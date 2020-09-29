The best Wahoo deals: save money on Wahoo's range of cycling computers, turbo trainers and accessories

Wahoo has its roots in a simple ANT+ dongle, which allowed founder and current CEO, Chip Hawkins, to pair external sensors to his smartphone so it could be used as a head unit replacement.

This problem-solving ethos is what the Atlanta, Georgia-based technology outfit has built its brand upon - and is now producing everything from dual-band sensors to one of the best smart bikes.

The key to all of Wahoo's gear is that it's easy to use and reliable. The head units are intuitive and offer best in class app integration, and the wheel-on, direct-drive smart trainers smart bike are universally compatible with indoor cycling apps, including The Sufferfest which Wahoo acquired in July 2019.

If you're unsure what to choose in Wahoo's comprehensive range of cycling products we've compiled a Wahoo Fitness range overview to keep you abreast of current trends. We've also compiled buyer's guides on the best turbo trainers, best cycling computers and best heart rate monitors, too.

Wahoo Kickr V5 | Pre-order at Competitive Cyclist



Now $1,199.99

Back in August, Wahoo launched the fifth generation of its Kickr Smart trainer. The unit's guts are almost the same; however, the power accuracy has improved to +/-1 per cent, and the brand introduced automatic calibration - no more pre-ride spindown needed. Wahoo has added what it calls AXIS feet that introduce five degrees of side-to-side movement, which is designed to mimic riding outside. View Deal



Wahoo Kickr Bike | Buy now at Rutland Cycling



Now £2,999

The Kickr Bike combines the Kickr Climb and Kick smart trainer into a single unit, meaning your bike and drivetrain components can stay shiny and new for riding outdoors. Unique to the Kickr Bike is a magnetic resistance unit that requires no calibration and is accurate to +/-1 per cent. Every touchpoint is adjustable, and the Wahoo app will help you mirror your bike fit, so you can spend less time faffing and more time riding. View Deal



Wahoo Kickr V4 | 17% off direct from Wahoo



Was $1,199.99| Now $999.99

With the release of the latest Kickr V5, there are some deals to be had on the older version, which was released in 2018. With the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the remaining stock was snapped up, but Wahoo is offering certified reconditioned V4 units with a 1-year warranty for a discount. You can also upgrade it to accomodate the AXIS feet.View Deal



Story continues

Wahoo Kickr Core | Buy now from Leisure Lakes Bikes



Now £699.99

With a 12lbs flywheel and up to 1600W of resistance, the Kickr Core is a slightly paired down version of the fully-fledged Kickr. It maintains all the connectivity of its more expensive brand mate, and comes with adaptors for every hub standard except SuperBoost. It also loses the foldable legs but saves you a couple of hundred bucks over the regular Kickr.View Deal



View photos

Wahoo Kickr Snap | Buy now from REI

Now $500



If you're just getting into indoor cycling and want to experience Zwift, TrainerRoad or the Sufferfest, the Kickr Core is smart-enabled and will match the resistance to what you see on the screen. Using a wheel-on design, the Snap can still produce 1500W of resistance within +/-3 per cent accuracy and simulate a 12 per cent grade. View Deal

Best deals on Wahoo Fitness Cycling Computers

View photos

Elemnt Roam Bundle | Save $30 now at REI



Now $480

With a colour screen and improved navigation and mapping, the Wahoo Elemnt Roam is the perfect training companion. It speaks the same language as Bluetooth and ANT+ sensors and even has support for things like the Garmin Varia Radar and Specialized ANGi crash sensor. Grab the bundle and you get the new Tickr heart rate strap, and Wahoo's Speed and cadence sensors, too. View Deal



View photos

Elemnt Bolt | Buy now at Competitive Cyclist



Now $229.99

The Elemnt Bolt has essentially the same feature set as the Elemnt Roam, but with a black and white screen and smaller form factor. It maintains all the connectivity and integrates with the Wahoo app for simple setup and syncing.View Deal



Best deals on Wahoo accessories

View photos

Wahoo Kickr Climb | Buy now at Leisure Lakes Bikes



Now £449.99

If you already have a Kickr trainer and are looking to make your indoor cycling experience even more interactive, the Kickr Climb raises and lowers the front end of your bike as you ride through the pixel-based virtual worlds of training apps such as Zwift. View Deal



