32 best gifts for her: top present ideas to buy for mother's day in 2023

A bouquet of flowers, a box of chocolates and a bottle of wine are the classic moves when it comes to buying the best mother's day gifts. While there's nothing wrong with those (we have some excellent options below), if you want to find something a little different this year, we've prepared a guide to 2023's best gifts for your mother, grandmother or mother-in-law.

First thing's first, mother's day falls on Sunday, March 19 this year. Write it in your diaries, mark it in your calendars, set yourself a reminder on your phone. You won't be popular if you forget.

In case you've left it until the last minute, for each of our top 32 gift ideas we've indicated how long it will take to be delivered. The full list is below – but if you're in a rush, here's a quick look at our top five:

The best gifts for her in 2023, at a glance

Best gifts for her

1. The White Company Electronic Diffuser

£70, The White Company

Best mother's day gift overall

The White Company Electronic Diffuser best gifts for her present ideas birthday woman

Quickest delivery: next day from £7.95

Pair this stylish diffuser with any fragrance or essential oil for instant calm and relaxation. It has four time settings and fills a whole room with scent at the touch of a button.

£70

Buy now

Price at

The White Company

2. Jo Malone gift set

£112, Jo Malone

Best Jo Malone mother's day gift

Jo Malone gift set best mother's day gifts for her

Quickest delivery: next day from £8

This gift set showcases the best woody scents of Jo Malone in four different products plus a travel pouch. Inside you'll find a pomegranate noir cologne, a lime, basil and mandarin body and hand wash, an english pear and freesia hand cream and a peony and blush candle.

£112

Buy now

Price at

Jo Malone

3. Virgin Experience Spa Day Out

£145, Virgin Experience Days

Best experience mother's day gift

Virgin Experience Spa Day Out best gifts for her present ideas birthday women

Quickest delivery: instant, via online voucher

The best thing to spend your money on is experiences, they always say. It's definitely one of the best things to receive. Spend quality time with your mum and find inner peace while you're at it with a spa and massage experience for two at the Montcalm Royal London House, one of thousands of gift vouchers on offer at Virgin Experience Days.

£145

Buy now

Price at

Virgin Experience Days

4. The View from The Shard and Dinner with Fizz at Marco Pierre White for Two

Currently £89.99, Buy A Gift

Best mother's day foodie gift

The View from The Shard and Dinner with Fizz at Marco Pierre White for Two best gifts for her present ideas birthday women

Quickest delivery: instant, via online voucher

This three course meal voucher from a set menu at Marco's New York Italian, along with entrance tickets for two people to The View from The Shard is something a bit special. The ticket includes a digital photo package so you'll have something to remember it by.

£90

Buy now

Price at

Buy A Gift

5. Fortnum & Mason The Mother's Day Hamper

£100, Fortnum & Mason

Best mother's day hamper gift

Fortnum & Mason The Mother's Day Hamper best mother's day gifts for her

Quickest delivery: next day if you order by 6pm, £9.95

There is something so special about receiving a hamper - it feels far more personal somehow, as if everything within that wicker basket has been handpicked with only her in mind (even if it's actually ordered from a department store). This Fortnum & Mason hamper is filled with aromatic teas, champagne truffles, biscuits and jam.

£100

Buy now

Price at

Fortnum & Mason

6. Hotel Chocolat Mother's Day Sleekster

£24.50, John Lewis

Best chocolate mother's day gift

Hotel Chocolat Mother's Day Sleekster best mother's day gifts 2023

Quickest delivery: next day from £4.95

Hotel Chocolat has jazzed up its classic Sleekster selection box for mother's day with a special yellow box containing 27 of the brand's most iconic chocolates. You'll find champagne truffle, caramel cheesecakes, cherry deluxe, billionaire's shortbread, pistachio, mousse au chocolat, carrot cake, florentine isabelle, and more.

£25

Buy now

Price at

John Lewis

7. Lindt Mother's Day Collection Bundle

£23, Lindt

Best mother's day chocolate hamper

Lindt Mother's Day Collection Bundle best gifts for her 2023

Quickest delivery: 3-5 working days, £4.95

If you combined the the two gifts above - Hotel Chocolat and Fortnum & Mason - you'd get this: a hamper full of chocolate. Lindt's mother's day collection includes their famous chocolate bunny, a 184g box of Lindt master chocolatier treats and two 200g boxes of Lindor (one milk chocolate, the other strawberries and cream white chocolate). All delivered to her door in a nice big box.

