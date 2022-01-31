The Best Valentine’s Day Sales For All Your Romantic Needs
Love is in the air, and there’s nothing we love more than treating ourselves, our partners, and our friends while also saving money. And just like with other gift-giving holidays, brands are catching our eye by dropping some of their very best sales. We’re talking up to 80% off sex toys and clothing, 25% off sexual wellness, and up to 50% off V-Day gifts from all your favorite brands like Lovehoney, Ella Paradis, Foria, Anthropologie, J.Crew, and more. Keep on reading to see only la crème de la crème of offerings for the cutest and most romantic holiday of the year.
Valentine’s Day Sex Toys Sales
Up To 50% Off At Lovehoney
Just in time for the big day, get up to 50% off select best-selling vibrators and lingerie sets at Lovehoney. Plus, build your very own date night kit — save up to $50 when you choose any two sex toys, a lube, and a cleaner, no promo codes needed.
Up To 78% Off Select Toys At Ella Paradis
For a limited time only, use the promo code LOVE to get up to 78% off select vibrators, dildos, and more at Ella Paradis.
$34 Off The Come Together Bundle At Dame
Get $34 off Dame’s newest bundle that includes some of their bestsellers: the Pom and Eva vibrators, the arousal serum, and the Alu lube.
25% Off At The Thruster
Starting today through February 18, get 25% off everything at The Thruster — including their customized-to-you thrusting dildo and vibrator — with the promo code HEARTS25.
20% Off At ZALO
Using the promo code VALENTINE20, get 20% off on all of Zalo’s super cute, royalty-inspired sex toys.
30% Off Sitewide At Boutique Bellesa
From today through February 17, use the promo code VDAY to get 30% off everything at Boutique Bellesa.
Up To 80% Off Select Sex Toys At Pinkcherry
Using the code LOVE, save up to 80% off top-rated vibrators, handcuffs, lubes, butt plugs, and more toys at Pinkcherry.
Up To 30% Off At Mystery Vibe
From today through February 15, get up to 30% off Mystery Vibe’s top-rated vibrators: 30% off the Crescendo and the Poco, and 20% off the Tenuto.
Valentine’s Day Sexual Wellness Sales
25% Off At Foria
You have until February 2 to take advantage of this major deal from Foria Wellness. Save 25% off the brand’s entire intimacy line, including the never-on-sale Quickie Kit that has all the essentials: the bestselling CBD Awaken Arousing Oil, Intimacy Sex Oil, and Intimacy Suppositories. Plus, get a free gift with any purchase of $70 or more.
Valentine’s Day Fashion Sales
Extra 40% Off Sale At Anthropologie
Ending Monday, January 31, get an extra 40% off hundreds of already-on-sale styles at Anthropologie.
Up to 80% Off At Saks Fifth Avenue
Now through February 3, save up to 80% off select styles from brands like UGG, Staud, Coach, and more at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Up To 50% Off Sale At J. Crew
Through February 3, get up to 50% off already discounted styles at J. Crew with the promo code SALETIME.
Extra 20% Off Sale At Madewell
With the promo code FLASH, get an extra 20% off on all sale styles at Madewell.
Up To 70% Off At Mango
For a limited time only, save up to 70% off bestselling stylish coats, sweaters, and more at Mango.
25% Off Select River Island Styles At Nordstrom
Save 25% off select sweaters, jackets, dresses, tops, and more from British fashion brand River Island at Nordstrom.
Up To 40% Off Underwear & Socks At Pair Of Thieves
From today through February 4, get up to 40% off any underwear and socks combinations from Pair Of Thieves. Save 20% off on 3 to 5 packs, 30% off on 6 to 9 packs, and 40% off on 10 to 15 packs.
$10 Off Shinesty
From today through February 16, get $10 off any $30+ order with the promo code VDAY10.
Valentine’s Day Gifts Sales
20% Off Valentine’s Day Bundles At Homesick
Now through February 14, get 20% off all Valentine’s Day candles and Sugarfina candy bundles at Homesick.
Up To 50% Off 1-800 Flowers
For a limited time only, save up to 50% off Valentine’s Day flowers, gifts, chocolates, and more at 1-800 Flowers.
25% Off Valentine’s Day Gifts At Society6
No need for promo codes to get 25% off select V-Day posters, art prints, mugs, tote bags, stickers, and more at Society6.
Up To 30% Off Gravity Blankets
Starting February 4 through February 15, save up to 30% off everything at Gravity Blankets — from weighted robes to blankets and more.
V-Day Bundle Deals At Skylar
Ending on February 9, get any two candles for $70, any two full-sized fragrances for $120, and any full-sized perfume and rollerball for $95. No promo codes needed.
20% Off Greedings
Starting February 1 through V-Day, get 20% off select plants, accessories, and more with the code PLANTLOVE.
$15 Off Rastelli’s
Prep for Valentine’s Day dinner has started. You have until February 5 to save $15 on all $50+ orders with the promo code VDAY15.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