View photos

Wahoo Kickr Headwind | Buy now at Amazon



Now $249.99

With enough power to make it seem like your riding into a hurricane, the Wahoo Kickr Headwind is designed to mirror a rider's shape on the bike for max cooling. It's Bluetooth enabled so the fan can be controlled manually, or paired to your heart rate, speed sensor or Wahoo trainer to change speed as you ride.View Deal



View photos

Wahoo Tickr Heart Rate Monitor | Buy now at REI



Now $50

With ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity, the new Tickr can connect to up to three Bluetooth devices at once and has two LED status lights to let you know when it's connected or has found a pulse. It's IPX 7 rated down to 5ft, so you can swim with it, and its near universally compatible with apps and devices.View Deal



View photos

Wahoo Tickr Fit Optical Heart Rate Monitor | Buy now at Wiggle



Now £64.99

Using LED lights shining through your skin rather than electrodes on your chest, the Ticker Fit Optical Heart Rate Monitor is ideal for those who hate wearing a chest strap. It's Bluetooth, and ANT+ enabled and has a USB rechargeable battery that lasts about 30 hours.View Deal



Check out out other deals roundups

Where to find even more cycling deals

Competitive Cyclist is one of the largest cycling retailers in the US. Their cycling sale is ongoing and there are deals aplenty.

ProBikeKit often slashes prices on Castelli clothing, Scicon bike boxes, and an abundance of accessories including power meters and lights.

BackCountry, the US outdoor sports retailer, is one of the United States' go-to online retailers for bikes, components, clothing and accessories. It doesn't limit itself to cycling though, with fishing, skiing, and even yoga in the range of sports catered for.

Jenson USA is another USA-based retailer and always has thousands of offers available.

View photos

Rei is an outdoor retailer based in the USA. There's always a sale, and you can currently get up to 64% off cycling products and even more in other categories.

View photos

Gear sells a whole host of outdoor gear, but its cycling offering is what's interesting to us, such as these Smith Optics Flywheel glasses on sale.

Gear Coop has a huge cycling section within its sale, including Giro shoes and Look pedals with handsome discounts.

View photos

Seshday has up to 80% off in its sale. It's not all cycling, but there's a good portion of tech that cyclists of both road and mountain bike disciplines will get excited about.

View photos

Clever Training is the go-to place for all-things fitness training. With everything from turbo trainers to track pumps, the Clever Training sale has discounts on brands such as Garmin, Suunto, Topeak and more.

View photos

Moosejaw isn't a dedicated cycling retailer, but it sells a range of venerable brands. There's a heap of bikes on sale, including gravel, road, and electric commuting bikes.

View photos

Eastern Mountain Sports is another outdoor retailer that also sells cycling products. You can save up to 60% on cycling gear, although they don't sell bikes.

Tree Fort Bikes has a range of road, gravel and mountain bikes on offer, including a number of bikes from Salsa, Surly and Giant.

Alchemy Bikes currently has its 'roll into summer sale' and with it comes $1000 off select bikes and $1500 off the ARKTOS 27.5.

View photos

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list - even with the Walmart family buying Rapha. We certainly wouldn't recommend a typical supermarket bike, but Walmart has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists - such as GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

View photos

Wiggle is one of the world's largest online cycling shops, supplying over 70 countries with cycling deals.

View photos

Chain Reaction Cycles is owned by Wiggle, and therefore shares many of the same cycling deals as well as an international audience.

Evans cycles is one of the oldest cycling retailers in the world, it is a British company that services the world via its online store. For even more deals, check out our Evans Cycles deals.

View photos

Amazon isn't exactly the first retailer you think of when shopping for your bike but there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell, such as tablets for Zwift or Garmin computers.

Tredz is another British retailer with international delivery options and a range of great cycling deals.

View photos

Rutland Cycling is yet another British retailer that operates internationally.

Tweeks Cycles is more UK-focussed, but there are still some great deals worth checking out.

View photos

Hargroves Cycles is a retailer based in the UK and regularly discounts road and gravel bikes.

Cyclestore, one of the UK's lesser-known retailers, often has Specialized products at the best available price.

View photos

Leisure Lakes is another UK retailer. With 11 stores, it's a relatively well-known franchise, and will happily ship overseas.

Halfords is discounting all sorts of cycling products. We'd recommend against their bikes, but for electronics and tools, you can't go far wrong.