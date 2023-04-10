The best way for landlords to avoid rip-off letting agent fees

How to avoid rip-off letting agent fees

Investing in property is expensive and, with rules and regulations eating away at landlord profits, sizeable fees charged by letting agents can be a bitter pill to swallow.

And yet, a good letting agent can be worth their weight in gold and help boost your returns on property investment.

But how do you know if you are getting a fair price for their letting agent services, and what can you do to make sure you are not getting ripped off? The Telegraph asks the experts.

What services do letting agents offer landlords?

Letting agents offer three different types of service packages to landlords: let-only, rent collection, and full management, according to the National Residential Landlords Association.

David Votta, of trade body Propertymark, said prices and pricing structures vary widely in different areas. There is no industry standard, so it pays to shop around.

An introduction or let-only service means landlords are essentially self-managing the property and assuming all responsibilities and the estate agency is just helping them find a tenant.

This involves advertising the property, conducting viewings, drawing up an agreement and carrying out appropriate checks. The cost tends to be a flat fee of around a month’s rent.

With a rent collection service, the estate agent will also collect the rent and disburse the funds to the landlord. They tend to charge a set-up fee and a percentage of the rent each month. In London this can be as high as 12 per cent but around 7 per cent is more common in other parts of the country, Mr Votta says.

A full-management service is the most comprehensive and typically includes all of the above as well as property management, organising repairs, handling gas, safety and electrical certificates and routine inspections.

Set-up fees are around £600 and £1,000, or around a month’s rent. On top of this, a percentage of the monthly rent is charged at a higher rate than for the rent collection service. This is often around 8 to 15 per cent plus VAT, Votta says.

Story continues

How to avoid hidden charges

You should ask for detailed terms and conditions for the service package you are paying for.

Chris Norris, of the National Residential Landlords Association, said: “The bit that landlords really have to be careful of are the add-on fees. That’s got a little bit worse since the advent of the tenant fee ban, back in 2019.

“A lot of the things that letting agents tended to add on as fees for tenants have now been rolled over to landlords because they're legally permitted to charge landlords and they're not legally permitted to charge tenants. Landlords have got to be a bit careful and be sure they understand what's included in the standard terms and conditions.”

Some landlords are unpleasantly surprised when they get hit with extra charges but these are typically buried in the agreement with a letting agent.

James Munro, of National Trading Standards, the consumer protection watchdog, said some estate agents add commission fees for repairs and maintenance that catch landlords out.

He said: “A lot of agents will add a percentage or an amount to those kinds of fees, and landlords need to be wary of that."

He said it is a “tricky area” as there is no specific regulation around referral fees for estate agents. It is illegal for estate agents not to disclose “material information” but it only applies if the landlord is not a business.

Mr Munro added: “Landlords need to be careful because they will be effectively treated, I think, as businesses, and so a lot of this information may well be hidden away."

Amanda Wiewiorka, of the Scottish Association of Landlords, said you should also ask if there are any relationships between letting agents and the contractors they use.

You could be overcharged if a contractor is a relative or a family friend, for instance.

Ms Wiewiorka said commission fees should be in the terms and conditions of the agreement but landlords should make a point of asking if there are any extra administration charges.

There may also be additional charges for serving notices and asking for deposits to be returned.

As part of setting up a tenancy, estate agents will use third party referencing groups to conduct additional credit and ID checks, but some will charge an extra fee.

Other areas that can be subject to extra charges include: out-of-hours call-outs, rent increases, evictions, checking on vacant properties, inventory services and rent guarantee insurance.

Estate agents are not regulated in England, but landlords should pick one that is part of Propertymark, the UK Association of Letting Agents or Safeagent because it will mean they adhere to certain standards, such as having insurance.