The Best Way to See South Dakota? This Former Railroad Trail

Last month, I joined an estimated 365,000 leather-clad bikers in South Dakota to hit the open roads on two wheels. Beards were thick; tattoos were plentiful; Trump flags were everywhere. August 2020 marked the 80th anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, but that’s not what took me to this sparsely populated Plains state. Sure, my ride had two wheels but my “bike” was pedal powered; my destination, the George S. Mickelson Trail, a 109-mile car-free rail trail through the Black Hills region of South Dakota.

I’m originally from Milwaukee, the birthplace of Harley Davidson Motorcycles. My uncle worked as a machinist at Harley Davidson for 18 years and I sold T-shirts at Harley’s 100th Anniversary when I was in college. The motorcycle scene isn’t new to me. For the past 15 years, however, I’ve lived in New York City, where you can often catch me sipping home-brewed kombucha in a Bernie Sanders T-shirt. I don’t exactly fit in at motorcycle rallies. To avoid the crowds and accompanying COVID-19 cases, I headed to Sturgis on a drizzly, overcast afternoon when the half dollar-size hail forecast kept most riders away. I spent about an hour there, which was long enough to take a few pictures, buy one of the few women’s T-shirts that didn’t have an Elvira-plunge neckline, and get kicked off the main drag—“Sorry, motorcycles only.” The highlight of my visit to Sturgis? The food worker who yelled out “Bicycle Lives Matter!” You can be sure there were no “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts in this crowd.

South Dakota is well known for its spectacular parks and historic monuments: Badlands National Park’s canyons, buttes, and fossil beds; Wind Cave National Park’s underground cave network—one of the largest and most complex in the world; Custer State Park’s herd of 1,300 buffalo; Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, and countless other historic sites. Fourteen million travelers visit these sites in South Dakota each year but only a tiny fraction of them make it to the Mickelson Trail.

Named after a former South Dakota Governor who helped spearhead the project, the George S. Mickelson Trail stretches from the wild west town of Deadwood to the sleepy, semi-ghost town of Edgemont. Though no campsites exist right along the trail, primitive camping is available and plenty of hotels are located along the route. The trail is well organized and its clearly marked trailheads have maps, informative historical plaques, bathrooms, and clean drinking water. Several trailheads even have bike repair stations where you can borrow tools or pump up tires. Why aren’t more people riding this trail? One local rider I met (who admitted to originally being from Washington State), heard me mention that I live in New York City and told me not to tell anyone about the trail. I couldn’t tell if he was joking. Oops.

As the author of a cycling guidebook to Cuba, I should be physically prepared to ride 109 miles in two days. I pride myself on once having ridden 107 miles in a single day on a single speed (gearless) bicycle—shout out to the New York City Century ride!—but that was a couple years ago. These are pandemic days, days that I usually spend baking cookies and doing puzzles at my kitchen table. Sure, I’ve been hiking and biking here and there and have even done a few 60-mile rides, but I was nervous to attempt the Mickelson Trail in two days—the only time left after I’d spent the entire week visiting National and State Parks (how typical). Though the trail is well maintained and does not require a mountain bike, it consists of crushed limestone and gravel, which require a bit more effort than pavement, so I decided to rent an e-bike.

Aside from accidentally grabbing an electric CitiBike, the bike share program in New York City (then subsequently being charged extra for doing so), I have zero experience with e-bikes. They’re growing in popularity across the country and they’re massively popular with food delivery workers in New York City who are quick to pass you going uphill while smoking a cigarette and talking on their phone.

