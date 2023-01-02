The best wellness weekends near London — to book now

Rosalyn Wikeley
·8 min read
(Beaverbrook House)
(Beaverbrook House)

Contrary to cultural tropes, recharging batteries can be a pleasurable affair, free of kettlebells and restricted diets. And a little R&R can go a long way – a day of body and mind work can work wonders on cortisol levels and general wellbeing – especially when closer to home, without the airline lottery or or dastardly motorway trek.

From zen yoga retreats in the bucolic grounds of stately piles to oriental-inspired spa and spiritual programmes in central London with remedial promise, here are the wellness minibreaks to check into for a happier, healthier start to 2023.

Yeotown, Devon

It is a five-day programme to the tune of £2,200, but Yeotown’s enlightened spin on the traditional detox is an effective, challenging but immensely satisfying one. Based in the bucolic rolling countryside of North Devon, Yeotown substitutes deprivation and restriction for nourishing, healthy food, massages and rebalancing walks along the rugged Devonshire coast. It’s all about equipping frazzled souls with the tools they need to make and maintain healthier choices and reconnecting them with nature in a peaceful, rural setting. Outdoorsy focused days can include morning yoga or stretching, a three hour coastal hike, boxing workouts, nutritional cooking classes, a Shiatsu massage and a relaxing stint with a book by the fire. Spa writers have been waxing lyrical about this West Country retreat for years, for good reason.

When: ongoing

Price: from £2,200

Book:yeotown.com

Somercecil, Badminton Estate and Deer Park

Leveraging the whimsical beauty and seclusion of Badminton Estate in South Gloucestershire, Somercecil’s one day yoga retreats combine vinyasa classes with the recentering rambles through the great (and groomed) outdoors. Yoga classes are followed up with wild foraging on the estate; plant-based lunches with a wellbeing discussion for take-home tips and afternoons are for grounding walks through the Deer Park. Consider it a new-age reboot in a period drama setting. Founders and friends Bella Somerset and Gaby Cecil (with qualifications spanning Mountain leader to Health Coach), profess one simple mission – ‘to help people return to a naturally restful and happy state, and ultimately to feel well.’

When: January 21; January 22; January 23

Price: £140

Book: Retreat day: movement, nature, connectio, somercecil.com

(Beaverbrook House)
(Beaverbrook House)

Beaverbrook, Surrey

By popular demand, the wellness wizards at Beaverbrook’s Coach House Spa have added to their recalibration calendar with a series of retreats centred on the healing powers of nature. Covering topics and therapies from Celtic Druidism and Wim Hof cold water exposure through to traditional Chinese massage and gut health, no ritualistic stone will be left unturned. Hosted by resident naturopath, Camilla Dos Santos, the Winter Health Reset is the ultimate post-festive-indulgence option, with a pithy programme designed to boost immunity and energy levels, while showing those party season-induced toxins the door. This holistic return to good health features a  nourishing lunch, 90-minute naturopathic assessment and breathwork training.

When: various, check website

Price: from £275

Book: Winter Health Reset spa day with resident naturopath Camilla Dos Santos; beaverbrook

(Elena de Paz)
(Elena de Paz)

Gaia House, South Devon

Remember the silent meditation scene from Fleabag? As one of Europe’s most renowned meditation centres, Gaia House in Devon promises a similar shtum retreat (of the Buddhist tradition), just without the sibling animosity. For a snappy spiritual reboot, opt for the shorter residential courses whose themes include ‘Returning to the Heart’ and ‘Liberation through Loving Awareness.’ This spiritual exploration and extraordinary ‘pause’ from the breakneck speed of our digital world leverages the peaceful, soul-nourishing Devonshire countryside.

