OLD Best UK Black Friday tech deals: from iPhones to Apple Watch and more

Best UK Black Friday tech deals: from iPhones to Apple Watch and more
Even by recent standards, 2020 has been one to forget for obvious reasons. But there is one bright spot on the horizon: Black Friday.
Undoubtedly it’ll be a strange one. There will be no mad rush of shoppers fighting over discounted TVs, but online, it’s going to be an all-important one, with retailers looking to end a miserable year on a high… and that means tech bargains for consumers if you know where to look.
Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving every year. Given the vast majority don’t celebrate Thanksgiving on this side of the Atlantic, that probably won’t mean very much – but this year it falls on Friday November 27.
Of course, while Black Friday is technically one day, it has slowly expanded to fill up more and more time. First with the ludicrously named “Cyber Monday” (originally pitched as a space for online deals from a bygone age where the internet was seen as a fad) but eventually in the weeks leading up to the big day too. Last year, deals started emerging about two weeks early, largely led by Amazon.
Shop Black Friday tech deals by product type
Best Black Friday speakers deals
Elevate your sound with our pick of the best speakers.
JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black - was: £279, now: £149
URBANISTA Sydney 36773 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Midnight Black - was: £39.99, now: £16.99
HUAWEI Watch GT2e +HUAWEI Mini Speaker - was: £159.99, now: £99.99
JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Blue – was: £169, now: £99
Echo Dot (4th generation) | Smart speaker with Alexa – was: £49.99, now: £28.99
BOSE SoundLink Mini Special Edition Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Black – was: £159, now: £109.97
Sony SRS-XB01 Compact Portable Water Resistant Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – was: £30, now: £14.99
BANG & OLUFSEN A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Black – was: £229, now: £169.97
ULTIMATE EARS WONDERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Phantom – was: £59.99, now: £44.99
MARSHALL Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Grey – was: £269, now: £199
LG PK3 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Black – was: £69.99, now: £49.99
BELKIN SoundForm Elite G1S0001my-WHT WiFi Multi-room Speaker with Google Assistant – White – was: £299, now: £199
BOSE Home Speaker 500 with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant – Black – was: £399, now: £279
MARSHALL Uxbridge Voice Wireless Multi-room Speaker with Amazon Alexa – Black – was: £169, now: £119
BOSE Portable Wireless Multi-room Home Speaker with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa – Black – was: £349, now: £269
JBL Partybox 300 Bluetooth Megasound Party Speaker – Black – was: £349, now: £259
SONY GTK-XB72 Bluetooth Megasound Party Speaker – Black – was: £249, now: £199
Best Black Friday Sonos deals
There are savings to be had across the entire Sonos range this Black Friday. Kicking off from November 26 until November 30, there will be £100 off the Sonos Beam (was: £399, now: £299), the Sonos Sub (was: £699, now £599) and the portable Sonos Move (was: £399, now: £299). You can also take £40 off the Sonos One (was: £199, now: £159) and Sonos One SL (was: £179, now: £139)
Best Black Friday deals on soundbars
Roku Streambar - was: £129.99, now: £89.99
Samsung HW-Q800T Bluetooth Wi-Fi Cinematic Sound Bar - was: £789, now: £599
LG SL4Y 2.1 Wireless Soundbar - was: £249, now: £124
PHILIPS HTL3325 3.1 Wireless Sound Bar - Silver - was: £269, now: £168
JBL Bar 2.0 Compact Sound Bar - was: £149, now: £99
PANASONIC SC-HTB208EBK 2.0 Wireless Compact Sound Bar - was: £199, now: £79
Samsung S60T 4.0ch Lifestyle all-in-one Soundbar with Alexa Voice Control - Black - was: £399, now: £299
Best Black Friday Headphones deals
Listen up, there’s deals to be had.
