Best washer, dryer and combo deals to buy online right now
Shopping for a washing machine or tumble dryer may not be the most exciting purchase, but just try to imagine life without one. Chaos.
If you’ve ever had your washing machine break down, you’ll be familiar with the cold liquid terror that runs down your spine. Cue long evenings spent in a laundrette or regressing to a teenager and carting dirty laundry back to your parents or nearby friends. Thankfully, a life raft is here in the form of our monthly deals roundup on the very best machines your money can buy.
We’ve searched high and low for incredible discounts on washing machines, tumble dryers and washer-dryers, so you can bag a shiny new model with a hefty discount. We’re all about helping your precious pounds stretch that bit further.
The good news is, there are plenty of offers and promotions to take advantage of right now.
To save you time as well as money (because we’re nice like that), we’ve gathered the most appealing deals on the best washing machines, tumble dryers and washer dryer combos - both freestanding and integrated - below. Act fast though, some of these are at such low prices we can’t see them sticking around for long.
Whether you're looking for a machine that can handle big family loads or something for a smaller household, these washing machines have you covered.
See October’s best deals below
Best deals for washing machines
Whether you're looking for a machine for big family loads or something for a smaller household, these washing machines have you covered.
LG TurboWash 360 with AI DD V9 F4V910WTSE WiFi-enabled 10.5 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - was: £819.99, now: £619.99
Indesit MTWC71252K ECO 7KG 1200 Spin Washing Machine - Black - was: £269.99, now: £219.99
Midea MF200W70B/E Freestanding Washing Machine - was: £299.99, now: £256.85
Bosch WAU28T64GB Serie 6 Freestanding Washing Machine with AllergyPlus - was: £479, now: £399
Whirlpool BIWMWG91484 Built-In 9kg Load, 1400 Spin Washing Machine - was: £539.99, now: £499.99
Candy Smart Pro CS149TBBE Free Standing Washing Machine - was: £269.99, now: £258.98
LG AI DD V3 F4V310SNE 10.5 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - Graphite - was: £549.99, now: £529.99
Hotpoint NSWM843CGGUKN 8kg Load, 1400 Spin Washing Machine - was: £359.99, now: £259.99
Best deals on tumble dryers
Need to dry clothes quickly? No need to get into a spin with these incredible deals.
Candy RO H10A2TCE Freestanding Rapido Heatpump Tumble Dryer, WiFi Connected - was: £479.99, now: £461.98
Electra TDC8112S 8Kg Condenser Tumble Dryer - was: £249, now: £239
Zanussi ZDC82B4SW 8Kg Condenser Tumble Dryer - was: £379, now: £349
Bosch Serie 4 8kg Freestanding Heat Pump Tumble Dryer - White - was: £690, now: £510
Hisense DHGE901B 9Kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer - Black - was: £469.99, now: £429.99
Samsung Series 6 DV90T6240LH/S1 with OptimalDry™ 9kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer - was: £849.99, now: £729.99
Best washer dryer deals
Short on space? These clever combination machines wash and dry in one.
Indesit IWDC65125 6KG/5KG 1200 Spin Washer Dryer - White - was: £349.99, now: £299.99
HOOVER H-WASH 300 Lite HBDS485D2ACE Integrated 8 kg Washer Dryer - was: £499, now: £449
CANDY CBD485D1E Integrated Washer Dryer - was: £449.99, now: £399
Hotpoint RDG8643WW 8KG / 6KG 1400 Spin Washer Dryer - White - was: £389.99, now: £369.99
Indesit IWDD75145 7KG/5KG 1400 Spin Washer Dryer - Silver - was: £439.99, now: £389.99
Hotpoint RDG8643WWUKN Futura 8kg Wash 6kg Dry 1400rpm Freestanding Washer Dryer - was: £369, now: £358.99
LG FWV595WSE 9/5 KG 1400 Spin Washer Dryer - White - was: £699.99, now: £599.99
Bosch WKD28352GB Serie 4 7kg Wash 4kg Dry Integrated Washer Dryer - was: £1229, now: £979
Haier HWD100-B14979S 10kg Wash 6kg Dry Freestanding Washer Dryer - Graphite - was: £779.97, now: £598.97
Whirlpool BIWDWG961484 Built-In 9kg Wash, 6kg Dry, 1400 Spin Washer Dryer - White - was: £639.99, now: £589.99
Indesit BIWDIL861284 Dry Washer Dryer - was: £549.99, now: £489.99
Samsung WD90TA046BE/EU 9kg Wash 6kg Dry Freestanding Washer Dryer - White - was: £729.97, now: £555.97
Hoover H-WASH 300 H3DS4965TACE Wifi Connected 9Kg / 6Kg Washer Dryer - was: £499, now: £449
Best Laundry Appliance Stockist pages
Find deals all year around with these handy links that take you straight to big brands' laundry appliance pages.
Read More
Best electric heaters: The best electric radiators, fan heaters, convection and halogen lamps in the UK
Best kitchen bins 2021 for recycling, compost and general waste