When: ongoing

Price: from £240

Book: Silence and Meditation Retreats with Buddhist teaching; gaiahouse.co.uk

(Cliveden House)
(Cliveden House)

Cliveden House, Berkshire

Embodying country pile idylls of chandeliers, tapestries and Profumo lore, Cliveden is a 17th century stately retreat that lords over acres and acres of soft countryside. It also lays claim to a superb spa with a grand take on the indoor-outdoor-pool-then-hot-tub assault course. The Proverb Spa Day package is a pampering silly season antidote, with a skin ‘workout’ facial, healthy (but hearty) lunch in the spa kitchen and full use of the Cliveden Spa’s top-notch facilities. Turns out, wellness and hedonism can coexist, contrary to popular opinion.

When: ongoing

Price: from £330

Book: clivedenhouse.co.uk

(Lucknam Park)
(Lucknam Park)

Lucknam Park, Cotswolds

Escape to the country (briefly) in 2023 for yoga classes, heavenly spa treatments and a spot of horse whispering at Lucknam Park. Surrounded by 500 green, rolling acres of parkland, the main palladian house offers quiet, refined corners for reading or nursing a gin and tonic, as well as a stellar spa with an outdoor therapy pool immersed in the gardens. The hotel’s Reconnect Retreat Getaway transcends the wellness virtues of the spa, incorporating a spoiling stay in the sumptuously dressed Country Rooms with a three course lunch and dinner, and even heading to the stables for some ‘equine connect.’ Add in the yoga class and 60-minute spa treatment of choice (with use of the facilities) and this is the speedy retreat of Brideshead Revisited reverie.

When: ongoing

Price: from £1,392

Book: Reconnect Retreat Getaway; lucknampark.co.uk

(Mandarin Oriental)
(Mandarin Oriental)

The Mandarin Oriental London Spa

I have been reviewing hotels and spas for well over a decade, and still dream about a full body massage from four, maybe five years ago in the Mandarin Oriental London’s moody, subterranean spa. As standard-bearers amid London’s fiercely competitive spa scene, the hotel has recently launched a day-long wellness retreat menu, with the Discover Wellness Retreat a great way of starting 2023 on the front foot. This city-based reboot begins with a healthy breakfast in the modern art-clad Rosebery followed by a nutritional consultation and fitness assessment. Lunch tows the healthy line before an afternoon of oriental-inspired treatments, herbal teas, chakra meditation and crystal healing. This reinvigorating (and informative) day is rounded off with an exquisite, marginally restrained dinner – those wanting to soak up the goodness in the serious plush confines of Mandarin Oriental’s minimalist suites can book in for an overnight stay.

When: ongoing

Price: £1,285

Book: Discover Wellness One Day Retreat; mandarinoriental.com

(Harbour hotels)
(Harbour hotels)

Harbour Beach Club, Salcombe

Harbour Beach Club is making the most of its privileged location on Salcombe’s pretty South Sands beach with a series of well-curated wellness escapes, all hosted by industry big-wigs. These range from strength and flexibility building yoga retreats to wild swimming, with bucket loads of fresh sea air and beautifully cooked, healthy food. The series is set to launch with illustrious yogi Adrienne Everett leading a two-night zen coastal retreat. Highlights include sunrise and sunset yoga sessions along the beach, morning meditations, long ambles through the soft-grasses lining the cliffs, spa treatments and, of course, delicious food showing off the West Country’s bounty. Yogis can hunker down in sea facing rooms after a day spent reacquainting themselves with long lost muscles and slow breathing.

When: February 3-5

Price: £750

Book: A Movement Inspired Yoga Retreat, hosted by Adrienne Everett; harbourhotels.co.uk

(Heckfield Place)
(Heckfield Place)

Heckfield Place, Hampshire

A country escape with bags of restrained style and foodie kudos, Heckfield Place is known for ‘getting it right’ – not veering too close to the zeitgeist while keeping its noble bones well dressed in decidedly modern garbs. It’s therefore no surprise that the Hampshire pile-turned-hotel has curated a pitch perfect wellness programme for overspun urbanites, with guests able to piece together their own bespoke R&R stay. Guests are encouraged to channel their ‘inner farmers’ at Farm Fit (a circuit-based training programme on Heckfield’s farm with milk churns, hay bales and ropes subbed in for the standard dumbbells-and-treadmill set up. The Forest Bathing experience leads guests through the motions of mindful breathing and meditation amid a wintery woodland scene, while the Cold Water Immersion Therapy taps into the latest craze with an expert easing brave souls into the Lower Lake, following a brisk walk and string of stretching and breathing exercises to fully prepare them. Add in a cosy stay and spa treatment in the Lower Bothy, and it’s all beginning to feel rather utopian.

