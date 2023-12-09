Advertisement

The best UK TV to watch this week from The Crown's final season to Reacher season 2

Other highlights include the final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, Dynami is Dead, and An Audience with Kylie

Roxy Simons
·6 min read
Curious what to watch this week? Highlights include Doctor Who, Reacher season 2 and The Crown season 6 part 2. (Netflix/Sky/ITV/Prime Video/BBC)
Wondering what to watch this week? Well the UK TV release schedule boasts a huge array of shows to choose from, with some series coming to an end, others just beginning, and even some festive specials thrown in for good measure.

The BBC will be ending its celebration of Doctor Who's 60th anniversary this week, whilst ITV's I'm A Celebrity will come to a dramatic conclusion, elsewhere Netflix subscribers will be able to enjoy the final episodes of The Crown.

Here is Yahoo's guide to the week ahead on UK TV.

Saturday 9 December, 6.30pm: Doctor Who: The Giggle | BBC One

Doctor Who (BBC)
Neil Patrick Harris as The Toymaker in Doctor Who. (BBC) (Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios)

David Tennant steps out as The Doctor for the final time in the third 60th anniversary special, The Giggle, in which the Time Lord faces his most formidable enemy yet: The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris). The episode will see the Doctor try and save humanity from the clutches of the celestial magician, who is an old yet dangerous foe from his rolodex of villains.

Saturday 9 December, 7.35pm: Strictly Come Dancing semi-final | BBC One

Strictly Come Dancing 2023,02-12-2023,TX11 - LIVE SHOW,Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin,BBC,Guy Levy
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly Come Dancing. (BBC) (BBC/Guy Levy)

The final four celebrities of Strictly Come Dancing have a difficult challenge ahead of them with the semi-finals, the last hurdle between them and the grand final. Layton Williams, Annabel Croft, Ellie Leach, and Bobby Brazier will give everything they have to prove they deserve to win the Glitterball Trophy.

Saturday 9 December, 5.25pm: The Famous Five | CBBC

The Famous Five: Dianna Babnicova (George), Flora Jacoby Richardson (Anne), Kit Rakusen (Dick), Elliott Rose, (Julian), Kip (Timmy the Dog) - (Moonage /BBC Studios/James Pardon)
The Famous Five stars Dianna Babnicova (George), Flora Jacoby Richardson (Anne), Kit Rakusen (Dick), Elliott Rose, (Julian), Kip (Timmy the Dog) - (BBC) (BBC / James Pardon)

Enid Blyton's iconic story is being given a new adaptation for the small screen, the popular children's series follows a group of friends who go on adventures and unravel mysteries. The new version of the show will star Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson, marking his return to acting.

Sunday 10 December, 9pm: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here final | ITV1

I'm A Celebrity will come to its dramatic conclusion this weekend. (ITV)
ITV's hit reality show has been full of drama this year, and it's almost time for the final three stars to take on the last challenge before one of them is named the King or Queen of the Jungle.

Sunday 10 December, 7.45pm: An Audience with Kylie | ITV1

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 16: Kylie Minogue performs ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on November 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
Kylie Minogue will perform at the Royal Albert Hall. (Getty Images) (David Becker - Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Kylie Minogue will be putting on a show-stopping performance in a music event that will air on ITV1life from the Royal Albert Hall for one night only.

Monday 11 December, 9pm: The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls | ITV1

EMBARGOED PICTURE FOR PUBLICATION FROM SATURDAY 2ND DECEMBER 2023 From Spungold Productions THE REAL FULL MONTY: JINGLE BALLS Ep1 Monday 11th December 2023 Ep2 Tuesday 12th December 2023 on ITV! And ITVX Pictured: (l-r) Julia Bradbury, Pete Wicks, Vanessa Bauer Ben Cohen, Colleen Nolan, Nick Collier, Victoria Ekanoye, Gemma Collins and Paul Burrell The show in which Ashley Banjo, Coleen Nolan and a team of brave celebrities bare all, to highlight the importance of checking your body and raising awareness for cancer. But after pulling off a Real Full Monty on Ice, and Strictly the Real Full Monty, this Christmas we bring you The Greatest Show, get ready for The Real Full Monty Jingle Balls. As well as facing the physical challenge of learning the dance routine, many of the celebrities are also facing their own personal hurdles, Julia Bradbury and Victoria Ekanoye are in remission from breast cancer, Paul Burrell is currently living with prostate cancer, whilst Ashley Cain is working to overcome the tragic loss of his precious daughter to Leukaemia. The celebs are all driven by the same motivation to help get people talking about Cancer and checking themselves, but will they all have the confidence to bare all? (C) ITV Photographer: Nicky Johnston For further information please contact Peter Gray Mob 07831460662 / peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is (C) *** and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned herein. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
The Real Full Monty sees stars bare all for charity. (ITV)

A slew of celebrities are ready to bare it all in the name of charity, and this year's edition of the show will see stars Julia Bradbury, Gemma Collins, Pete Wicks and Ashley Cain help raise money for cancer research by putting on a show.

