The Best Online Vintage Furniture Shops To Bookmark

Ambar Pardilla
Contract Commerce Writer, HuffPost

Here’s where you can shop for vintage finds and furniture that are the real deal. (Photo: KatarzynaBialasiewicz via Getty Images)

There are some things that they just don’t make like they used to. You especially know this is true if you’ve ever found a one-of-a-kind flea market find or something special hiding in one of the boxes at a yard sale. 

In recent years, it seems that fewer of us have been saying “out with the old” and more of us have taken to recycling and even upcycling old and used items to be eco-friendly and sustainable. Because of that, it makes sense that many of us are turning to vintage furniture instead of buying brand-new, especially with the rise of “fast furniture” and all the waste that comes from throwing out old furniture

Fortunately, you don’t have to go very far to get vintage furniture. You don’t even have to leave your couch (if you currently have one) — there are lots of vintage furniture stores online. Etsy is one of the places where you can look through tons of vintage furniture and decor, like a Baroque velvet sofa and an Art Deco mirror for your dresser. 

But it can feel overwhelming to scroll through the site when there are pages and pages of options. That’s why we turned to Etsy’s resident trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, for the top vintage furniture stores on the site.   

We also asked Johnson for tips on buying vintage furniture online. She recommends confirming with the seller about the condition of an item before clicking “checkout” — like its colors, fabrics and shape — so “you know exactly what you’ll be receiving.” 

When there’s such a treasure trove of vintage pieces to browse through, you want to do a little bit of research on different decades and what furniture looked like in that era. Then search specific terms you’re interested in, like “midcentury modern dresser,” Johnson said. 

And keep in mind that when you really love something, you shouldn’t wait too long. 

“Most likely this item is one-of-kind and will not have multiples,” Johnson said. “So, if you see something you love, buy it! It may not be there a few hours later.”

If you’ve been hoping to bring some vintage vibes to your home — whether that’s with a Bohemian rattan bench for the outdoors or a minimalist and modern desk for your home office — we found the best sites that sell antique, vintage and used furniture and decor. We included Johnson’s recommendations for vintage furniture shops on Etsy, too. 

In the middle of making over your home? You might want to check out our guides to the best stores for Southwestern-style furniture and decor, sites for affordable Scandinavian furniturewhere to find minimalist home decor on a budget, 17 of the best bohemian furniture sites and our exhaustive list of places to buy mid-century modern furniture

Check out the best sites that sell vintage furniture online:

1stDibs

1stDibs has been around since 2001 and has inventory that's been handpicked. When it comes to furniture, you have three options: antique and vintage, new and made-to-order, or preowned picks from our current era. Lots of the more modern furniture has a vintage vibe, like this orange Art Deco style velvet couch, but you can get the real deal, too, like this teal midcentury three-seat sofa. You can shop for antique art and home decor here, too. 

Check out 1stDibs.

CaribeCasualShop

If you're looking for vintage that still feels modern, you should check out CaribeCasualShop. The Washington, D.C.-based Etsy shop has modernist and Danish-designed pieces. Lots of the vintage items in this shop have a story, like this "think" sign that was a gift to IBM employees and a Bayer pill paperweight from the '50s. The items in this shop are pricer, but they're unusual and unique.  

Check out CaribeCasualShop on Etsy.

CollectionneurStudio

For vintage dinnerware and drinkware, you might turn this Canadian Etsy shop. CollectionneurStudio has vintage decor, including little trinkets and lamps to put around your home that are affordable. Our favorite finds include this set of ceramic seashell dishes and a set of brass goblets

Check out CollectionneurStudio on Etsy.

eBay

You might think of eBay as a place to sell your old clothes or pick out tech that's barely been touched. But there's tons of vintage stuff to shop through on the site — including this pool lounge chaise from the '60s that looks like it came from the set of "Mad Men." 

Check out eBay.

