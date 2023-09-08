The 54 best tech deals to snag at Walmart, Target, Amazon and more this weekend — as low as $10

This weekend, there are so many other tech sales happening at our favorite retailers. Right now, stores like Walmart, Amazon and Target have the best tech deals covering all of the major categories shoppers are searching for.

With everything from Apple devices and space heaters to best-selling headphones, laptops and surge protectors, this weekend is the best time to shop for quality tech.

To make your shopping experience easier, we've broken down the 54 best tech deals we could find into five categories:

Home Tech Deals

Tower and Pedestal Fan Deals

Surge Protector Deals

Headphone Deals

Computer, Tablet and Camera Deals

Proving how worthwhile these sales are, prices start as low as $10! If you're looking for a customer and editor-recommended multi-outlet surge protector with USB charging ports, this one from Huntkey is on sale for just $20. Also, open-window season isn't over just yet, so there's still time to snag deals on electric insect traps. This best-selling electric Katchy Indoor Insect Trap is on sale for just $40.

Now is also the best time to snag Apple products for less. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds are on sale right now on Amazon for $200. If you're looking for the most affordable laptop deal, the ASUS Vivobook Go 12 L210 Ulta-Thin Laptop is also on sale for just $200!

Also, since it's summer, now is the best time to snag an affordable tower or pedestal fan while it's on sale. We've rounded up a few of our favorite picks from Dreo, Lasko, Honeywell, Rowenta and more. In fact, the best-selling Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan is the perfect Dyson Pure Cool tower fan dupe — and it's hundreds of dollars cheaper!

Speaking of Dyson, the brand also has some massive deals with up to $150 off some of its best-selling products. And if you want an affordable premium stick vacuum cleaner, this 6-in-1 INSE Rechargeable Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner S10 is on sale for $120.

Check out all of the best tech deals this weekend below. Keep in mind that these deals are available only for a limited time, so shop now before the prices revert.

Best Home Tech Deals

Best Tower and Pedestal Fan Deals

Best Surge Protector Deals

Best Headphone Deals

Best Computer and Tablet Deals

