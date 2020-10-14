The best value-for-money signings around Europe this transfer window

Luis Suárez, Barcelona to Atlético Madrid (£5.5m)

Related: Men's transfer window summer 2020 – all deals from Europe's top five leagues

The transfer story of the summer was a move that didn’t happen, but while Lionel Messi stayed at Barcelona, several high-profile teammates were ushered out. Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Rafinha left for cut-price fees but the departure of Suárez caused the most anger – not least with Messi. “You did not deserve for them to throw you out like they did,” the Argentinian told his strike partner via Instagram.

Suárez has said the manner of his departure reduced him to tears, but it may be Barça who look back with regret. Having initially tried to dictate his destination, the club were forced to let Suárez join Atlético for a £5.5m fee made up entirely of variables. The Uruguayan may be nearly 34 but forcing out such a pivotal player was a big risk. Handing him to a title rival looks careless at best, and his explosive debut showed what he can do as part of an artful strike duo with Diego Costa.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Southampton to Tottenham (£15m)

The Danish midfielder spent four years at St Mary’s but his departure caused little consternation among Southampton fans. Højbjerg impressed in spells but struggled for consistency, and was stripped of the captaincy in June after expressing his desire to leave. Having got his wish, Højbjerg has shown why José Mourinho was so keen to buy him. Nobody has completed more passes in the Premier League season, and the former Bayern academy product is building a solid midfield foundation with the improved Tanguy Ndombele. If he can maintain his strong start, £15m for a 25-year-old looks a steal.

Luca Waldschmidt, Freiburg to Benfica (£13.5m)

Project Restart has not gone to plan for Benfica; they lost the title race and cup final to Porto and lost in the Champions League play-offs. Jorge Jesus’s side have spent big in an effort to rebuild, with the Brazilian wingers Everton and Pedrinho joined by the Uruguayan forward Darwin Núñez. Their best attacking recruit may prove to be Waldschmidt, the top scorer at last year’s Euro Under-21 tournament. The 24-year-old has yet to fulfil his huge potential at domestic level, but will get plenty of service at Benfica. Waldschmidt started with two goals in his first game; it would not be a surprise if Europe’s big spenders come calling next summer.

View photos Luca Waldschmidt gets away from a clutch of defenders during Benfica’s game against Moreirense. Photograph: Manuel de Almeida/EPA More

James Rodríguez, Real Madrid to Everton (£20m)

Few clubs enjoyed a better window than Everton. Carlo Ancelotti’s side spent big, but spent wisely – rebuilding their engine room for just over £60m. The recruits have made an immediate impact, with the industry of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré helping Everton forge a new identity. Eyebrows were raised over Ancelotti’s pursuit of the 29-year-old Rodríguez to complete his midfield. The Colombian seemed to lose his purpose while floating between Munich and Madrid but looks the perfect fit as the big-name, creative heartbeat of a team whose ambitions heighten with every win.

Dani Parejo, Valencia to Villarreal (free)

Barcelona were not the only La Liga giants to endure a sobering summer, as Valencia’s owner, Peter Lim, embarked on an unexpected fire sale. Rodrigo joined Leeds for £30m and the winger Ferran Torres went to Manchester City for £24m. Worst of all, two first-choice midfielders left for local rivals Villarreal for a little over £7m. Francis Coquelin will be missed but it was the departure of captain Parejo on a free that led to protests outside Mestalla. He will bring steel and composure to a Villarreal team who have recruited well under Unai Emery.

Robin Koch, Freiburg to Leeds (£12.9m)

Rodrigo’s arrival signalled Leeds’ transfer strategy for their Premier League return, with a handful of big names augmenting the well-drilled side that won promotion. Winger Raphinha and centre-back Diego Llorente have followed, but fellow defender Koch may prove the best investment. He will need time to adjust to Leeds’ full-throttle style but has already shown his commitment to the cause. Having recently broken into the Germany side, the 24-year-old may have the perfect place to develop.

Story continues