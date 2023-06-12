Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We found 7 pairs of flattering white jeans under $100 from Nordstrom that aren’t see-through

In The Know by Yahoo

We found 7 pairs of flattering white jeans under $100 from Nordstrom that aren’t see-through

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s white jeans season! Whether you follow the old “no white until Memorial Day” rule or have been rocking white pants since New Year’s, now is the perfect time to add a fresh pair to your closet.

Whether you’re looking for regular jeans, shorts or a more distressed style, Nordstrom has a massive selection of quality white jeans from brands like Good American, Levi’s, Madewell and more — and tons of options are less than $100. Keep scrolling to shop seven pairs of white jeans that are flattering, affordable and underwear-friendly.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Nordstrom JEN7 Roll Cuff Denim Shorts Cute shorts are another summer staple, and this white denim pair from JEN7 is at the top of our wishlist. $79 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Liverpool Los Angeles Liverpool Abby Ankle Skinny Jeans If you're still hanging on to your skinny jeans, you do you! This pair of white skinnies from Liverpool Los Angeles is super versatile. $98 at Nordstrom

More from In The Know:

I have sensitive teeth, and these are the only whitening strips I've found that don't hurt at all — and actually work

The Donna Karan deodorant TikTok is obsessed with is on sale at Nordstrom for less than $30: 'You don't even need to wear perfume'

TikTok loves this clear $13 self-tanner that's non-sticky and transfer-free: 'So natural, so eve

This is the one swimwear trend you'll see everywhere this summer

The post We found 7 pairs of flattering white jeans under $100 from Nordstrom that aren’t see-through appeared first on In The Know.