You can’t open TikTok or Instagram without seeing a pair of tailored wide-leg pants — and we’re obsessed. While the dreaded low-rise jeans seem to be making a comeback, the streamlined elegance of the wide-leg pant is one of the (many) reasons they’re the best viral trend of the 2020s.

Wide-leg pants are the ultimate closet essential thanks to their wild versatility. Pack a breezy linen pair on your next vacation, or throw on tailored black trousers to take you from the office to happy hour. Maybe you want to jazz up your work-from-home look without feeling like you’re wearing real clothes. Yes, wide-leg pants are here for you.

They’re comfortable, timeless, relaxed and polished. They also give off a French girl chicness that Emily in Paris never could. Keep scrolling to shop some of the best wide-leg pants right now, and get ready to live your chicest, breeziest life.

Best Wide-Leg Pants

ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Curve Linen Pull On Pants in Off White

White linen pants for summer are as essential as sunscreen.
$37 at ASOS
Nordstrom

Reformation Mason Wide Leg Pants

Achieve desk-to-dinner perfection in these sophisticated front-pleat pants styled with a flattering high waist and flowy wide legs.
$178 at Nordstrom
Lulus

Lulus Getaway Essentials Black Plisse Belted Wide Leg Pants

The belt on these plisse pants gives any outfit that little bit of extra spice.
$54 at Lulus
Nordstrom

ELOQUII Print Wide Leg Trousers

Found: The perfect summer vacation look. A palm print creates a tropical look on these wide-leg pants complete with a comfy elastic waistband (aka they're great plane-to-pool pants).
$60 at Nordstrom
J.Crew

J.Crew SZ Blockprints X J.Crew Hand-Block-Printed Disco Pant

We're obsessed with the fun, retro print on these pants from J.Crew.
$200 at J.Crew
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant

This pair of Abercrombie wide-leg pants are made of linen for those super hot days, but are still structured enough for an office look.
$68 at Abercrombie & Fitch
Universal Standard

Universal Standard Iris Linen Easy Pull-On Pants

Yes, here's another pair of linen pants. But these are blue!
$108 at Universal Standard
Madewell

The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant

These best-selling wide-leg pants have sailor-inspired button tabs at the waist that look great on everyone.
$118 at Madewell
Madewell

The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen

If you're ready to dive into warmer styles, Madewell also sells the Harlow pants in linen for summer.
$88 at Madewell
Abercrombie & Fitch

Sloane Tailored Pant

Mix the chic tailoring of menswear-inspired wide-leg pants with a pop of fun coloring and flattering pleats to get this perfect garment.
$90 at Abercrombie & Fitch
Nordstrom

The Favorite Pant

There's a reason why you've seen literally every influencer in your feed — and walking down the street — wearing these pants from The Favorite Daughter. It's because they're that good.
$218 at The Favorite Daughter
Universal Standard

Stephanie Wide Leg Stripe Pants

These subtly sporty wide-leg pants are sleek, stretchy and perfect for the office or a first date.
$145 at Universal Standard
Everlane

Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant

Constructed with breathable, lightweight fabric that’s soft to the touch, you won't find anything more comfortable than this Everlane pair. Also, how cute is the gingham?
$138 at Everlane
Princess Polly

Archer Pants

These classic tailored pants come in a whopping 19 colors to match your personal style. Or treat them like Pokémon and catch 'em all.
$65 at Princess Polly

