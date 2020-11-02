The best virtual escape rooms to play online with friends

If you’re not prepared to take part in Zoom quizzes this time around, these are sure to keep you entertained

We could all do with a bit of escapism from reality at the moment, as tighter restrictions are enforced owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Following Boris Johnson’s announcement on Saturday 31 October, England will enter a second lockdown on Thursday 5 November, meaning pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops will close, along with entertainment and leisure venues, and mixing with other households inside will be outlawed.

This means that once again we’ll have to get creative with how we socialise with our friends online, so if you’re looking for an alternative to Zoom quizzes, we’ve found it: virtual escape rooms.

Escape rooms are a popular choice with groups who love a challenge, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they’ve closed their doors for the foreseeable. But the good news is, many of them have moved online instead, making socialising with your friends an adrenaline-pumping experience.

Other games have also become popular, so if you need some inspiration, we’ve rounded up the best apps that you can play games on with friends and family here.

As with physical escape rooms, the mission is as the name suggests – to escape the room – through a series of problem-solving missions and teamwork. Here are a few of our favourites.

Harry Potter fans will be pleased to hear about this free escape room, created by an American librarian in Pennsylvaniaâ.

You can explore the school of witchcraft and wizardry without leaving the sofa. The game starts right where it should, as first-years who have just been assigned to their houses.

There are team-building exercises, trivia questions to answer and puzzles to solve that you can do as an individual player, or in a team with your friends.

Visit the Hogwarts Digital Escape Room now

Here you can play solo or with a team to complete tasks that will take between one to two hours.

There are five themed rooms to choose from: space race, cabin fever, a night at the theatre, school’s out and out of hours. Each has a different storyline and series of puzzles to complete and clues to collect.

Based on general knowledge, it’ll put a pub quiz with a poor connection to shame. Each game costs £8.99 to play.

If you’re experienced with escape rooms, try playing Out Of Hours (£8.99), where your mission is to investigate a rogue CEO and their dodgy dealings.

Visit Trapped In The Web now

Unlike escape rooms offline, there is no time limit to complete The Panic Room, so you and your team can take as long as you like.

CSI: Grounded (£20) piqued our interest. Avery Stone died 30,000ft up in the air on a private company jet, everyone on board is a suspect and you and your team have to solve the puzzles to find who the killer is.

You can choose your game by difficulty level, how many players can join and the age appropriateness. Prices start from £15 and there’s no expiry time on it, so you can play it whenever you want.

Visit the panic room

This Japanese game is retro in style but the premise is simple: you’ve woken up drunk, locked in someone else’s bedroom and you need to get out before the timer is up.

It’s free to play and involves clicking around for hidden objects and clues to help you escape.

It’s a good one to play on your own if you want to kill some time.

Visit The Crimson Room now

While the Durham-based escape room stays shut, it has taken its game online.

Users are tasked with finding the identity of a mysterious Mr X, a dangerous agent dropping clues in your path.

It recommends using all the resources on the internet at your disposable, from Twitter, Youtube, Google Maps and local websites in your hunt for answers and will take you between 45 minutes and two hours to complete.

If you need an extra helping hand, it’s encouraging you to email team@escapedurham.co.uk or talk to the Mr X team on Facebook.

It’s free to play and is easy to involve a team or play on your own if you prefer.

Visit Mr X now

While its doors remain closed, Escape Live is still bringing its child friendly, no player limit escape rooms online.