Best Black Friday wireless headphones deals
Apple Airpods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) - was: £159, now: £124.49
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones - was: £329.95, now: £209.99
Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - was: £220, now: £149
JBuds Air Executive True Wireless Earbuds - was: £69.99, now: £49.99
Apple AirPods Pro - was: £249, now: £198
Samsung Galaxy Buds – was: £119, now: £89
Bose SoundLink Over-Ear Headphones - Black - was: £799.95, now: £119.95
MARSHALL Major III Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Black - was: £129, now: £49
SONY WF-XB700 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - Black - was: £129, now: £59
JBL Tune 750BTNC Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - now: £99, now: £49
Best Black Friday wired headphones deals
PuroGamer Volume Limiting Gaming Headphones - was: £59.99, now: £39.99
BEATS X Bluetooth Headphones - Black - was: £59.99, now: £29.99
Jabra Elite Active 45e Waterproof Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote - was: £89.99, now: £44.99
SONY MDR-1AM2B Headphones - Black - was: £199, now: £159
SENNHEISER HD 400S Headphones - Black - was: £59.99, now: £49.99
BEATS EP Headphones - Black - was: £69.99, now: £59.99
House of Marley
The audio label will be offering discounts of 25 per cent from November 24 to 29 with the code MARLEYBF. On Cyber Monday, use MARLEYCM at checkout to get 25 per cent off.
HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro
HUAWEI is offering 17 per cent off its FreeBuds Pro wireless headphones for Black Friday. It was: £169.99, now: £139.99, offering a saving of £30.
Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Headphones
Available in a choice of blue or black, you can pick up these headphones on Black Friday for £50 off the usual price. The lack of wires means they’re perfect for working out as well as catching up on music and podcasts with ease. Down to £129 from £179.
AfterShokz
It’s been a hard year, and time spent with loved ones has been limited. With this in mind, AfterShokz are encouraging people to think of others by buying and donating, with a limited ‘Buy One Get One Free’ deal available for one day only - on Friday November 27. Only while stocks last, there are only 2020 available.
Also available at Amazon and Currys
OPPO
Smart and wearable tech company OPPO has a host of incredible Black Friday offers, designed to streamline your life and enhance your tech collection.
Enco W11 OPPO Earphones - was: £45, now: £27
OPPO Enco W31 True Wireless Earphones - was:£69, now: £55
OPPO Enco Free headphones - was: £119, now: £71
Best Black Friday laptops deals
HUAWEI MateBook D 15.6" Laptop - Intel® Core™ i5, 256 GB SSD, Space Grey - was: £699, now: £499
Razer Blade Stealth Core i7-1065G7 16GB 512GB SSD 13.3 Inch FHD 120Hz GeForce GTX 1650Ti Windows 10 Gaming Laptop - was: £1899.97, now: £999.97
ACER Swift 7 SF714-52T 14" Intel® Core™ i7 Laptop - 512 GB SSD, White - was: £1799, now: £1299
APPLE MacBook Pro 13.3" (2020) - Intel® Core™ i5, 256 GB SSD - was: £1299, now: £1180
Best Black Friday TVs deals
Samsung QE55Q60T 55 inch, QLED, 4K Ultra HD, Ambient Mode, HDR, Smart Q60 TV - was: £1199, now: £699
JVC LT-40CF890 Fire TV Edition 40" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Amazon Alexa - was: £329.99, £259
Toshiba 65UL2063DB 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - was: £549, now: £429
Best Black Friday TV accessories like Fire TV Sticks and Roku
AMAZON Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote (2020) - was: £29.99, now: £19.99
Roku Express - was: £29.99, now: £17.99
Roku Premiere - was: £39.99, now: £27.99
Roku Streaming Stick+ - was: 49.99, now: £34.99
Best Black Friday smart watches deals
FITBIT Charge 4 Fitness Tracker - Black, Universal - was: £129, now: £99.99
HUAWEI Watch GT2 Pro - was: £299.99, now: £229.99
HUAWEI Watch Fit - was: £119.99, now: £89.99
Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Silver Bluetooth – was: £279, now: £179
Garmin fenix® 5 Plus Multi-Sport GPS Watch + extra QuickFit band - was: £656, now: £369
Best Black Friday phones deals
APPLE iPhone 11 - 64 GB - was: £729, now: £599
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE S20 Ultra 5G - was: £699, now: £599
