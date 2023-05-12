14 wide-leg pants for summer that will trick everyone into thinking you have your life together
ASOS DESIGN Curve Linen Pull On Pants in Off White
Reformation Mason Wide Leg Pants
Lulus Getaway Essentials Black Plisse Belted Wide Leg Pants
ELOQUII Print Wide Leg Trousers
J.Crew SZ Blockprints X J.Crew Hand-Block-Printed Disco Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Universal Standard Iris Linen Easy Pull-On Pants
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen
Sloane Tailored Pant
The Favorite Pant
Stephanie Wide Leg Stripe Pants
Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant
Archer Pants
You can’t open TikTok or Instagram without seeing a pair of tailored wide-leg pants — and we’re obsessed. While the dreaded low-rise jeans seem to be making a comeback, the streamlined elegance of the wide-leg pant is one of the (many) reasons they’re the best viral trend of the 2020s.
Wide-leg pants are the ultimate closet essential thanks to their wild versatility. Pack a breezy linen pair on your next vacation, or throw on tailored black trousers to take you from the office to happy hour. Maybe you want to jazz up your work-from-home look without feeling like you’re wearing real clothes. Yes, wide-leg pants are here for you.
They’re comfortable, timeless, relaxed and polished. They also give off a French girl chicness that Emily in Paris never could. Keep scrolling to shop some of the best wide-leg pants right now, and get ready to live your chicest, breeziest life.
Best Wide-Leg Pants
