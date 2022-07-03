  • Oops!
'Best walkout ever': Israel Adesanya gets rave reviews for Undertaker tribute at UFC 276

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
Throughout his UFC career, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has gained fame for more than living up to his "The Last Stylebender" nickname, most notably via choreographed dances on his walkouts.

UFC 276 may end up being remembered as his masterpiece.

Ahead of a fight against title challenger Jared Cannonier at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Adesanya entered the Octagon via a pitch-perfect tribute to the WWE's Undertaker and his iconic entrances, complete with music, hat, smoke and urn reading "Jared" on it.

What's more, he did it with WWE chairman Vince McMahon and WWE legend Triple H in attendance.

Now that's how you build hype for a bout in which you are already considered the overwhelming favorite.

Throwing down that kind of gauntlet — and that's what you do any time you directly imply your opponent is about to be cremated — ended up working out for Adesanya, who defeated Cannonier by unanimous decision. It wasn't a high-octane sort of fight, but it more than showcased Adesanya's striking mastery.

The win improves Adesanya's career record to 23-1 with five successful title defenses. He remains undefeated as a middlweight.

Adesanya also scored a win with the fans (and UFC peers) at home, who were loving his walkout as it happened:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 02: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria walks to the Octagon in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Israel Adesanya introduced a little WWE to UFC 276. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
