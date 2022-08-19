Here Are the Best Viral Makeup Balms for Your Fall 2022 Shopping Cart

When it comes to balms, we're familiar with the kind we depend on to remove our makeup, but this past spring and summer, we saw a significant influx of brands releasing foundation balms. We've got you covered for those who have no sense of what these new trendy products are.

What is a makeup balm?

As beauty is in another state of evolution, these new balms reflect the current trend for fresh face, skin-first makeup. Formulated to be buildable, they allow you to customize your coverage to go heavier or lighter, depending on your preference. Brands such as Jones Road Beauty, with its viral "What The Foundation," Tinted Moisture Balm gained notoriety through social media quickly, sending divided users into a frenzy with mixed reviews. Also up for a viral grab is MAKEUP BY MARIO's SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer, a 3-in1 tinted balm that warms and evens skin tone.

As a beauty editor, it's our job to do the heavy lifting, so you ultimately don't have to. We've tested and tried these foundation replacers and have curated a list of our top picks for you to add to your shopping cart. Keep reading on for more.

This foundation balm only comes in 12 shades, but they're forgiving. Best for dry or combination skin and provides sheer to medium coverage. You only need a tiny bit to achieve that no makeup, makeup desired look.

For those who didn't know, Kevyn Aucoin was one of the first beauty brands to create a foundation balm. The brand nailed it with the production of the highly pigmented formula that transcends onto any skin tone. Available in 14 shades, you can blend it or use it as an all-over foundation along with concealer to clean and perfect the beat.

Patrick Ta, the makeup artist's craft is on curating glowing skin, so it only makes sense that his balm is multi-functional and can be used as a skin tint or highlighter. As the Glow All Over balm comes in two shades, you're left to choose and cultivate your own tailored use of the product.

Geared towards those with oily skin, Danessa Myricks's foundation balm is a one-of-a-kind invention. Once applied, it turns into a powder on the skin, acting as an instant setting or finishing powder.

MAKEUP BY MARIO's SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer is a 3-in-1 tinted balm designed to blur imperfections seamlessly, warm the skin tone and adds a layer of sheer coverage.