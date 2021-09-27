The Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals Just Came Early

Photo credit: wayfair



Who said Black Friday is the only day you can save big? There's an amazing appetizer of deals ahead of the main savings event! As it turns out, favorites like Wayfair, a go-to retailer for home decor buffs, are dishing out major discounts early, so you can officially grant yourself permission to shop that outdoor furniture set or that stylish area rug you've been eyeing lately.



While we're still patiently awaiting the official Wayfair Black Friday deals, we expect the savings to be just as big, with tons of home items marked up to 80% off in past years. Save on everything from furniture and bedding to cookware and kitchen appliances, like air fryers.

Now is the perfect opportunity to find the right holiday gift for anyone on your list – simultaneously finding that shipping time sweet spot. You might even be able to enjoy a slew of flash deals, plus free shipping, which makes holiday shopping even more worth it.

See below for Wayfair pre-Black Friday 2021 deals that are available to shop now.

SHOP ALL WAYFAIR PRE-BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Our Favorite Wayfair Pre-Black Friday Deals

Cleaning Appliance Deals

Cookware & Kitchen Appliance Deals

Home & Furniture Deals

Take up to 70% off select furniture and home decor items.

Get up to 65% off bedding.

Save up to 65% on mattresses.

More Pre-Black Friday Savings

