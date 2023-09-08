The 54 best tech deals to snag at Walmart, Target, Amazon and more this weekend — as low as $10
This weekend, there are so many other tech sales happening at our favorite retailers. Right now, stores like Walmart, Amazon and Target have the best tech deals covering all of the major categories shoppers are searching for.
With everything from Apple devices and space heaters to best-selling headphones, laptops and surge protectors, this weekend is the best time to shop for quality tech.
To make your shopping experience easier, we've broken down the 54 best tech deals we could find into five categories:
Home Tech Deals
Tower and Pedestal Fan Deals
Surge Protector Deals
Headphone Deals
Computer, Tablet and Camera Deals
Proving how worthwhile these sales are, prices start as low as $10! If you're looking for a customer and editor-recommended multi-outlet surge protector with USB charging ports, this one from Huntkey is on sale for just $20. Also, open-window season isn't over just yet, so there's still time to snag deals on electric insect traps. This best-selling electric Katchy Indoor Insect Trap is on sale for just $40.
Now is also the best time to snag Apple products for less. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds are on sale right now on Amazon for $200. If you're looking for the most affordable laptop deal, the ASUS Vivobook Go 12 L210 Ulta-Thin Laptop is also on sale for just $200!
Also, since it's summer, now is the best time to snag an affordable tower or pedestal fan while it's on sale. We've rounded up a few of our favorite picks from Dreo, Lasko, Honeywell, Rowenta and more. In fact, the best-selling Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan is the perfect Dyson Pure Cool tower fan dupe — and it's hundreds of dollars cheaper!
Speaking of Dyson, the brand also has some massive deals with up to $150 off some of its best-selling products. And if you want an affordable premium stick vacuum cleaner, this 6-in-1 INSE Rechargeable Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner S10 is on sale for $120.
Check out all of the best tech deals this weekend below. Keep in mind that these deals are available only for a limited time, so shop now before the prices revert.
Best Home Tech Deals
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap, $39.99 (Orig. $44.99)
AuKing Home Theater Video Projector, $57.99 (Orig. $99.99)
Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar, $36.95 with ticked coupon (Orig. $44.95)
Nixplay 10.1-Inch Smart Digital Photo Frame, $149.99 (Orig. $167.76)
VIZIO D-Series 40-Inch Class 1080p Full-Array LED HD Smart TV, $169.99 (Orig. $269.99)
onn. 55-Inch Class 4k UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR, $248 (Orig. $379)
BLAVOR Solar Power Bank And Portable Charger, $28.99 (Orig. $49.99)
Meta Portal Smart Video Calling for Home with 10-Inch Touch Screen Display, $128.91 (Orig. $179)
Meta Portal Plus Smart Video Calling 14-Inch Touch Screen with Stereo Speakers, $309.99 (Orig. $349)
VACOOR Portable Charger and Power Bank for Apple Watch, $16.99 (Orig. $19.99)
INSE Rechargeable Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner S10, $80.33 (Orig. $687.99)
Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum With IQ Navigation, $396 (Orig. $599.99)
Best Tower and Pedestal Fan Deals
HOLMES Digital Tower Fan With Accent Light, $51.99 (Orig. $64.99)
Rowenta Turbo Silence Standing Floor Fan, $149.99 (Orig. $159.99)
Antarctic Star Portable Electric Oscillating Tower Fan, $58.99 with ticked coupon (Orig. $66.99)
Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan, $129.99 (Orig. $179.99)
G-Ocean 46-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote, $79.99 (Orig. $99.99)
Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan, $79.99 (Orig. $109.99)
Dreo Cruiser Pro T2 Tower Fan, $99.99 (Orig. $129.99)
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan, $499 (Orig. $649.99)
Best Surge Protector Deals
Huntkey Multi-Plug Surge Protector Outlet (With 3 USB Ports and 6 AC Outlets), $19.99, plus additional 20% off (Orig. $39.99)
Addtam 5-Outlet USB Wall Charger Surge Protector, $11.97 (Orig. $21.99)
Tcstei Power Strip Surge Protector With 12 Outlets and 4 USB Ports (in black), $21.95 (Orig. $24.95)
USB Wall Charger and Surge Protector with 5 Outlet Extenders and 4 USB Ports, $11.98 (Orig. $19.98)
Mifaso Power Strip With 3 Outlets And 3 USB Ports, $9.59 (Orig. $18.99)
HANYCONY Surge Protector Power Strip With 8 Wide Outlets And 4 USB Charging Ports, $16.99 (Orig. $26.99)
Anker Power Strip Surge Protector With 12 Outlets And 2 USB A Ports and 1 USB C Port, $22.99 (Orig. $35.99)
Nuetsa Surge Protector Power Strip Flat Plug Extension Cord With 8 Outlets and 4 USB Ports, $17.98 (Orig. $19.99)
JACKYLED Power Strip Tower Surge Protector With 12 Outlets And 6 USB Ports, $23.02 (Orig. $40.99)
GE Pro 3-Outlet 15-Foot Power Strip with Surge Protection, $15.82 (Orig. $22.99)
Best Headphone Deals
TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds With Wireless Charging Case, $18.99 with ticked coupon (Orig. $39.99)
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones, $127.88 (Orig. $169.99)
Samsung Galaxy Buds, $87.99 (Orig. $169.99)
Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $124.50 (Orig. $149.99)
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear headphones With Purebass Sound, $29.88 (Orig. $49.95)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199 (Orig. $249)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $135.81 (Orig. $199.95)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones (Red), $248.99 (Orig. $349.95)
JLab Neon Folding On-Ear Wired Headphones, $14.99 (Orig. $19.99)
Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones With Quick Charge Battery Bank, $279.99 (Orig. $489.99)
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $199.95 (Orig. $249.95)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, $199 (Orig. $249)
Philips H9505 Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Over Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $100.50 (Orig. $249.99)
Best Computer and Tablet Deals
SGIN 15.6-Inch Laptop With Windows 11, $259.99 (Orig. $959.99)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop (2022), $649.99 (Orig. $899.99)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touchscreen Laptop PC, $205 (Orig. $499)
ASUS Vivobook Go 12 L210 Ulta-Thin Laptop, $244.99 (Orig. $249.99)
HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, $204 (Orig. $289.99)
Acer Aspire 5 A5 Slim Laptop, $305 (Orig. $306.33)
2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch), $705 (Orig. $749)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, $425.39 (Orig. $529.99)
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet, $235 (Orig. $249.99)
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1 Laptop, $395 (Orig. $519.99)
Acer 315 15.6-Inch Celeron Chromebook with Protective Sleeve, $189.96 (Orig. $249)
If you enjoyed this story, check out this $10 shampoo that's the industry's best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness.
More from In The Know:
This Coach crossbody is the one luxury accessory you'll use every day — and it's over 50% off for Labor Day
Compression packing cubes let you fit 2 large suitcases' worth of clothes in 1 — shop the 5 best sets
This $17 spray is the No. 1 best secret to keeping white shoes sparkling white: 'No yellowing!'
Nordstrom Rack has the 7 best early fall boot deals we've seen in years — as low as $35
The post The 54 best tech deals you need to snag this weekend — as low as $10 appeared first on In The Know.