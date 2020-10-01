The best Wi-Fi 6 routers

The standard for Wi-Fi routers has been “ac” for years, indicating the latest protocol and compatibility with new mobile devices. Now a new standard has appeared, “802.11ax” or “Wi-Fi 6,” which means a whole new crop of routers is here. Wi-Fi 6 is a new standard, so only laptops and smartphones hitting store shelves since late 2019 will be able to access those faster speeds. Yes, Wi-Fi 6E was only recently announced, but frequencies have been allocated and mobile devices have begun to appear that support it, so now is certainly the time to think about a serious router upgrade.

In other words, if you want your network properly future-proofed, your best bet at present is still Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6 promises new speeds, fewer problems, and better security — and you’ll need a new router to access it.

In our reviews of dozens of the latest routers, we’ve kept on eye on new models that are Wi-Fi 6 compatible. Now we’re ready to make some recommendations:

Netgear’s Nighthawk AX8

is a great starting place with everything you’d want in a cutting-edge router, but be sure to check out our other picks too.

Netgear Nighthawk AX8

Netgear has released a whole line of Wi-Fi 6-ready Nighthawks, but the AX8 offers some great middle ground for those who want the best but don’t exactly need an office router. This model promises speeds up to 6Gbps across its bands — yes, Wi-Fi 6 really is that much of an improvement — and is designed for large homes that have a whole lot of devices on the wireless network.

Inside, the 1.8GHz processor helps take care of the details, managing up to eight simultaneous OFDMA connections and 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients while making sure there are no dead zones around. There are also six Gigabit Ethernet ports for file transfer, including the ability to combine two of the ports to create an even faster wired connection.

There are plenty of Nighthawk AX models that are Wi-Fi 6 ready if you want to choose something with a little less power and a lower cost, but this one is the top of the line for a home router if you really want the best!





$399 from Abt Electronics

Asus RT-AX88U

Asus has a number of Wi-Fi 6 routers, and honestly, we’re impressed with all of them. This particular model has a lot in common with the Nighthawk AX8, offering 6GBps speeds (around 1.15Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 4.8Mbps on the 5GHz band, the expected speeds on all Wi-Fi 6 models), plus 8 LAN ports. The dual-band router also works with AiMesh, the Asus Wi-Fi mesh system that can link multiple routers together for better, stronger coverage where necessary.

