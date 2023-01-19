Best Valentine's Day gift baskets to give in 2023: Tasty treats for everyone you love

Jaime Carrillo, Reviewed
·7 min read
Best Valentine's Day Gift Baskets: Chocolates, savory treats and more.
Best Valentine's Day Gift Baskets: Chocolates, savory treats and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

What's better than one Valentine's Day gift? A basket full of Valentine's Day gifts of course. Along with Easter and Christmas, Valentine's Day is one of the few holidays perfect for giving gift baskets to your special person whether it's mom, dad, girlfriend, boyfriend or spouse.

It's not just chocolates and roses. There are plenty of gift baskets filled with all manner of goodies including candy, cured meats, cheeses and baked goods. There's nothing that matches the thrill of getting a basket full of tasty treats to show someone just how much you care. Here are the best Valentine's Day gift baskets available right now.

Best Valentine's Day gift baskets

The following are some of the best buckets, baskets and tins chocked to the brim with delicious treats.

1. For sweet and savory treats: Harry and David Deluxe Valentine's Day basket

Best Valentines Day Gift Baskets: Harry and David Deluxe Valentine's Day basket

Like in love, sometimes it's hard to commit. This Harry and David Deluxe Valentine's Day basket offers savory snacks and sweet treats to satisfy all flavor cravings. Along with an assortment of dried fruit and nuts, this basket contains Moose Munch popcorn, gummy peach hearts, sharp white cheddar with heart-shaped crackers, a charming heart cookie and a few other sweet and savory treats.

$80 at Harry and David

2. For snacking cinephiles: The Popcorn Factory Tins with Pop XOXO

Best Valentines Day Gift Baskets: The Popcorn Factory Tins with Pop XOXO

Remember when popcorn buckets were universally good? Now, indulging in one is like a game of roulette only with worse odds. Popcorn Factory Tins with Pop XOXO capture the quality of popcorn tins past in three classic flavors including cheese, caramel and classic butter. It's a perfect treat to share with your special someone during a romantic movie date.

$30 at The Popcorn Factory

3. For a taste of the good life: Gift Tree The Royal Treatment Basket

Best Valentines Day Gift Baskets: Gift Tree The Royal Treatment Basket

Nothing pairs with good wine like good snacks and The Royal Treatment Basket will make your loved one feel like a fancy aristocrat if only for a day. Choose between a California chardonnay or a delicious red blend to pair with treats including churro almonds, toffee popcorn, everything bagel cashews, old-fashioned lemon drops and more.

$90+ at The Gift Tree

4. For cookie monsters: Cheryl’s Cookies Valentine's gift basket

Best Valentines Day Gift Baskets: Cheryl’s Cookies Valentine's Gift Basket

Has anyone in history ever turned down a cookie? It's an almost universally loved treat and this Valentine's gift basket from Cheryl's Cookies is hard to beat. It's packed with treats including 15 snack shortbread hearts, six foil-wrapped chocolates, two buttercream-frosted sprinkle cutouts, two buttercream-frosted red heart cutouts, two butter shortbread heart cookies, two fudge brownies, a red velvet cake cookie and a buttercream-frosted cookies and cream cookie.

$40 at Cheryl's Cookies 

5. For those with a sweet tooth: Best of Dylan’s Candy Bar

Best Valentines Day Gift Baskets: Best of Dylan’s Candy Bar

Boutique candy shop Dylan's Candy Bar has curated a perfect gift basket for the loved one in your life with a secret candy stash. This gift basket includes some of Dylan's best offerings including malt balls, peanut butter cups, sour candies and even a couple candy bars.

$75 at Dylan's Candy Bar

6. For chocoholics: Godiva Chocolatier gift basket

Best Valentines Day Gift Baskets: Godiva Chocolatier Gift Basket

Chocolate and Valentine's Day go together like peanut butter and jelly as long as it's chocolate actually worth eating. Checkout aisle impulse-buy chocolate boxes will only end in tears. This Godiva Chocolatier gift basket is chocked full of gourmet chocolate goodies including bars, truffles, caramels and even coffee.

$90 at Amazon

7. For perfect picnics: Select Charcuterie and Gourmet Cheese Hamper

Best Valentines Day Gift Baskets: Gift Tree Select Charcuterie and Gourmet Cheese Hamper

There are almost countless meat and cheese boxes available online and off, but the Select Charcuterie and Gourmet Cheese Hamper stands apart from the rest. The fine Spanish charcuterie, artisan cheeses, and fixings that comprise this box all come lovingly packaged in a charming hamper that you can use for picnics in perpetuity.

$200 at Gift Tree

8. For coffee fans: Coffee Beanery Indulgent Coffee Selection gift basket

Best Valentines Day Gift Baskets: Coffee Beanery Indulgent Coffee Selection Gift Basket

Serious coffee fans won't settle for anything but the best. This aptly named Indulgent Coffee Selection gift basket from Coffee Beanery contains 12 sample bags of the roasters' finest and tastiest roasts with flavors including chocolate raspberry and English toffee.

$41 at Amazon

Best Valentine's Day Gift Boxes

Boxes are another fantastic gift delivery system for Valentine's Day, especially because they ship a little easier than baskets.