Monday 11 December, 9pm: Who Killed Robert Wone? | Sky Crime

In 2006, authorities find Robert Wone dead at the home of his three friends, a case explored in documentary Who Killed Robert Wone? (Sky)
In 2006, authorities find Robert Wone dead at the home of his three friends, a case explored in documentary Who Killed Robert Wone? (Sky) (Peacock)

True crime obsessives need look no further than Who Killed Robert Wone? A two-part documentary examining the death of American lawyer Robert Wone, who was found murdered in 2006 whilst staying at the home of his three friends.

Monday 11 December, 8pm: EastEnders: The Six - Revealed | BBC Three

EastEnders,25-12-2023,6825,Jack Branning (SCOTT MASLEN);Stacey Slater (LACEY TURNER);Nish Panesar (NAVIN CHOWDHRY);Suki Kaur Panesar (BALVINDER SOPAL);Dean Wicks (MATT DI ANGELO);Linda Carter (KELLIE BRIGHT);Phil Mitchell (STEVE MCFADDEN);Sharon Watts (LETITIA DEAN);Keanu Taylor (DANNY WALTERS);Denise Fox (DIANE PARISH);Ravi Gulari (AARON THIARA);Kathy Beale (GILLIAN TAYLFORTH);Rocky (BRIAN CONLEY),****EMBARGOED TILL THURSDAY 7TH DECEMBER 2023****,BBC PUBLIC SERVICE,Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron
The EastEnders Christmas special is coming, but before that Joe Swash will help share a preview of the episode. (BBC) (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem)

All year viewers have been wondering what the EastEnders Christmas special has in store for the residents of Albert Square, and in this special preview episode Joe Swash will explore what is in store for the soap.

Wednesday 13 December, 9pm: A League of Their Own: Christmas Special 2023 | Sky Max

Rob Beckett, Jill Scott, Mo Gilligan, Romesh Ranganathan, Patrice Evra, Micah Richards & Jamie Redknapp - A League Of Their Own 2023 Christmas special (Sky)
Rob Beckett, Jill Scott, Mo Gilligan, Romesh Ranganathan, Patrice Evra, Micah Richards & Jamie Redknapp - A League Of Their Own 2023 Christmas special (Sky) (Photographer: Gary Moyes)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, on TV anyway. This week will see the A League of Our Own panel deliver a fun festive treat to viewers ahead of the holiday.

Wednesday 13 December, 9pm: Bad Education: Christmas Carol | BBC Three

Bad Education s5,13-12-2023,A Christmas Carol,Stephen (LAYTON WILLIAMS),Tiger Aspect Productions,Adam Lawrence
Layton Williams returns for the Bad Education festive special (BBC). (BBC / Tiger Aspect / Adam Lawrence)

Another festive special, BBC Three comedy Bad Education will bring viewers its take on the Charles Dickens classic with Jack Whitehall and Layton Williams returning.

Thursday 14 December: The Crown Season 6 Part 2 | Netflix

The Crown S6 P2 (Netflix)
Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in The Crown Season 6 Part 2 (Netflix) (Justin Downing/Netflix)

Netflix's royal drama The Crown is coming to an end with its final six episodes, which chart a number of important moments in the British royal family's history like Princess Margaret's death in 2002, and Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles wedding in 2005.

Thursday 14 December, 9pm: Dynamo is Dead | Sky Max

Dynamo with Kate Beckinsale on Dynamo Is Dead. (Sky)
Dynamo with Kate Beckinsale on Dynamo Is Dead. (Sky) (Â© Sky UK Limited)

Magician Dynamo is ready to face his biggest challenge yet, he is planning to bury himself alive to test his abilities. He will be joined by celebrity guests like Kate Beckinsale, Pete Davidson, Tony Hawk and Kesha before attempting the stunt live on camera.

Thursday 14 December, 8pm: Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas | BBC One

Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas sees the presenter help viewers put together homemade decorations (BBC)
Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas sees the presenter help viewers put together homemade decorations (BBC) (BBC/Optomen TV/Mark Dolman)

Get your craft kits ready because Stacey Solomon is here to help you bring the festive spirit to your home with delightful homemade items that the whole family can enjoy putting together.

Friday 15 December: Reacher season 2 | Prime Video

Alan Ritchson in Reacher S2. (Amazon Studios)
Alan Ritchson in Reacher S2. (Amazon Studios) (Brooke Palmer/Prime Video)

Action fans rejoice because Prime Video's Reacher has returned for its second season, the new series will see Alan Ritchson reprise his role as Jack Reacher, who seeks out revenge after members of his old military unit are killed one by one.

Friday 15 December, 10.40pm: The Graham Norton Show | BBC One

The Graham Norton Show 2021,24-09-2021,The Graham Norton Show 2021 - Generics,Graham Norton,Picture shows: Graham Norton ,So Television,Christopher Baines
The Graham Norton Show 2021,24-09-2021,The Graham Norton Show 2021 - Generics,Graham Norton,Picture shows: Graham Norton ,So Television,Christopher Baines (BBC/So Television/Christopher Baines)

The Graham Norton Show will be welcoming an incredible set of guest on his show: NcutI Gatwa, Imelda Staunton, Jamie Dornan and Jack Lowden. Gatwa will, no doubt, be discussing his forthcoming debut as The Doctor in the BBC show's Christmas special, whilst Staunton will look back at The Crown's final episodes, and Dornan will speak about The Tourist.