£23

Buy now

Price at

Lindt

8. Eizabeth Scarlett Baby Elephant Conservation Everyday Pouch

£32, Elizabeth Scarlett

Best charity mother's day present

Eizabeth Scarlett Baby Elephant Conservation Everyday Pouch best gifts for her mother's day 2023

Quickest delivery: 3-5 working days, £5

Aside from being a beautifully embroidered and versatile pouch, showing a mother and baby elephant, each purchase from Elizabeth Scarlett's Baby Elephant Collection also gives three bottles of milk to orphan elephants at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. Elizabeth Scarlett is a family-owned company and each design is a replica of one of Scarlett's own watercolour paintings. Two per cent of annual profits go towards the preservation of wild animals.

£32

Buy now

Price at

Elizabeth Scarlett

9. Aromatherapy Associates Rose Bath and Shower Oil

£55, Boots

Best bath gift for mother's day

Aromatherapy Associates Rose Bath and Shower Oil best gifts for her 2023

Quickest delivery: next day if you order by 10pm, £4.95

Mother's don't have it easy, and it's only fair they enjoy an indulgent bath every now and again. This rejuvenating blend of rose, geranium and palmarosa from Aromatherapy Associates is designed to be smothered all over your body before stepping into a bath or shower.

£55

Buy now

Price at

Boots

10. Panzer's Breakfast Hamper

£40, Panzer's

Best breakfast in bed mother's day gift

Panzer's Breakfast Hamper best gifts for her

Fast nationwide delivery

Breakfast in bed is always a winner and luxury deli Panzer's has just made it a whole load easier with their Breakfast Box. Inside you'll find smoked salmon, bagels, cream cheese, granola, nectarine juice and a lemon.

£40

Buy now

Price at

Panzer's

11. Dior J'adore Eau de Parfum Spray

£79, Boots

Best mother's day perfume gift

Dior J'adore Eau de Parfum Spray best mother's day gifts for her

Quickest delivery: next day if you order by 10pm, £4.95

A classic for a reason, the Dior J'adore eau de parfum comes in a thin, hourglass shaped bottle. The scent combines ylang ylang, Damascus rose, jasmine and tuberose. Dior Perfumer-Creator François Demachy once said, "J'adore invents a flower that does not exist."

£79

Buy now

Price at

Boots

12. Bloom & Wild Flower Subscription

£104 for six months, Bloom & Wild

Best flowers for mother's day

Bloom & Wild Flower Subscription best mother's day gifts 2023

Give the gift of fresh flowers once a month, for six months with this well priced Bloom & Wild gift subscription. It works out at £17.33 per bunch. That's a pretty good deal considering the average bunch at Bloom & Wild costs nearer £25.

£104

Buy now

Price at

Bloom & Wild

13. Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole

£195, Le Creuset

Best Le Creuset gift for her

Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole best gifts for her

Quickest delivery: 3-5 days from £4.95

This iconic piece from Le Creuset's cast iron collection will become the most versatile piece of equipment in the kitchen, perfect for stews, roasts, soups, casseroles, and even baking cakes. It comes in a number of shades, but we love this brand new azure which will add a pop of colour to a worktop.

£195

Buy now

Price at

Le Creuset

14. LookFantastic The Box Mother's Day

£60, LookFantastic

Best mother's day skincare gift

LookFantastic The Box Mother's Day best gifts for her mother's day 2023

Quickest delivery: next day if you order before 11:30pm, £5.95

LookFantastic is known for its brilliant bundle deals around special occasions and this Mother's Day box is no different. Worth more than £213, inside you'll find face cleansers, masks, moisturisers and haircare products from Elizabeth Arden, Rituals, Philip Kingsley, Sol de Janeiro, ESPA and more. If your mum's a beauty buff she'll love this one.

£60

Buy now

Price at

LookFantastic

15. Personalised Chopping Board

From £40, Etsy

Best mother-in-law gift

Personalised Chopping Board best mother's day gift 2023

Quickest delivery: 5-7 days, free

A good chopping board will stay with you for life. This oak board is handmade in a Yorkshire workshop, and can be personalised on one or both sides. Sizes vary from small to extra large.

