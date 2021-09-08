A Guide to Painting Metal

Photo credit: GregorBister - Getty Images



Many off-road parts such as bumpers, roll cages, and tire carriers come from manufacturers or custom welders in bare metal form. The same goes for metal fences, furniture, and gates. You can save some money by painting the metal yourself, but follow these steps to ensure a long-lasting paint job.

Step 1. Prep your work area and tools.

As with most paint jobs, your success rate for painting metal will be commensurate to the time you take prepping the metal for paint. Start by working in a well ventilated area and suspend your work piece from the ceiling using hooks and wire, or place it on an elevated surface such as a pair of saw horses.

To prep and paint metal you'll need shop rags, acetone, scuffing pad, self-etching primer, and your choice of spray paint. Don't forget to wear gloves, eye protection, and a respirator mask.

Step 2. Clean the metal and let it dry.

The first step in painting metal is to thoroughly clean it. The metal might look and feel clean, but any grease, oil, dirt, or rust left on there will prevent the paint from properly adhering to the surface. Avoid using water to clean metal; instead, use a solvent such as acetone. It will dry quickly and leave a clean surface. If necessary, use a rust remover beforehand to clean surface rust. Once you've throughly cleaned the metal, try not to touch it since oil from your skin can get it dirty again.

The next step is using your scuffing pad and rub it along the entire area of the surface to be painted. This will make your self-etching primer stick to the metal even better.

Step 3. Prime.

After scuffing the metal, it's ready to be primed. Again, make sure you are in a well ventilated area and wearing proper personal protection equipment. Self-etching primer is ideal for painting metal and creates the foundation needed to bond with the paint. Follow the manufacturer's instructions on the side of the can for best results. Vigorously shake the primer can for 3 minutes. You should hear the ball rattling around inside. Spray in short smooth strokes from side to side across the metal, holding the can about 10 inches from the surface. Two coats of primer should be plenty.

Step 4. Paint the metal.

Let the primer dry thoroughly based on the manufacturers suggestion before painting. Paint is applied in a similar manner, and up to 3 coats can be used. Move the paint can swiftly to avoid runs and don't hold it one place.

Once you are done painting, you can revel in the fact that you did the job yourself and saved a few hundred dollars that a powdercoat or paint job would cost you. The great thing about a rattle-can paint job? If the paint get scuffed up on the trail, you can just spray it to fix it.