When: ongoing

Price: From £450 per night, Farm Fit and Immersion Therapy, £150 for 90 minutes

Book: Forest Bathing, Farm Fit and Cold Water Immersion Therapy; harbourhotels.co.uk

Homefield Grange Retreat

As close as you’ll get to a full body detox without jetting to Switzerland (or Yeotown in Devon). Homefield Grange is a retreat in Kettering with expert, holistic treatment programmes that give them a medi-spa edge (without the clinical interiors or white coats). Located on a refurbished farmhouse, Homefield Grange’s luxxy hotel-style interiors combine with holistic, results-driven programmes. The Weekend Body Detox is their only two-day retreat which, over 17 years, has seen weary souls reacquaint themselves with exercise, cleanse their liver and reduce stress, inflammation, (and bloating). Starting at 2pm on a Friday and finishing up at 11am on a Sunday with a light brunch – it’s the busy bee detox and includes scalp, hand and foot massages, mud therapy, Nordic walks, food demonstrations and exercise classes, (many of which can be taken home and stored for a virtuous day).

When: ongoing

Price: From £699

Book: The Weekend Body Detox; homefieldgrangeretreat.co.uk

Latest Stories

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets win showdown with Celtics

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointe

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his legendary 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fo

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Upbeat Canucks win third in a row by sinking Sharks 6-2

    VANCOUVER — After a horrendous start to the season, the Vancouver Canucks are ending the year on a positive note. Bo Horvat scored two goals and added a pair of assists as the Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-2 Tuesday night to extend their NHL winning streak to three games. Things looked dark for the Canucks when they went winless in their first seven games (0-5-2) and more recently when they lost three straight games at Rogers Arena. But after some early stumbles the Canucks (16-15-3) ha

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Cardinals come up short again going with 4th QB in 4 weeks

    ATLANTA (AP) — For the first time in three years, David Blough trotted on the field as a starting quarterback in the NFL. His first victory will have to wait. Blough did a commendable job on short notice leading the Arizona offense, but the banged-up Cardinals lost their sixth in a row when Younghoe Koo kicked a chip-shot field goal on the last play of the game to give the Atlanta Falcons a 20-19 victory Sunday. It was a meaningless game in the standings, with both teams eliminated from the play

  • Walman scores in OT to lift Red Wings past Penguins, 5-4

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season. Pittsburgh was coming a 5-1 road loss to the New York Islanders less than 24 hours earlier, while Detroit played its first game since Dec. 21. The Penguins started strong with four goals on 12 first-period shots. Dylan

  • Pistons overcame scuffle, ejections to beat Magic, 121-101

    DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak. Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were thrown out after the fight just before halftime. Moritz Wagner was tossed for Orlando and took a shot to the back of the head from Hayes and appeared to be briefly knocked out. Jalen Duren finished with seven points and

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2, a number that seemed unlikely when he had one sack as a rookie in 2011. “I just needed an opportunity,” Jordan said. Jordan got his. The Saints won't get a chance at the playoffs after Green Bay knocked off Minnesota and elimin

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Embiid has triple-double in 76ers' road victory over Thunder

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Joel Embid had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth career triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers never trailed in beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-96 on Saturday night. Tobias Harris hit his first seven shots and scored 23 points for Philadelphia. Harris scored 16 points in 16 minutes in the first half to help the 76ers take a 69-43 lead. With James Harden sitting out because of injury management on his right foot, Tulsa product Shake Milton got the st