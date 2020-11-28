Best Very Black Friday deals 2020: fashion, beauty and homeware at epic prices
We’re slap bag in the thick of the big Black Friday sales, and make no mistake: excitement levels have reached fever pitch.
Black Friday is a hugely anticipated shopping event in the US and now in the UK too as bargain hunters keen to make their money stretch further on look for Christmas presents to wrap and place under the tree.
While tech is undoubtedly a big draw, there are deals to be had across every category, from fashion, beauty, baby, home and much more. Thanks to lockdown measures and the temporary closure of non-essential shops, more people than ever will shop the only way they can right now - online.
Rather than jump from tab to tab across multiple sites, department stores that sell a selection of products are a great way to get everything you need and paid for in one virtual basket.
Among the big high online department stores, Very is offering truly stunning discounts this year.
Whether you want to invest in more chic loungewear, boost your home entertainment, need to kit out the kids or want to give your home a little zhuzh with a few choice furnishings, Very is a worthy go-to destination this Black Friday.
We’ll be updating the sections below with fresh deals as soon as they come in, so keep checking back as we countdown to Black Friday, which will be on November 27.
Home & Garden
Interiors are an ever-evolving project. From bed linen to vacuums and new appliances for the kitchen, spend less on the things that make a house a home this Black Friday.
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner - was: £349, now: £199
Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 - was: £249.99, now: £199.99
Glitz 3 Seater Fabric Scatter Back Sofa - Grey/Silver or Black/Pewter - was: £899, now: £299
NINJA Foodi Max OP500UK - was: £229, now: £179
Tech
From TVs to tablets, streaming devices to laptops, take your tech up a notch for less than the RRP.
Samsung UE49RU7300KXXU (2019) 49 inch, Curved Ultra HD, 4K Certified HDR Smart TV - waS £449, now: £379
Samsung QE55Q700T 2020 55 inch Q700T QLED 8K HDR 1000 Smart TV - was: £2499, now: £1499
Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case - was: £159, now: £124.99
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa - was: £39.99, now: £18.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 inch Tablet (2019), 32GB - was: £199, now: £159
Beats by Dr Dre Solo Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling On-Ear Headphones ws £269, now: £169
Playstation 4 FIFA 21 - was: £54.99, now: £34.99
Kids & Baby
Kids and babies are expensive little creatures, growing out of things well before their next birthdays. From cute outfits for boys and girls to school essentials and newborn clothing, Very has you - and them - covered.
Mamas & Papas Ocarro 8-Piece Bundle - Fossil Grey - was: £1339.99, now: £799.99
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Bottle Starter Set Girl - was: £37.99, now: £29.99
Disney Girls Beauty and The Beast Belle T-Shirt with Puff Sleeve - Pink - was: £12, nowe: £6
Silentnight Anti-Allergy Cot-Bed Pillow - was: £9.99, now: £7.99
Disney Princess Jasmine Dial Light Up Strap Kids Watch - was: £20, now: £9
Fashion & Beauty
Smart, casual and everything in-between, there’s no better place to give your wardrobe the update it needs or replace the essentials you’ve worn out this year.
Rio faceLITE Beauty Boosting LED Face Mask - was: £350, now: £200
Panasonic NA65 Rose Gold Hair Dryer & HS99 Rose Gold Hair Straightener Bundle - was: £310, now: £119
V by Very Long Military Coat With Faux Fur Collar - Black - was: £80, now: £40
Nike Classic Cortez Leather - White - was: 375, now: £50
Superdry Buckle Boots - Black - was: £100, now: £60
Ben Sherman Speckled Trousers - Charcoal - was: £110, now: £62
BOSS Skaz Zip Through Tracksuit - Black - was: £205, now: £213.75
Calvin Klein Jeans Faux Fur Trimmed Down Parka - was: £250, now: £175
