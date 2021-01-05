Best UK fruit and vegetable box delivery services

These are the best vegetable delivery boxes in the UK. (Getty Images)

Struggling to get the fruit and veg you want in your weekly food shop? You’re not the only one, so we’ve found another easy way to get your five a day.

Allow us to introduce you to fruit and vegetable delivery services, which drop off fresh (and often organic) greens to our door.

From seasonal fruit bundles to everything you need to make a nutrition-rich soup in minutes, we never realised how many brilliant initiatives there were out there until now.

So, if you need your fruit or veg fix sooner, we’ve scouted around to find the best delivery boxes still bringing the goods to your door.

Whether you’re feeding a family of five or just choosing healthier options for yourself, there’s a veg box for every person and every household.

5 of the best vegetable delivery boxes

Small Fruit & Veg Box, Organic | £14.25 from Abel & Cole

Every week the dedicated team behind Abel & Cole’s organic brand name put together a box of fresh fruit and veg to be delivered to your door. You’ll receive six portions of veg, including organic staples like potatoes and onions, as well as some greens, seasonal veg and two portions of fruit.

Organic Small Veg Bundle | £13.25 from Farm Drop

Farm Drop will send you a selection of organic fruit or vegetables from its New Covent Garden Market Stall each week. Each bundle typically contains around 8 different items.

Organic & Seasonal Fruit & Veg Box large | £26 from Planet Organic

Planet Organic is also selling fruit and veg boxes, which are filled with a selection of organic produce that changes weekly dependant on seasonality.

Sustainable Veg Boxes | From £9.45 from Oddbox

Oddbox are all about ‘rescuing’ vegetables that would otherwise have been chucked out for being ‘imperfect’. Ordering a small veg box from them will mean you save 3 kgs of CO2e and 557 litres of water - not bad

Organic Salad Box | £13.95 from Riverford

Riverford’s reputation for organic, ethical food and farming is well-known, and this particular offering means you can create fresh, vibrant salads in minutes.

Full to the brim with 6 seasonal salad veg, this box is bursting with colour and flavour, the salad box often goes out stock but always comes back again so keep checking back.

Veg Box | £35 from Oui Chef

Containing no less than 21 different variations of fresh vegetables, Oui Chef also includes other essentials like bread, milk and free-range eggs. You certainly won’t need to venture out for a while.

Build-your-own Grocery Box | From £15 from Lola’s Cupcakes

Best known for their cult cupcake offering, the lovely people over at Lola’s Cupcakes have turned their hands to a slightly healthier offering for the time being.

The Build Your Own Veg Box is a brilliant option for fussier eaters or those with specific dietary requirements as you can choose from all sorts of vegetables, fruits and other essentials to create a delivery where nothing will go to waste.

Large Vegetable Box | £20.95 from The Organic Delivery Co.

The company offer a range of boxes with specifically fruit, vegetable and mixed options in a variety of sizes, and - best of all - there is no plastic anywhere to be seen.

Deliveries are totally customisable and can be cancelled at any time.

