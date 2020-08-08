The Best Under-$30 Clothing and Shoe Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale

Amazon

Amazon’s first-ever Big Summer Sale has kicked off and, with thousands of deals being offered, it may feel a little overwhelming — but don’t fret! We scoured its massive assortment and found the best clothing and shoe offers you need to know about. And here’s the best part: They’re all under $30.

For a limited time, shoppers can save as much as 50 percent on clothing, shoes, and accessories from Amazon’s fashion department. The retailer’s Big Summer Sale features tons of discounts on popular brands like Keds, New Balance, Havanas, and Glamorise, making it a great time to stock up on staples, like sneakers and workout apparel, as well as comfy clothes for around the house, like super soft rompers and breezy t-shirt dresses.

Under-$30 Amazon Clothing and Shoe Deals:

Among the affordable deals are tons of pieces that will keep you cool and comfy while working and lounging from home. Daily Ritual’s roomy knit jumpsuit, which feels just like sweats, is perfect for binge watching or working all day at your desk. Shoppers can also get the reviewer-loved t-shirt dress from Popyoung for just $20. The breezy piece comes in 28 colors and has racked up over 2,200 five-star reviews.

There are even more markdowns that have earned an impressive number of perfect reviews from Amazon shoppers. Ododos’ versatile yoga shorts, which come in four lengths and dozens of colors, have over 6,700 five-star reviews and they’re on sale for just $22. And one of Amazon’s best-selling sports bras overall, the now-$30 Glamorise full figure wirefree sports bra, has garnered over 7,800 perfect reviews.

And the stellar reviews don’t stop there. The event is packed with special savings on some of Amazon’s most popular pieces, so be sure to check out the Big Summer Sale for yourself after browsing our curated deals list below. Just be sure to grab what you want soon because these deals won’t last long!

Buy It! Keds Women’s Center Stripe Sneaker, $29.97 (orig. $50); amazon.com

Buy It! Popyoung Women's Casual T-Shirt Dress, $20.39 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