GlitteryMoonVintage

GlitteryMoonVintage, an Etsy shop that has been around since 2011, has candleholders, sculptures and vases if you're been searching for pieces to place all over your space. There are a lot of midcentury items, including this leaf vase and botanical plate set, but you'll see Scandinavian decor here, too, like this sunflower-shaped candle holder

Check out GlitteryMoonVintage on Etsy.

Jayson Home

Chicago-based Jayson Home has a collection of both modern and vintage furniture from around the globe, but it also carries items such as tableware and textiles. There's a vintage tab on the site with things like this midcentury scroll-shaped coffee table and blue leather settee from France. The online store has lots of vintage drawings, too. 

Check out Jayson Home.

NewTimesFinds

Etsy shop NewTimesFinds has been around 2017 and is based in the Netherlands. It's a pretty popular shop, with over 2,000 sales and 2,000 "hearts." There's plenty to search through, including this ceramic wall lamp and velvet chair from a Belgian theater. NewTimesFinds has more modern vintage items from the '80s and '90s (those decades don't seem so far away!) and lots of lamps, too.  

Check out NewTimesFinds on Etsy.

One Kings Lane

One Kings Lane offers all kinds of home finds, from furniture to lighting, and its sale section is worth checking out. You can look through a big collection of vintage items from different dealers across the country. One of the items that caught our eyes is this three-piece French parlor set with silk cushions. What we love about One Kings Lane's site is how it lets you scroll through styles and eras, including "Chinoiserie-Inspired" and "Cape Cod Cottage." 

Check out One Kings Lane.

Rejuvenation

Rejuvenation describes itself as a "lighting and house parts general store for home improvement." It's owned by Williams-Sonoma, which also owns Pottery Barn and West Elm. The site is probably your best bet for antique lighting, which the company restores to make look new (or in this case, old?). But there's tons of vintage furniture, rugs and storage to search through from almost every era. Among our favorite finds at Rejuvenation are this woven bench, Victorian iron bookcase, midcentury modern wingback chair and desk.  

Check out Rejuvenation.

SavageCactusCo

SavageCactusCo specializes in Southwestern-style vintage furniture and finds, even though the Etsy shop is based in Minneapolis. You'll find everything from this wicker love seat to a brass Moroccan tray table. Plus, the shop offers free shipping on all orders over $35. 

Check out SavageCactusCo on Etsy.

Sotheby’s Home

OK, so we know what you're thinking: Sotheby's is going to be way over your budget. That was our first thought, too. But we spotted vintage furniture on the site that's actually affordable! Auction house Sotheby's bought Viyet, which is now called Sotheby’s Home, in 2018. The company describes it as a marketplace for furniture, decor and art. You can shop through "antique" or "vintage" finds, and can either buy items at their cost or make an offer. We also appreciate how detailed Sotheby’s Home is with describing the condition of vintage items. One of our favorite pieces is this Victorian painted writing table

Check out Sotheby’s Home.

Urbanrefinds

This Etsy shop is based in Bonn, Germany, and carries vintage furniture from the '50s through the '70s. You should definitely check the description of pieces, since the shop provides detailed notes about an item's condition. These are rare finds, too — there is usually only one of each item. Among our favorite pieces are a flower bench for plant parents and this wood chest of drawers

Check out Urbanrefinds on Etsy.

VINTAGELAMPDEN

Looking for lamps? VINTAGELAMPDEN is lit with them. The Montreal-based Etsy shop has almost any lamp you can think of, from an Art Deco chandelier and crystal chandelier from the '60s to a Tiffany glass floor lamp. But the shop also carries items like an orange leather foot stool, a pair of lucite armchairs and a horse-shaped bar cart

﻿Check out VINTAGELAMPDEN on Etsy.

VintageWanders

VintageWanders curates bohemian home decor. The shop is based in Birmingham, England. There's a lot of rattan, wicker and bamboo furniture throughout the shop and it's mostly midcentury. The shop owner says the pieces are found from thrift stores and auctions. We're obsessed with this rattan rocking chair and this sunburst screen divider

Check out VintageWanders on Etsy.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.