£40

Buy now

Price at

Etsy

16. Pandora Double Heart Split Charm

£45, Pandora

Best Pandora mother's day gift

Pandora Double Heart Split Charm best mother's day gifts 2023

Quickest delivery: 1 - 2 days for £5.99 or free click and collect from store within two hours

This sterling silver Pandora mother's day charm is a sweet show of affection without being outwardly showy or cheesy. On one heart disk, one side reads 'Mother' with 'In my heart' on the other side, the other reads 'Daughter' with 'Forever' on the flip side. As a bonus it's also budget-friendly.

£45

Buy now

Price at

Pandora

17. Astrid & Miyu Molten Hoops in Gold

£69, Astrid & Miyu

Best mother's day jewellery gift

Astrid & Miyu Molten Hoops in Gold best mother's day gifts 2023

Quickest delivery: next day if you order by 3pm, £4.95

If gold is more her colour, perhaps she'd like these unique molten earrings from contemporary jewellery maker Astrid & Miyu. The statement design elevates the simple hoop, but is still subtle enough to don everyday.

£69

Buy now

Price at

Astrid & Miyu

18. Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

£99.95, Hotel Chocolat

Best mother's day gift for a chocolate lover

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser best mother's day gifts 2023

Quickest delivery: next day from £4.95

Trust us, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser will become as well used as her kettle. The hot chocolate machine designed by Dualit creates smooth, whipped hot chocolate in just two and a half minutes. You can choose from Hotel Chocolat's own range of hot chocolate, which includes orange, vanilla and salted caramel, or add any other grated chocolate.

£100

Buy now

Price at

Hotel Chocolat

19. UGG Scufette Sheepskin and Suede Slippers

£85, John Lewis

Best first mother's day gift

UGG Scufette Sheepskin and Suede Slippers best mother's day gifts

Quickest delivery: next day from £7.50

To any newborn babies reading this – or, at a pinch, their fathers – the best gift for a new mum is something soft and snuggly to help her through the sleepless nights walking to the crib and back. How about these sheepskin and suede slippers, available in six colours? (That's right, UGG is back in fashion; their classic mini boot is selling fast.)

£85

Buy now

Price at

John Lewis

20. The White Company Silk Pillowcase

£65, The White Company

Best silk pillowcase gift for mother's day

The White Company Silk Pillowcase best mother's day 2023

Quickest delivery: next day from £7.95

If she spends her mornings complaining about bedhead or flyaways, a silk pillowcase might just be the answer. Silk pillowcases reduce friction and static as you sleep and also help skin and hair retain moisture better than cotton. This one from The White Company is made from 100 per cent silk.

£65

Buy now

Price at

The White Company

21. The Body Shop Rose Quartz Gua Sha Stone

£15, The Body Shop

Best beauty mother's day gift

The Body Shop Rose Quartz Gua Sha Stone

Quickest delivery: next day if you order before 11am, £4.99

The practice of gua sha is rooted in ancient Chinese medicine but became the number one western beauty trend in 2020 after influencers and beauty editors alike raved about how it made their faces appear more sculpted. It involves raking a gua sha along your cheeks, jawline, chin and around your mouth in delicate dragging motions to de-puff and contour.

£15

Buy now

Price at

The Body Shop

22. Cutter & Squidge Bunch of Flower Biscuits

£19.99, Cutter & Squidge

Best biscuit gift for mother's day

Cutter & Squidge Bunch of Flower Biscuits best gifts for her mother's day 2023

Quickest delivery: next day if you order before 4pm, from £6.90

A friend of mine's mother tells her every year: "Don't waste money on buying me flowers. Buy me food and alcohol instead." Here's the food part. Family-run, all natural bakery Cutter & Squidge is selling this artisan biscuit bouquet for mother's day, presented in a beautiful gift box. The flowers are actually cookies topped with vanilla icing.

£20

Buy now

Price at

Cutter & Squidge

23. Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial Gift Box

Currently £44, Amazon

Best champagne gift for her

Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial Gift Box best gifts for her present ideas birthday women

Quickest delivery: next day free with Amazon Prime membership

And here come the alcohol gifts. Moët & Chandon are practically synonymous with celebration champagne, making this bright, fruity pink rosé impérial the perfect gift. Even better, it's available the next day with Amazon Prime, just in case you leave it to the last minute. But you wouldn't do that, would you?