GOOGLE Pixel 4a - 128 GB, Just Black - was: £349, now: £319
Best Black Friday gaming deals
Nintendo Switch Neon Red and Blue Ext. Battery Life Console - was: £313, now: £239.99
FIFA 21 (PS4) - was: £48.99, now: £32.99
Nintendo Switch - was: £313
LG UltraGear 27UL500-W 4K Ultra HD 27” IPS LCD Gaming Monitor - now: £269, now: £209
Nintendo Switch Lite Console - was: £199.99, now: £189.99
Best Black Friday printers deals
Instax Mini Link Photo Printer – was: £94.99 now: £74.99
HP DeskJet 2724 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer – was: £49.99, now: £34.99
HP ENVY 6010 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer - was: £79.99, now: £44.99
CANON PIXMA G6050 MegaTank All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer - was: £299.99, now: £249.99
Canon Zoemini Photo Printer - Rose Gold - was: £119.99, now: £74.99
KODAK Smile Instant Digital Printer - was: £99.99, now: £74.99
Best Black Friday deals on security cameras
EZVIZ Outdoor Security Cam, with Colour Night Vision & AI Active Defence – was: £79.99, now: £59.99
EZVIZ Full HD Indoor PT Security Cam with Motion Tracking – white colour was: £59.99, now: £39.99
EZVIZ DB1 3MP Smart Video Doorbell - was: £134.99, now: £109.99
EZVIZ LC1 Floodlight Camera - was: £179.99, now: £144.99
Arlo Essential Spotlight Security Camera CCTV system – was: £129.99, now: £109.99
Google Nest Indoor Smart Camera - was: £136, now: £79.99
Google Nest Outdoor Smart Camera - was: £160, now: £149
Ring Battery Powered Black Spotlight Camera - was: £199, now: £135
Blink Outdoor security camera, 3 cameras - was: £249.99, now: £149.99
Blink Outdoor security camera, 2 cameras - was: £179.99, now: £109.99
Arlo Pro3 Smart Home Security CCTV Camera system - was: £899.99, now: £785
Best Black Friday Deals on smart doorbells
Ring Pro Video Doorbell - was: £199, now: £129
RING Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) - was: £89, now: £59
eufy Security Wireless Video Doorbell - was: £179.99, now: £124.99
Arlo Smart Audio Doorbell - was: £79.99, now: £61.60
RING Door View Cam - was: £119, now: £67.99
Best Black Friday deals on smart heating
Tado
Bring your heating into smarter realms with Tado that is designed to keep your home cosy and warm, while saving you on your electricity bills. They are compatible with 95 per cent of systems, have multi-room control and can be powered through Alexa. The devices are also available for less this Black Friday, from November 26 to 30. You can shop the Smart Thermostat Wired Starter Kit (typically £179.99), Smart Thermostat Wireless Starter Kit (£199.99) and Smart Radiator Thermostat Quattro Pack (£229.99) with 40 per cent off.
Hive
We’re spending practically all of our time indoors this winter - the cooler weather and Covid have seen to that. If you want to keep a closer eye on your heating consumption, Hive offers a smart solution for less this Black Friday season.
The tech brand is setting out a range of deals on its digital store.
Highlights include:
25 per cent off Hive Active Heating with a free Amazon Echo Dot
30 per cent off the Hive View indoor and outdoor cameras when you subscribe to Hive Video Playback membership
up to 25 per cent off home automation products including Hive Smart Light Bulbs, Hive Sensors and the Hive Smart Plug.
There’s also 20 per off Hive’s Radiator Valves, 20 per cent off Hive Stands and 40 per cent off Hive Frames. The deals run from November 16 and end on November 30.
Shop Black Friday tech deals by brand
Tile
There will be 30 per cent off the tech-saving Tile devices from November 26 to 30. This deal applies to the Limited Edition Bluetooth Tracker that will ensure you can always locate your belongings. Was: £32.99, now: £23.
Theragun
This Black Friday, there is up to £149 off the game-changing Theragun devices until December 1. The Theragun Pro will be reduced from £549 to £400, while the Theragun Elite will be £75 off (was: £375, now: £300) and the Theragun Prime will be £50 off (was: £275, now: £300). The Theragun mini is down from £175 to £150 and the Wave Roller is reduced from £125 to £99.
Horizn Studios
Smart luggage brand Horizn is offering up to 60 per cent off its range of luggage, backpacks, and accessories from November 23 to November 30 or until stock runs out.
Black Friday Tech Retailers to watch:
