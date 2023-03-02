32 best gifts for her: top present ideas to buy for mother's day in 2023
A bouquet of flowers, a box of chocolates and a bottle of wine are the classic moves when it comes to buying the best mother's day gifts. While there's nothing wrong with those (we have some excellent options below), if you want to find something a little different this year, we've prepared a guide to 2023's best gifts for your mother, grandmother or mother-in-law.
First thing's first, mother's day falls on Sunday, March 19 this year. Write it in your diaries, mark it in your calendars, set yourself a reminder on your phone. You won't be popular if you forget.
In case you've left it until the last minute, for each of our top 32 gift ideas we've indicated how long it will take to be delivered. The full list is below – but if you're in a rush, here's a quick look at our top five:
The best gifts for her in 2023, at a glance
Best mother's day gift overall - The White Company Electronic Diffuser
Best experience mother's day gift - Virgin Experience Spa Day Out
Best flowers for mother's day - Bloom & Wild
Best mother-in-law gift - Personalised Chopping Board
Best first mother's day gift - UGG Scufette Sheepskin and Suede Slippers
Best gifts for her
1. The White Company Electronic Diffuser
Best mother's day gift overall
Quickest delivery: next day from £7.95
Pair this stylish diffuser with any fragrance or essential oil for instant calm and relaxation. It has four time settings and fills a whole room with scent at the touch of a button.
£70
Price at
The White Company
2. Jo Malone gift set
Best Jo Malone mother's day gift
Quickest delivery: next day from £8
This gift set showcases the best woody scents of Jo Malone in four different products plus a travel pouch. Inside you'll find a pomegranate noir cologne, a lime, basil and mandarin body and hand wash, an english pear and freesia hand cream and a peony and blush candle.
£112
Price at
Jo Malone
3. Virgin Experience Spa Day Out
Best experience mother's day gift
Quickest delivery: instant, via online voucher
The best thing to spend your money on is experiences, they always say. It's definitely one of the best things to receive. Spend quality time with your mum and find inner peace while you're at it with a spa and massage experience for two at the Montcalm Royal London House, one of thousands of gift vouchers on offer at Virgin Experience Days.
£145
Price at
Virgin Experience Days
4. The View from The Shard and Dinner with Fizz at Marco Pierre White for Two
Best mother's day foodie gift
Quickest delivery: instant, via online voucher
This three course meal voucher from a set menu at Marco's New York Italian, along with entrance tickets for two people to The View from The Shard is something a bit special. The ticket includes a digital photo package so you'll have something to remember it by.
£90
Price at
Buy A Gift
5. Fortnum & Mason The Mother's Day Hamper
Best mother's day hamper gift
Quickest delivery: next day if you order by 6pm, £9.95
There is something so special about receiving a hamper - it feels far more personal somehow, as if everything within that wicker basket has been handpicked with only her in mind (even if it's actually ordered from a department store). This Fortnum & Mason hamper is filled with aromatic teas, champagne truffles, biscuits and jam.
£100
Price at
Fortnum & Mason
6. Hotel Chocolat Mother's Day Sleekster
Best chocolate mother's day gift
Quickest delivery: next day from £4.95
Hotel Chocolat has jazzed up its classic Sleekster selection box for mother's day with a special yellow box containing 27 of the brand's most iconic chocolates. You'll find champagne truffle, caramel cheesecakes, cherry deluxe, billionaire's shortbread, pistachio, mousse au chocolat, carrot cake, florentine isabelle, and more.
£25
Price at
John Lewis
7. Lindt Mother's Day Collection Bundle
Best mother's day chocolate hamper
Quickest delivery: 3-5 working days, £4.95
If you combined the the two gifts above - Hotel Chocolat and Fortnum & Mason - you'd get this: a hamper full of chocolate. Lindt's mother's day collection includes their famous chocolate bunny, a 184g box of Lindt master chocolatier treats and two 200g boxes of Lindor (one milk chocolate, the other strawberries and cream white chocolate). All delivered to her door in a nice big box.
£23
Price at
Lindt
8. Eizabeth Scarlett Baby Elephant Conservation Everyday Pouch
Best charity mother's day present
Quickest delivery: 3-5 working days, £5
Aside from being a beautifully embroidered and versatile pouch, showing a mother and baby elephant, each purchase from Elizabeth Scarlett's Baby Elephant Collection also gives three bottles of milk to orphan elephants at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. Elizabeth Scarlett is a family-owned company and each design is a replica of one of Scarlett's own watercolour paintings. Two per cent of annual profits go towards the preservation of wild animals.
£32
Price at
Elizabeth Scarlett
9. Aromatherapy Associates Rose Bath and Shower Oil
Best bath gift for mother's day
Quickest delivery: next day if you order by 10pm, £4.95
Mother's don't have it easy, and it's only fair they enjoy an indulgent bath every now and again. This rejuvenating blend of rose, geranium and palmarosa from Aromatherapy Associates is designed to be smothered all over your body before stepping into a bath or shower.
£55
Price at
Boots
10. Panzer's Breakfast Hamper
Best breakfast in bed mother's day gift
Fast nationwide delivery
Breakfast in bed is always a winner and luxury deli Panzer's has just made it a whole load easier with their Breakfast Box. Inside you'll find smoked salmon, bagels, cream cheese, granola, nectarine juice and a lemon.
£40
Price at
Panzer's
11. Dior J'adore Eau de Parfum Spray
Best mother's day perfume gift
Quickest delivery: next day if you order by 10pm, £4.95
A classic for a reason, the Dior J'adore eau de parfum comes in a thin, hourglass shaped bottle. The scent combines ylang ylang, Damascus rose, jasmine and tuberose. Dior Perfumer-Creator François Demachy once said, "J'adore invents a flower that does not exist."
£79
Price at
Boots
12. Bloom & Wild Flower Subscription
£104 for six months, Bloom & Wild
Best flowers for mother's day
Give the gift of fresh flowers once a month, for six months with this well priced Bloom & Wild gift subscription. It works out at £17.33 per bunch. That's a pretty good deal considering the average bunch at Bloom & Wild costs nearer £25.
£104
Price at
Bloom & Wild
13. Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole
Best Le Creuset gift for her
Quickest delivery: 3-5 days from £4.95
This iconic piece from Le Creuset's cast iron collection will become the most versatile piece of equipment in the kitchen, perfect for stews, roasts, soups, casseroles, and even baking cakes. It comes in a number of shades, but we love this brand new azure which will add a pop of colour to a worktop.
£195
Price at
Le Creuset
14. LookFantastic The Box Mother's Day
Best mother's day skincare gift
Quickest delivery: next day if you order before 11:30pm, £5.95
LookFantastic is known for its brilliant bundle deals around special occasions and this Mother's Day box is no different. Worth more than £213, inside you'll find face cleansers, masks, moisturisers and haircare products from Elizabeth Arden, Rituals, Philip Kingsley, Sol de Janeiro, ESPA and more. If your mum's a beauty buff she'll love this one.
£60
Price at
LookFantastic
15. Personalised Chopping Board
Best mother-in-law gift
Quickest delivery: 5-7 days, free
A good chopping board will stay with you for life. This oak board is handmade in a Yorkshire workshop, and can be personalised on one or both sides. Sizes vary from small to extra large.
£40
Price at
Etsy
16. Pandora Double Heart Split Charm
Best Pandora mother's day gift
Quickest delivery: 1 - 2 days for £5.99 or free click and collect from store within two hours
This sterling silver Pandora mother's day charm is a sweet show of affection without being outwardly showy or cheesy. On one heart disk, one side reads 'Mother' with 'In my heart' on the other side, the other reads 'Daughter' with 'Forever' on the flip side. As a bonus it's also budget-friendly.
£45
Price at
Pandora
17. Astrid & Miyu Molten Hoops in Gold
Best mother's day jewellery gift
Quickest delivery: next day if you order by 3pm, £4.95
If gold is more her colour, perhaps she'd like these unique molten earrings from contemporary jewellery maker Astrid & Miyu. The statement design elevates the simple hoop, but is still subtle enough to don everyday.
£69
Price at
Astrid & Miyu
18. Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser
Best mother's day gift for a chocolate lover
Quickest delivery: next day from £4.95
Trust us, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser will become as well used as her kettle. The hot chocolate machine designed by Dualit creates smooth, whipped hot chocolate in just two and a half minutes. You can choose from Hotel Chocolat's own range of hot chocolate, which includes orange, vanilla and salted caramel, or add any other grated chocolate.
£100
Price at
Hotel Chocolat
19. UGG Scufette Sheepskin and Suede Slippers
Best first mother's day gift
Quickest delivery: next day from £7.50
To any newborn babies reading this – or, at a pinch, their fathers – the best gift for a new mum is something soft and snuggly to help her through the sleepless nights walking to the crib and back. How about these sheepskin and suede slippers, available in six colours? (That's right, UGG is back in fashion; their classic mini boot is selling fast.)
£85
Price at
John Lewis
20. The White Company Silk Pillowcase
Best silk pillowcase gift for mother's day
Quickest delivery: next day from £7.95
If she spends her mornings complaining about bedhead or flyaways, a silk pillowcase might just be the answer. Silk pillowcases reduce friction and static as you sleep and also help skin and hair retain moisture better than cotton. This one from The White Company is made from 100 per cent silk.
£65
Price at
The White Company
21. The Body Shop Rose Quartz Gua Sha Stone
Best beauty mother's day gift
Quickest delivery: next day if you order before 11am, £4.99
The practice of gua sha is rooted in ancient Chinese medicine but became the number one western beauty trend in 2020 after influencers and beauty editors alike raved about how it made their faces appear more sculpted. It involves raking a gua sha along your cheeks, jawline, chin and around your mouth in delicate dragging motions to de-puff and contour.
£15
Price at
The Body Shop
22. Cutter & Squidge Bunch of Flower Biscuits
Best biscuit gift for mother's day
Quickest delivery: next day if you order before 4pm, from £6.90
A friend of mine's mother tells her every year: "Don't waste money on buying me flowers. Buy me food and alcohol instead." Here's the food part. Family-run, all natural bakery Cutter & Squidge is selling this artisan biscuit bouquet for mother's day, presented in a beautiful gift box. The flowers are actually cookies topped with vanilla icing.
£20
Price at
Cutter & Squidge
23. Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial Gift Box
Best champagne gift for her
Quickest delivery: next day free with Amazon Prime membership
And here come the alcohol gifts. Moët & Chandon are practically synonymous with celebration champagne, making this bright, fruity pink rosé impérial the perfect gift. Even better, it's available the next day with Amazon Prime, just in case you leave it to the last minute. But you wouldn't do that, would you?
£44
Price at
Amazon
24. Bathtub Gin Rose & Cardamom edition
Best gin gift for her
Quickest delivery: next day from £6.95
If she's more of a gin drinker, what says romance better than roses and bathtubs? This Bathtub Gin by Ableforth's is infused with flavours of rose and cardamom in addition to the classic botanicals the brand is known for. Pop it in a globe gin glass, top it up with tonic, and you've got the perfect accompaniment to a relaxing evening bath.
£33
Price at
Master of Malt
25. Hand-tied flower bouquet
Best flower bouquet for mother's day
Quickest delivery: same day for £10
If you're looking for a flower delivery service, opt for Interflora: it uses local florists to create reasonably priced bespoke arrangements that are delivered to her door, usually on the same day. You can choose your colour scheme and add individual requests (eg. 'pink flowers are Mum's favourite').
£32
Price at
Interflora
26. Diptyque Roses Candle
Best candle gift for her
Quickest delivery: next day from £5
Diptyque is the name in high-end candles, founded in Paris and known for exceptional quality and beautiful design. This Roses scented candle evokes the aromas of an English country garden, emitting a light, pretty fragrance.
£33
Price at
Space NK
27. Fitbit Inspire 2
Best tech gift for her
Quickest delivery: next day from £7.50
It's a common misconception that you have to break the bank to buy a fitness watch, but this Fitbit watch suggests otherwise. For less than £50, she gets a tracker of activity, heart-rate and sleep, as well as a battery that lasts up to 10 days.
£45
Price at
John Lewis
28. Partner in Wine insulated bottle
Best wine present for her
Quickest delivery: next day if you order by 9pm, £8
Nobody likes a warm bottle of wine. With spring in the air and picnics in the park or drinks in the garden once again on the horizon, treat a wine-loving mum to an insulated bottle that can fit an entire bottle of wine. For £20 each, you can also buy matching tumblers.
£35
Price at
Selfridges
29. This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
Best budget gift for her
Quickest delivery: next day free with Amazon Prime membership
This calming sleep spray is a perennial favourite with our readers. It’s scented with relaxing lavender, vetiver and camomile and, in an independent study, 89 per cent of users fell asleep faster after using it.
£17
Price at
Amazon
30. Marks & Spencer Cool Comfort Cotton Modal Pyjama Set
Best pyjama gift for her
Quickest delivery: next day from £7.50
A cosy pair of cotton pyjamas is one of life's great luxuries. This navy set from Marks & Spencer has a relaxed, easy fit with an elasticated waistband. The strong, clean lines keep them stylish.
£30
Price at
Marks & Spencer
31. Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
Best fitness gift for her
Quickest delivery: 3-5 days, free
Iconic for a reason, Lululemon Aligns are widely hailed as the comfiest leggings in existence thanks to Lululemon's trademarked Nulu fabric. It's a blend of 81 per cent Nylon and 19 per cent Lycra elastane which gives the leggings a four-way stretch and a weightless feel.
£88
Price at
Lululemon
32. Dyson Supersonic Gift Edition in Topaz Orange
Best haircare gift
Quickest delivery: next day, free
If you're up for spending over £300 on a gift (lucky her), this is the one to go for. As we know from testing the best hair dryers, Dyson's high-tech Supersonic is by far the most sought-after. It's almost permanently sold out, so you'll have to move fast to get your hands on this limited-edition gift set, in topaz orange with a Byzantine purple presentation case. It'll be worth it.
£330
Price at
Dyson
View the latest Hotel Chocolat and Pandora deals