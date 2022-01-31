The Best Valentine’s Day Sales For All Your Romantic Needs

Love is in the air, and there’s nothing we love more than treating ourselves, our partners, and our friends while also saving money. And just like with other gift-giving holidays, brands are catching our eye by dropping some of their very best sales. We’re talking up to 80% off sex toys and clothing, 25% off sexual wellness, and up to 50% off V-Day gifts from all your favorite brands like Lovehoney, Ella Paradis, Foria, Anthropologie, J.Crew, and more. Keep on reading to see only la crème de la crème of offerings for the cutest and most romantic holiday of the year.

DashDividers_1_500x100

Valentine’s Day Sex Toys Sales

Just in time for the big day, get up to 50% off select best-selling vibrators and lingerie sets at Lovehoney. Plus, build your very own date night kit — save up to $50 when you choose any two sex toys, a lube, and a cleaner, no promo codes needed.

For a limited time only, use the promo code LOVE to get up to 78% off select vibrators, dildos, and more at Ella Paradis.

Get $34 off Dame’s newest bundle that includes some of their bestsellers: the Pom and Eva vibrators, the arousal serum, and the Alu lube.

Starting today through February 18, get 25% off everything at The Thruster — including their customized-to-you thrusting dildo and vibrator — with the promo code HEARTS25.

Using the promo code VALENTINE20, get 20% off on all of Zalo’s super cute, royalty-inspired sex toys.

From today through February 17, use the promo code VDAY to get 30% off everything at Boutique Bellesa.

Using the code LOVE, save up to 80% off top-rated vibrators, handcuffs, lubes, butt plugs, and more toys at Pinkcherry.

From today through February 15, get up to 30% off Mystery Vibe’s top-rated vibrators: 30% off the Crescendo and the Poco, and 20% off the Tenuto.

Story continues

Valentine’s Day Sexual Wellness Sales

You have until February 2 to take advantage of this major deal from Foria Wellness. Save 25% off the brand’s entire intimacy line, including the never-on-sale Quickie Kit that has all the essentials: the bestselling CBD Awaken Arousing Oil, Intimacy Sex Oil, and Intimacy Suppositories. Plus, get a free gift with any purchase of $70 or more.

Valentine’s Day Fashion Sales

Ending Monday, January 31, get an extra 40% off hundreds of already-on-sale styles at Anthropologie.

Now through February 3, save up to 80% off select styles from brands like UGG, Staud, Coach, and more at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Through February 3, get up to 50% off already discounted styles at J. Crew with the promo code SALETIME.

With the promo code FLASH, get an extra 20% off on all sale styles at Madewell.

For a limited time only, save up to 70% off bestselling stylish coats, sweaters, and more at Mango.

Save 25% off select sweaters, jackets, dresses, tops, and more from British fashion brand River Island at Nordstrom.

From today through February 4, get up to 40% off any underwear and socks combinations from Pair Of Thieves. Save 20% off on 3 to 5 packs, 30% off on 6 to 9 packs, and 40% off on 10 to 15 packs.

From today through February 16, get $10 off any $30+ order with the promo code VDAY10.

Valentine’s Day Gifts Sales

Now through February 14, get 20% off all Valentine’s Day candles and Sugarfina candy bundles at Homesick.

For a limited time only, save up to 50% off Valentine’s Day flowers, gifts, chocolates, and more at 1-800 Flowers.

No need for promo codes to get 25% off select V-Day posters, art prints, mugs, tote bags, stickers, and more at Society6.

Starting February 4 through February 15, save up to 30% off everything at Gravity Blankets — from weighted robes to blankets and more.

Ending on February 9, get any two candles for $70, any two full-sized fragrances for $120, and any full-sized perfume and rollerball for $95. No promo codes needed.

Starting February 1 through V-Day, get 20% off select plants, accessories, and more with the code PLANTLOVE.

Prep for Valentine’s Day dinner has started. You have until February 5 to save $15 on all $50+ orders with the promo code VDAY15.

DashDividers_1_500x100

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Valentine's Day Gifts For Your Non-Binary Partner

The Best Sites For Funny-Sexy-Cute Valentine's Day

PSA: It's Time To Place Your Flower Orders