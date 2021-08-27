The Best Way to Reheat Apple Pie, According to Professional Chefs

Photo credit: Mike Garten

Is there anything better than a slice of warm apple pie to finish off a great meal? As much as we love this classic fall dessert, though, there’s bound to be leftovers — especially if, say, you’ve already filled up on plenty of tasty dishes at your big Thanksgiving dinner. And while you can always polish off a slice that's cold, everyone knows that the best pie recipes are best enjoyed warm and fresh out of the oven. So we asked the cooking pros in the Good Housekeeping Test Kitchen to share their top tips for how to reheat apple pie the proper way — including how to reheat it in the oven, microwave and air fryer.

How to reheat apple pie in the oven:

Unsurprisingly, the best way to reheat apple pie is in the oven, as this will ensure a crisp pie crust and an evenly warmed filling (the two must-haves for a great apple pie, of course!). To reheat a whole apple pie, heat your oven to 350°F, then place the pie on a baking sheet and cover with foil. For a standard 9-inch pie, heat for 15-20 minutes. To check to see if the pie is hot, just stick a metal skewer or knife through the center, remove and (carefully) touch it to see if the pie filling is warm enough. If it is, your perfectly reheated apple pie is ready to serve and enjoy!



How to reheat a frozen apple pie in the oven: If you're reheating an apple pie that you've previously frozen for a rainy day, simply follow the same directions as above, but heat for 25-3o minutes instead.

How to reheat a slice of apple pie in the oven: To reheat a single slice of apple pie, do so in a 350ºF oven and check on your pie every 3-5 minutes until it's warmed to your liking. Of course, it's not always practical to heat up the whole oven for one slice, so you can also opt to heat it in your toaster oven at 350ºF. Just remember to check on it frequently, as the heat is more concentrated in a smaller oven.

How to reheat apple pie in the microwave:

While the oven is ultimately the best way to reheat a pie, sometimes you just want to gobble up your tasty (and warm) treat ASAP. That's where the microwave comes in — it's the quickest method of reheating an apple pie, although you might have to sacrifice quality for time (read: you'll run the risk of a soggy crust). To reheat your apple pie in the microwave, be sure to remove the pie if it's in a metal pin and transfer it to a microwave-safe plate. Then, microwave it on medium power in 30-second to 1-minute intervals until hot.

Story continues

How to reheat apple pie in the air fryer:

That's right — you can even reheat apple pie in an air fryer! In fact, if you're looking to reheat just one or a few slices of apple pie, it's one of the easiest methods that also won't compromise on quality. Simply heat the air fryer to 350ºF and wrap the apple pie slice with foil. Then, air fry until until the filling is warmed through, around 5-7 minutes. Finally, serve and enjoy.





You Might Also Like