£44

Buy now

Price at

Amazon

24. Bathtub Gin Rose & Cardamom edition

£32.95, Master of Malt

Best gin gift for her

Bathtub Gin Rose & Cardamom edition best gifts for her present ideas birthday women

Quickest delivery: next day from £6.95

If she's more of a gin drinker, what says romance better than roses and bathtubs? This Bathtub Gin by Ableforth's is infused with flavours of rose and cardamom in addition to the classic botanicals the brand is known for. Pop it in a globe gin glass, top it up with tonic, and you've got the perfect accompaniment to a relaxing evening bath.

£33

Buy now

Price at

Master of Malt

25. Hand-tied flower bouquet

From £32, Interflora

Best flower bouquet for mother's day

Hand-tied flower bouquet best gifts for her present ideas birthday women

Quickest delivery: same day for £10

If you're looking for a flower delivery service, opt for Interflora: it uses local florists to create reasonably priced bespoke arrangements that are delivered to her door, usually on the same day. You can choose your colour scheme and add individual requests (eg. 'pink flowers are Mum's favourite').

£32

Buy now

Price at

Interflora

26. Diptyque Roses Candle

£33, Space NK

Best candle gift for her

Diptyque Roses Candle best gifts for her present ideas birthday women

Quickest delivery: next day from £5

Diptyque is the name in high-end candles, founded in Paris and known for exceptional quality and beautiful design. This Roses scented candle evokes the aromas of an English country garden, emitting a light, pretty fragrance.

£33

Buy now

Price at

Space NK

27. Fitbit Inspire 2

£44.99, John Lewis

Best tech gift for her

Fitbit Inspire 2 best gifts for her present ideas birthday women

Quickest delivery: next day from £7.50

It's a common misconception that you have to break the bank to buy a fitness watch, but this Fitbit watch suggests otherwise. For less than £50, she gets a tracker of activity, heart-rate and sleep, as well as a battery that lasts up to 10 days.

£45

Buy now

Price at

John Lewis

28. Partner in Wine insulated bottle

£35, Selfridges

Best wine present for her

Partner in Wine insulated bottle best gifts for her

Quickest delivery: next day if you order by 9pm, £8

Nobody likes a warm bottle of wine. With spring in the air and picnics in the park or drinks in the garden once again on the horizon, treat a wine-loving mum to an insulated bottle that can fit an entire bottle of wine. For £20 each, you can also buy matching tumblers.

£35

Buy now

Price at

Selfridges

29. This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

£17, Amazon

Best budget gift for her

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray best gifts for her present ideas birthday women

Quickest delivery: next day free with Amazon Prime membership

This calming sleep spray is a perennial favourite with our readers. It’s scented with relaxing lavender, vetiver and camomile and, in an independent study, 89 per cent of users fell asleep faster after using it.

£17

Buy now

Price at

Amazon

30. Marks & Spencer Cool Comfort Cotton Modal Pyjama Set

£30, Marks & Spencer

Best pyjama gift for her

Marks & Spencer Cool Comfort Cotton Modal Pyjama Set best mother's day gifts 2023

Quickest delivery: next day from £7.50

A cosy pair of cotton pyjamas is one of life's great luxuries. This navy set from Marks & Spencer has a relaxed, easy fit with an elasticated waistband. The strong, clean lines keep them stylish.

£30

Buy now

Price at

Marks & Spencer

31. Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"

£88, Lululemon

Best fitness gift for her

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" best gifts for her present ideas birthday women

Quickest delivery: 3-5 days, free

Iconic for a reason, Lululemon Aligns are widely hailed as the comfiest leggings in existence thanks to Lululemon's trademarked Nulu fabric. It's a blend of 81 per cent Nylon and 19 per cent Lycra elastane which gives the leggings a four-way stretch and a weightless feel.

£88

Buy now

Price at

Lululemon

32. Dyson Supersonic Gift Edition in Topaz Orange

£329.99, Dyson

Best haircare gift

Dyson Supersonic Gift Edition in Topaz Orange best gifts for her

Quickest delivery: next day, free

If you're up for spending over £300 on a gift (lucky her), this is the one to go for. As we know from testing the best hair dryers, Dyson's high-tech Supersonic is by far the most sought-after. It's almost permanently sold out, so you'll have to move fast to get your hands on this limited-edition gift set, in topaz orange with a Byzantine purple presentation case. It'll be worth it.

£330

Buy now

Price at

Dyson

