The best way to make change in Kentucky is to show up and vote | Opinion

We all know how Democrats can win this Nov. 7. It’s no big secret. It’s simple. We just need to show up.

County parties across Kentucky, including our own Fayette County Democratic Party (FCDP), host events and meetings on a regular basis. It might be a simple gathering at a local coffee house or happy hour at a neighborhood bar to meet and greet, and share our message. Or it could be our monthly executive committee meeting where of all of the legislative district chairs meet to work on how to get Democrats elected. Or it could be a rally or a parade! Or, I bet you’ve been invited to a fundraiser or two at a local brewery or a friend’s home, where you can meet the candidates. There are many types of events where Democrats invite you to show up — to learn about candidates, to volunteer and work to get them elected, to campaign to your friends and neighbors, and maybe to make a donation. I’m guessing that Republican county parties host such events too.

There are many excuses to skip these events —family, health, work, social anxiety about politics, the list goes on. But I would argue that these are the exact reasons that you need to prioritize a way to Show Up to these events and help motivate others to elect the best candidates for Kentucky. There is always an excuse to skip these functions, but this is the time to make time and remind those you care about.

When I hear people who are not as involved as I am complaining about politics, I get snarky, because there are so many ways to get involved and make a difference.

If you’re one of those whose excuse for not voting is that it’s not good enough to just be the better of two parties, then work with the one that best aligns with your values and help improve it from within. As a proud member of the Democratic Party, I invite you to show up and we will help you get involved and make change.

Hopefully it is abundantly clear to you how your values best align, but if not, a little research on the history of the two parties will make it clear. Or, attend events to meet the candidates, and you will learn first-hand how they align with your values.

Election day is the Main Event. So, even if you haven’t shown up to these other opportunities to volunteer, donate, or meet the candidates, it is your duty to show up to vote this Nov. 7. The big secret is out: Just Show Up.

Visit govoteky.com for details on registration, early voting and more.

Deadline to register is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. Qualified voters have until Tuesday, Oct. 24 to request an absentee ballot. In-person absentee voting at the County Clerk’s Office 162 E. Main is available to voters who qualify during early voting and General Election Day from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 – 27 and Oct. 30 – Nov. 1, 2023. Early voting is available to any registered voter on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. immediately before General Election Day, Nov. 2, 3 and 4 at the following locations: Northside, Eastside and Tates Creek Libraries and Lexington Senior Center.

See your Fayette County Sample Ballot here: https://web.sos.ky.gov/ballots/Fayette%202023G.pdf

Sarah Katzenmaier

Sarah Katzenmaier is the 77th Legislative District Chair for the Fayette County Democratic Party, and CPR Advocate for American Heart Association.