The best way to celebrate Easter? With a terrific set of novels about Julian of Norwich

The writings of Julian of Norwich have resonated widely in our modern world since T S Eliot borrowed that ­sustaining line from her Revelations of Divine Love in his Four Quartets: “All shall be well, and all shall be well, and all manner of things shall be well.”



Yet, if the words of this English mystic have a contemporary ­following, then her way of life ­certainly has not. Mother Julian (1342-c 1416) chose to spend her last three or more decades as an anchorite – bricked into a small room or cell, attached to a ­city-­centre church in Norwich, then England’s second city.



Her unchanging daily routine of prayer and contemplation was an extreme and lonely way of taking a step back from the practical ­concerns of the world (though she had a maid who provided her with food) while still engaging with them spiritually, as she offered ­succour to those who sought her out and shared their woes through a grille in the wall of the cell.



Today, it sounds an unthinkable, almost certifiable choice, yet lockdown in 2020, when we all had an unexpected (but for some not wholly unwelcome) experience of forced enclosure, prompted Claire Gilbert – director of the Westminster Abbey Institute – to think herself into Julian’s life, in a first-person fictional memoir that amplifies the message in the mystic’s words.



From fragments of information collected over the centuries by historians, Gilbert constructs a compelling narrative of an only child who loses her father, a wealthy, benign wool merchant, to the Black Death when young, then marries, but sees both her husband and her own beloved daughter die in another resurgence of the plague.



How to cope with suffering on such a scale? And where, if anywhere, is God in that? That is the question Gilbert’s Julian seeks to address by retreating to her coffin-like cell. While we may not now­adays understand her method, her desperation for answers is one that resonates down the centuries.

The author may even bring something of her own experience of that search for meaning in ­suffering to bear: Gilbert’s previous book, Miles to Go Before I Sleep (2021), was a thought-provoking account of her own two-and-a-half years of gruelling cancer treatment.



Via a series of letters she sends to her counsellor, a Benedictine monk from Norwich Cathedral, Julian enters into a dialogue with the reader. The words Gilbert gives her segue effortlessly with the words we already know as hers, thanks to Eliot: “I wait patiently, with no urgency. I have been granted all the time there is. I do not try to make anything of what I see. I hold no expectation or assumption that I know anything at all.”



Though her actual horizon is as small as can be, she comes to see all of life afresh with a potent clarity. There are, of course, moments of despair – she is certainly no plaster saint – but through a series of visions she glimpses an answer to the questions that torment her, and with it an acceptance.



The most obvious pitfall faced by Gilbert, given that Revelations is likely the earliest surviving book in ­English written by a woman, is the temptation to overload I, Julian with too much 21st-century perspective about how women’s gifts and insights have been undervalued, hidden and discriminated against in male-dominated Christianity for centuries. She navigates it painlessly, acknowledging as the story unfolds the constraints placed on her subject – by the priests in charge of the church to which her cell was attached, and by the local bishop, under whose authority she lived – but mostly concentrating on what was remarkable about her. Readers are left to do the rest.

Likewise, descriptions of the transcendent can sound awkward and alienating in our secular times when religious literacy is poor, but in reliving Julian’s “shewings” – or visions of God – Gilbert somehow manages to convey the essentials, their psychological and emotional impact, without getting too tangled up with proof of what actually was or wasn’t happening to her: “The rich joy is released like tasty food to a hungry stomach or a blazing fire to a cold body, or strong embrace to a lonely soul, or deep rest to a troubled mind, or the ­sudden cessation of pain.”

One of the few details we know of Julian’s life is that, in 1413, another remarkable woman who saw visions of God, Margery Kempe, came to visit her. A merchant’s daughter and mother of 14 from King’s Lynn, Kempe also has her place in English literature.



The Book of Margery Kempe, an account dictated to a scribe of her visions of Christ, her often tear-stained travels on a pilgrimage around Europe and beyond, and the charges of heresy she faced, is arguably the first autobiography written in ­English by man or woman. Lost for many centuries, the tale of its rediscovery – in 1934, in a cupboard in a country house by a guest ­looking for a ping-pong ball – has only added to its reputation.



Kempe’s life – chaotic, full of ­children, social ostracism, unfulfilled yearnings and travel to far­away places – couldn’t have been more different from Julian’s.

Victoria MacKenzie reimag­ines that meeting of opposites in her first novel, For Thy Great Pain Have Mercy on My Little Pain (★★★★☆).



The gap between them extended to their personalities, too, as MacKenzie’s parallel account of their lives before their eventual meeting explores. Her Kempe is loud, vulgar, impulsive, horny and occasionally comic, none of them qualities possessed by MacKenzie’s less showy Julian. Kempe also struggles to make others take her seriously: “When I told my husband what I’d seen, he shook his head and said, ‘Hush your mouth, wife, you’re clucking like a silly goose.’”



At just over 170 pages, MacKenzie’s novel is much briefer, the prose sparse, powerful and precise. In fewer words, its reach is broader in the historical details it takes in, and the miles it covers, but is dis­appointingly lighter in getting to grips with the nature of the visions both women have.



Yet both are brilliantly inventive novels, grappling with bringing alive the unfashionable subject of religious experience for a modern audience. With the 650th anniversary of Julian’s Revelations coming up this spring, it is appropriately her spiritual and psychological insights, in the lucidity and ­timelessness with which they rise from these pages, that leave the most lasting impression and ­lingering curiosity.

