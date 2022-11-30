Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 10 best unisex crossbody bags anybody can rock all year long — Nike, Rothy's, Coach and more

Moriba Cummings
·7 min read



A crossbody bag is a staple for any wardrobe, no matter the season and regardless of how you identify. With so many people wanting to pack lighter or go about their days hands-free, crossbody bags are, without a doubt, a summer favorite that will never go out of style.

While it's definitely convenient that there are so many options to choose from, it's also a bit of a detriment, as it's hard for most folks to commit to a bag they know they'll love for years and years.

To make your shopping experience a lot easier, I've broken down my 10 favorite picks into specific categories, so you can tailor your shopping to the one(s) that fit your mission best:

If you're looking for a no-frills option that goes with everything and is also surprisingly roomy, the Dagne Dover Micah Crossbody is a tried-and-true pick that so many people love.

Looking for the best deal on a high-end crossbody? The leather Coach Hudson Crossbody In Natural Pebble Leather is a whopping 60% off right now. And for those who want an elegant option they can rock to a boat party or out to dinner, the sleek Paravel Crossbody Capsule is definitely the one to get. It's even customizable!

Keep scrolling to check out each pick in more detail. We've also included photos of them being worn, so you'll know exactly how they'll look on you.

1. Best Minimal Pick: Dagne Dover Micah Crossbody, $100-$110

Credit: Dagne Dover
Credit: Dagne Dover

$100-$110 at Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover revolutionized the crossbody bag when it released its Micah Crossbody years ago, dubbing it "the lightest neoprene crossbody bag ever" — and it didn't miss on this claim.

This one is super lightweight and is the perfect everyday bag that goes with everything in your closet. Its water-resistant neoprene fabric also makes it handy for use in the rain to keep your items dry.

The Dagne Dover Micah Crossbody comes in nine colors — six core and three seasonal, including the gorgeous new Rye hue (pictured top left).

2. Most Affordable: Nike Unisex Heritage Crossbody Bag, $37.35

black nike crossbody bag, navy nike crossbody bag.
Credit: Nike

$37.35 at Amazon

Nike's crossbody isn't just the sportiest pick on this list — it's also the most affordable at just $44.41.

Dubbed an alternative to the classic hip pack style, the best-selling Nike Heritage Crossbody Bag is the perfect versatile option to wear all year round. In addition to looking stylish and minimal, it's packed with built-in storage to keep all of your belongings organized while you're out and about.

This one comes in three colors: Black, Light Madder Root and Mystic Navy.

3. Best For Phones: Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling, $75

navy neoprene phone sling, tan neoprene phone sling.
Credit: Dagne Dover

$75 at Dagne Dover

This one is the epitome of the age-old adage “less is more.” If you’re the ultimate minimalist and just need something to carry your phone, lip balm, keys and maybe some cash/cards, you’ll absolutely love the Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling.

Made to carry the essentials, this is the perfect hands-free option for festival season and commuting on public transit in the summertime. Choose from seven colors, and watch this become the bag you reach for the most.

4. Most Elegant: Paravel Crossbody Capsule, $265 – $275

black leather cylindrical crossbody bag, tan cylindrical crossbody bag with leather trim.
Credit: Paravel

$265-$275 at Paravel

This is one of my all-time favorites. The Paravel Crossbody Capsule is one of the most versatile picks on this list. It pairs perfectly with jeans and a T-shirt, a little black dress or a suit for that perfect modern edge.

It’s ultra-lightweight and beautifully crafted with high-quality leather. Its crush-proof canister design sets it apart from the standard crossbodies you’ll see everyone wearing, and when you remove the strap, it transforms into the perfect handheld bag.

Also, the two canvas options (scout tan and domino black) are customizable with a monogram of your choice.

5. Best Deal: Coach Hudson Crossbody In Natural Pebble Leather, $159.20 (Orig. $398)

Credit: Coach Outlet
Credit: Coach Outlet

$159.20 $398 at Coach Outlet

Deals on luxury brands don't come around often, and when they do, it's usually the items no one wants that are marked down. But Coach Outlet is one of the few destinations offering deals on in-season items, and this Coach Hudson Crossbody In Natural Pebble Leather is proof.

Currently 60% off, this well-made luxury crossbody features natural pebble leather and has inside zip and multifunctional pockets with a zip closure. It's also fabric-lined and has an adjustable strap with a 25-inch drop for shoulder or crossbody wear.

Choose from two stunning colors: Gunmetal/black and Gunmetal/Saddle.

6. Top Machine-Washable Option: The Rothy's Belt Bag, $165

Credit: Rothy's
Credit: Rothy's

$165 at Rothy's

You may already be familiar with Rothy's best-selling, stylish and machine-washable shoes, but the sustainable brand also has some of the most timeless and well-designed bags on the market. In fact, its Belt Bag, which also doubles as a crossbody (as seen in the photo above) is one of its top sellers.

The Rothy's Belt Bag is extremely lightweight, sleek and minimal and, best of all, is completely machine washable. Its adjustable, detachable belt lets you use it in four different ways. And, in true Rothy's fashion, it's knit with a combination of thread made from marine plastic and Rothy's signature thread spun from plastic water bottles.

Choose from four classic colors and one seasonal color (pictured above).

7. Best Waterproof Pick: Rains Box Bag, $95

Credit: Rains
Credit: Rains

$95 at Rains

If you're specifically looking for a crossbody bag that will stand up well in the rain, the best one you'll find is this pick from the popular fashion brand Rains, which specializes in waterproof styles.

Designed to wear over the shoulder, across the body or as a handbag, the completely waterproof Rains Box Bag is both functional and stylish. It's the perfect size for carrying daily essentials. If you'd rather have a slightly smaller size, the Rains Box Bag Micro is the perfect pick!

8. Trendiest Option: Dagne Dover Kitty Puff Crossbody, $115

Credit: Dagne Dover
Credit: Dagne Dover

$115 at Dagne Dover

It's rare that a trendy fashion piece also turns out to be timeless, but somehow, Dagne Dover managed to make this happen with its newly released Kitty Puff Crossbody.

This bag subtly adopts the unique style of a puffer jacket throughout its strap and body without being over-the-top or exaggerated. Like all Dagne Dover crossbody bags, the Kitty is fully adjustable and has a removable strap. It also keeps your essentials safe and snug, thanks to its hidden magnetic closures and interior zip compartments.

This unique bag comes in three stunning colors that are still in stock. Two older colors (Onyx and Dark Moss have been discontinued).

7. Best Two-In-One Pick: Coach Charter North/South Crossbody With Hybrid Pouch, $295

black leather 2-in-1 Coach crossbody bag.
Credit: Coach

$295 at Coach

The leather Coach Charter Crossbody has a timeless silhouette and also gives you the most bang for your buck, thanks to its two-in-one design.

The two-in-one silhouette features a roomy North/South-style crossbody bag and a detachable zip pouch that snaps into the strap. If you don’t feel like carrying both, simply unsnap the pouch and slip it into the other bag, or clip it to a belt loop.

8. Best Luxury Option: Gucci Beige GG Supreme Ophidia Messenger Bag, $870

Gucci GG Logo crossbody bag.
Credit: SSENSE

$870 at SSENSE

Lastly, if you’re looking to splurge a little, treat yourself to this classic Gucci crossbody bag, complete with the gold GG logo plaque, the brand’s well-known logo pattern in brown throughout and an adjustable leather strap.

Adding to its full-on luxury design, this bag features leather trim, press-stud fastening and the designer’s signature striped webbing in red and green on the front and back face. Inside, you’ll find three card slots and surprisingly roomy space for additional items.

