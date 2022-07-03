'Best walkout ever': Israel Adesanya gets rave reviews for Undertaker tribute at UFC 276

Throughout his UFC career, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has gained fame for more than living up to his "The Last Stylebender" nickname, most notably via choreographed dances on his walkouts.

UFC 276 may end up being remembered as his masterpiece.

Ahead of a fight against title challenger Jared Cannonier at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Adesanya entered the Octagon via a pitch-perfect tribute to the WWE's Undertaker and his iconic entrances, complete with music, hat, smoke and urn reading "Jared" on it.

What's more, he did it with WWE chairman Vince McMahon and WWE legend Triple H in attendance.

Now that's how you build hype for a bout in which you are already considered the overwhelming favorite.

Throwing down that kind of gauntlet — and that's what you do any time you directly imply your opponent is about to be cremated — ended up working out for Adesanya, who defeated Cannonier by unanimous decision. It wasn't a high-octane sort of fight, but it more than showcased Adesanya's striking mastery.

The win improves Adesanya's career record to 23-1 with five successful title defenses. He remains undefeated as a middlweight.

Adesanya also scored a win with the fans (and UFC peers) at home, who were loving his walkout as it happened:

Best walkout ever #UFC276 — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 3, 2022

This is better than his dance walkout 👏👏👏 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 3, 2022

Izzy selling this from start to finish. This is wild to see. https://t.co/H5PSWuDazl — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 3, 2022

Izzy comin out to the undertaker theme in front of Vince McMahon 🤣 🤣 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 3, 2022

Wow that’s the greatest UFC walkout I’ve ever seen — Russel Orhii (@RusSwole) July 3, 2022

This is definitely the best walkout in UFC history, though. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) July 3, 2022

potentially the hardest walkout in ufc history. — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) July 3, 2022

Israel Adesanya might’ve just had the coolest walkout ever 🤯 — RAMEY (@HoodieRamey) July 3, 2022