Best luxury wedding gifts: ideas for the perfect present

(Unsplash)

Once you’ve shopped for the perfect outfit, worked out travel logistics and sorted your accommodation, all that’s left is to pick out the perfect gift for the happy couple.

If you’re feeling flush, there are some truly incredible presents out there that will leave even those with the most discerning taste in awe.

From vintage champagne to works of art, here are the best luxury gifts for the newlyweds with Champagne tastes.

If you’re looking for a gift at a more modest price point, see out list of the Best Wedding Gifts from £10-£100.

In the meantime feast your eyes on the best wedding gifts money can buy.

Harvey Nichols The Negroni Hamper

(Harvey Nichols)

Bring the Italian aperitivo hour home with this hamper bursting with ingredients and nibbles to make copious rounds of Negroni, accompanied by nibbles. Packed in a smart black wicker hamper, which can be given a second life as storage when the contents have been devoured.

£130 | Harvey Nichols

Lalique Orchid Decanter - Clear

(Lalique)

French heritage crystal house Lalique oozes elegance and sophistication, so if your friends appreciate the finer things in life, it's a fabulous place to start. This frosted white decanter is finished with statement orchids splayed across the topper, making it a piece to admire all day every day.

£1,980 | Amara

Bose Home Speaker 500 Smart Speaker with Voice Recognition and Control, Silver

(Bose)

On John Lewis's top wedding list, this incredibly powerful Bose speaker can be used through voice commands as well as a control to deliver room-filling sound when you want it. It works with Google Assistant and Alexa, which will both still hear you even when the volume's turned right up. Also available in black, it comes with a two year guarantee.

£269 | John Lewis

L'OBJET Leopard Espresso Cup and Saucer Set of Six

(L’Objet)

Sure, a tea set may be a traditional wedding gift, but luxe homewares brand L'Objet breathes new life into the option with a fierce and fetching leopard print set. The handcrafted set of six is finished with 24ct gold detail and is handwash only - so best rolled out for when VIPs visit.

Story continues

£505 | Liberty

Amara Deluxe 2 Person Hamper

(Amara)

Elevate a simple picnic into a five-star dining experience with the help of this deluxe picnic hamper from A by Amara in collaboration with Willow Direct.

Handmade by skilled craftsmen, this beautiful basket has everything a picnicking couple could possibly want - including salt and pepper shakers. There's also a bottle duffle to protect a bottle of fizz, and a polar fleece picnic blanket - because, well, this is England. All this alongside china plates, stainless steel cutlery, napkins, wine glasses, a bottle opener and steel mask with two mugs. In short, everything but the kitchen sink.

£140 | Amara

Roberto Cavalli Monogram Champagne Goblets

(Roberto Cavalli)

A pair of Champagne flutes make a classic wedding gift, but if you’re looking for something with edge, we present this set of gilded monogrammed goblets from Roberto Cavalli. Not content with spreading glamour on the catwalks, the lauded designer has expanded into the world of tableware. Made with 24 per cent lead crystal and embossed with opulent gold, these six Champagne flutes come boxed and ready to wrap.

£331 | Amara

FUJIFILM LiPlay 2-in-1 Hybrid Instant Camera

(FujiFilm)

Printed photos, once the norm, are fast becoming a rarity – which is a shame as there’s something about holding an image in your hand that no amount of swiping can imitate. Then again, at least digital photos will never fade or get lost. Online, they’re safe and preserved forever. FujiFilm’s Instant Camera brings together the best of both worlds with an instant printer integrated onto a digital camera that can easily slip into weekend luggage and sightseeing day bags. The lovebirds can take as many honeymoon snaps as they like, print their faves and upload the rest to their social media. Happy days.

£149.99 | Very

Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Cabinet Including Riser

(Arcade1Up)

What do you get the couple who already has everything, including true love? Well, how about the gift of time travel via this full-size arcade game? Just like the ones they may have wasted their pocket money on in their childhood, this upright design has a pleasingly retro feel and plays the classic game Pac-Man as well as Pac-Man Plus.

£349.99 | Smyths

Jonathan Adler Rainbow Hand Beaded Wall Art

(Jonathan Adler)

Help them find a daily pot of gold with this incredibly detailed artwork from design genius Jonathan Adler. What looks like a fairly simple rainbow image is, on closer inspection, a picture made up of thousands of precisely placed colourful beads. Made in India, this piece took almost 100 hours to make. Dimensions: W 96.52 cm, D 5.08 cm, H 71.12 cm.

£995 | Jonathan Adler

Google Nest Hub

(Google)

Anyone who’s ever hosted a party know how angst-ridden it can be. An extra helping hand is always useful, and in 2021 that’s increasingly in the form of a robotic friend.

Google’s Nest Hub is a digital assistant with a 7 inch touchscreen display but it can do so much more than showcase photos. From playing Spotify playlist to helping you cook up a feast for the in-laws with the recipe assist function, and even turning out the lights before bed, The Hub is a digital butler your friends will wonder how they lived without.

It’s a superb entry level assistant that doesn’t take up too much space (the thin stand will fit onto a slim window ledge easily), and can control a variety of other smart home devices – especially other Nest products like the doorbell, heating and lighting. Best of all, it’s intuitive for anyone who’s ever used Google. So, that’ll be all of us then.

£89.99 | Currys

Coravin Model Two Elite Gold Wine System

(Coravin)

If you've ever pondered over the future of wine drinking, ponder no more - the future is here. Offering the cutting edge in wine tech, Coravin's Model Six system uses a revolutionary needle to extract a glassful of corked wine without opening the bottle, sidestepping oxidisation and protecting the flavour within for days, or even years to come. It's ideal for any couple with a cellar full of aged bottles and a curious disposition. This set comes with extra medical-grade Argon gas capsules and a screw cap and a two year-warranty.

£329 | Selfridges

Alessi The Strongman Nutcracker

(Alessi)

On a list of things a newlywed duo may expect to receive, this Strongman-shaped nutcracker is probably not on it. Not because it shouldn't be, but because they may not know it exists. But we think you’ll agree: once seen, it’s never forgotten. Fabulously designed by Marcel Wanders and crafted by Italian design house Alessi, this limited edition playful piece is one of only 999 made.

Although it functions perfectly well as a nutcracker, it can also be used as a centrepiece or 'table sculpture', designed to raise smiles as well as eyebrows at the couple's next soirée.

£822.69 | Amazon

PlayStation VR Starter Pack (PS4)

(PlayStation)

Virtual Reality is huge, with more options to dive into computer-created worlds from the comfort of your own home. So for a slightly left-field option, why not give the gift of VR? Using stunning visuals, 3D audio and intuitive controls, PlayStation VR transports players directly into the heart of immersive games and experiences - everything from high-octane racing to exploring deep space and taming dragons, Khaleesi-style.

The box comes with everything the couple needs to get started: the PlayStation VR Headset, a PlayStation Camera and PlayStation VR Worlds. They just have to connect the equipment with a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro to begin their journey into VR dream lands.

£258.97 | Currys

Read More

Best gifts for him: presents for men who have everything

Best gifts for her: present ideas for women that she will love

Best wedding guest dresses: The stylish wedding guest dresses and outfits to shop now

Best kids clothing brands inspired by the royal family

Best affordable wedding gifts in the UK: Food, travel and personalised gifts from £10 to £100

Best wedding jewellery: Necklaces, bracelets, earrings and tiaras

Best DIY cocktail kits to make at home with and without booze

Best 10 year wedding anniversary gift ideas for couples

Best artisan chocolate brands in the UK that are delicious and unique