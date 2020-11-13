The Best Under-$15 Blanket Scarves on Amazon to Keep You Warm at Outdoor Gatherings This Winter

Amazon

As social distancing measures remain in place to help curb the spread of coronavirus, outdoor gatherings will continue to dominate our social calendars. But with winter creeping up, chances are you’ll need to invest in some cold-weather accessories so you can bundle up before heading outside. One of the best ways to stay warm (even in the lowest temperatures) is by wrapping yourself up in a large scarf — and Amazon happens to have tons of cozy blanket scarves available for under $15.

If you prefer solid-colored scarves, this simple pashmina wrap is a great option. Made from a super soft cotton and polyester blend, it comes in 25 different colors ranging from heather gray to royal blue to emerald green. Despite its $14 price tag, shoppers say the scarf “looks and feels like expensive cashmere.”

Another neutral option, this mid-weight viscose and modal scarf comes in 34 colors and is currently on sale for $14. At 78-inches long, the oversized scarf can be wrapped around your neck or draped over your shoulders like a shawl. Some shoppers even said they wore this scarf over a dress at formal events — it’s just that versatile.

Amazon also has plenty of patterned blanket scarves at unbeatable prices for those who like to wear eye-catching accessories. Made from an acrylic pashmina material that’s “wonderfully soft and warm,” this oversized shawl comes in a whopping 38 plaid patterns — not to mention, it’s currently the number one best-selling women’s wrap on Amazon.

This plaid blanket scarf that’s marked down to just $11 is also worth checking out. With nearly 1,800 five-star ratings, the cozy wrap is a favorite among Amazon shoppers. It’s made with a soft acrylic material and comes in 16 different plaid patterns. According to one reviewer, you can wear this scarf to stay warm through “wind, rain, and cold temperatures.”