9. For toast-worthy treats: With Love La Marca gift box

Best Valentines Day Gift Baskets: With Love La Maria Champagne Gift Box

Plenty of treat boxes pair excellently with a tall glass of bubbly but this Valentine's day gift box saves you a trip to the booze aisle. Along with S'more Grahams cookies, cheese and crackers, this box contains a bottle of La Marca Prosecco. There's even a bottle of raspberry mule mixer if you'd prefer a sweet and satisfying cocktail. You're loved one will likely get much use out of the charming magnetic keepsake box it comes in once the treats have been consumed.

$90 at Gourmet Gift Boxes

10. For a romantic brunch: Wolferman's Bakery Eggs Benedict Box

Best Valentines Day Gift Baskets: Wolferman's Bakery Eggs Benedict Box

The marriage of poached eggs, English muffins, Canadian bacon and buttery hollandaise sauce makes waking up early on special weekends a little easier. This box contains everything you need to make a perfect brunch including thick English muffins, sliced Canadian bacon and even Hollandaise sauce mix. All you have to do is add eggs—and a tasty morning cocktail, of course.

$50 at Wolferman's Bakery

11. For carnivores: Man Crates Jerky Heart

Best Valentines Day Gift Baskets: Man Crates Jerky Heart

Not everyone has a sweet tooth. For those that eschew chocolate, candy and baked goods there's the satisfyingly salty and meaty Man Crates Jerky Heart. It contains 10 single-serving packs for friends and loved ones looking to tap into their inner cavemen. Along with the charming heart box your favorite carnivore can enjoy flavors like root beer habanero and whisky maple.

$40 at Man Crates

12. For bougie snackers: Kayla's Cake Premium French Macarons

Best Valentines Day Gift Baskets: Kayla's Cake Premium French Macarons

Macarons are easily one of the fanciest (and priciest) baked goods out there and add a smack of fancy to any tea party. the Kayla's Cake Premium French Macarons box contains 12 different macarons that are a feast for the eyes as well as the tastebuds with flavors like galaxy caramel and affogato. They're almost too cute to eat...almost.

$41 at Amazon

13. For the whimsical one: Valentine's Day Gift Box

Best Valentine's Day gift boxes

Share your love this Valentine's Day with a gorgeous gift box full of treats from Williams Sonoma. Inside this Valentine's Day Gift Box they'll find a delightful assortment of chocolates including heart-shaped pops, heart-shaped chocolates filled with creamy caramel, white chocolate hearts featuring sweet messages on them, plus a bar of premium Zoe's dark chocolate.

$50 at Williams Sonoma

14. For tea fans: Harney and Sons Silken Sachets Tea gift set

Best Valentines Day Gift Baskets: Harney and Sons Silken Sachets Tea gift set

Drinking good tea can be just as revelatory as good coffee or even good wine. Harney and Sons Silken Sachets Tea gift set contains 32 premium-quality tea bags curated by fine tea purveyors. Like any great gift box, it serves as a practical storage solution for tea in the future.

$33 at Amazon

15. For otakus: Sakura Box Snacks and Candy

Best Valentines Day Gift Baskets: Sakura Box Snacks and Candy

Japanese treats both sweet and savory are unique in the best possible ways. For the Japan-obsessed loved ones, opening up a Sakura Box Snacks and Candy is almost as fun as a day in an Akihabara arcade. This box contains an assortment of 30 treats including gummies, gum, candy bars and even chips.

$24 at Amazon

Best healthy gifts

You don't have to clog someone's arteries to show them you care. Here are some healthier gift basket options for all the health-conscious heartthrobs out there.

16. For a beautiful bounty: Edible Arrangements Valentine's Day fruit bouquet

Best Valentine's Day Gift Baskets: Edible Arrangements Valentine's Day fruit bouquet

An Edible Arrangement is one of the most universally appreciated gift baskets, even if you're not counting calories. Its Valentine's Day bouquet comprises pineapple daisies, chocolate-covered strawberries and XO Belgian chocolate pops in a simple bouquet that doesn't waste your time with filler fruit like canteloupe.

$100 at Edible Arrangements

17. For keto dieters: Bunny James Keto Valentine's Day gift bag

Best Valentine's Day Gift Baskets: Bunny James Keto Valentine's Day gift bag

Keto diets are popular but make enjoying treats harder than usual. This gift bag contains plenty of keto-friendly goodies including jerky, nuts and even keto-friendly chocolate. All of these treats come in a charming red drawstring bag covered in hearts.

$15 at Amazon

18. For morning people: Heart Healthy Hydration gift basket

Best Valentine's Day Gift Baskets: Heart Healthy Hydration gift basket

There are those among us that are up at the crack of dawn ready to face the day head-on and this basket is for them. It contains tasty and healthier snack options including gluten-free snacks, sparkling San Pellegrino drinks, three citrus fruits and a strawberry lemonade mixer. Add a few egg white omelets and some whole-grain toast and you have the makings of a healthy brunch.

$80 at Gourmet Gift Baskets

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 18 Valentine's Day gift baskets to give in 2023

