OLD Best UK Black Friday tech deals: from iPhones to Apple Watch and more

Even by recent standards, 2020 has been one to forget for obvious reasons. But there is one bright spot on the horizon: Black Friday.

Undoubtedly it’ll be a strange one. There will be no mad rush of shoppers fighting over discounted TVs, but online, it’s going to be an all-important one, with retailers looking to end a miserable year on a high… and that means tech bargains for consumers if you know where to look.

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving every year. Given the vast majority don’t celebrate Thanksgiving on this side of the Atlantic, that probably won’t mean very much – but this year it falls on Friday November 27.

Of course, while Black Friday is technically one day, it has slowly expanded to fill up more and more time. First with the ludicrously named “Cyber Monday” (originally pitched as a space for online deals from a bygone age where the internet was seen as a fad) but eventually in the weeks leading up to the big day too. Last year, deals started emerging about two weeks early, largely led by Amazon.

We’ll be on hand to help you separate the wheat from the chaff, so be sure to bookmark The Evening Standard for the big day.

Shop Black Friday tech deals by product type

Best Black Friday speakers deals

Elevate your sound with our pick of the best speakers.

JBL

Best Black Friday Sonos deals

Story continues

There are savings to be had across the entire Sonos range this Black Friday. Kicking off from November 26 until November 30, there will be £100 off the Sonos Beam (was: £399, now: £299), the Sonos Sub (was: £699, now £599) and the portable Sonos Move (was: £399, now: £299). You can also take £40 off the Sonos One (was: £199, now: £159) and Sonos One SL (was: £179, now: £139)

Sonos

Shop now

Also available at Currys

Best Black Friday deals on soundbars

LG

Best Black Friday Headphones deals

Listen up, there’s deals to be had.

Apple

Best Black Friday wireless headphones deals

Best Black Friday wired headphones deals

House of Marley

The audio label will be offering discounts of 25 per cent from November 24 to 29 with the code MARLEYBF. On Cyber Monday, use MARLEYCM at checkout to get 25 per cent off.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro

HUAWEI is offering 17 per cent off its FreeBuds Pro wireless headphones for Black Friday. It was: £169.99, now: £139.99, offering a saving of £30.

Shop now

Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Headphones

Available in a choice of blue or black, you can pick up these headphones on Black Friday for £50 off the usual price. The lack of wires means they’re perfect for working out as well as catching up on music and podcasts with ease. Down to £129 from £179.

Shop now

AfterShokz

It’s been a hard year, and time spent with loved ones has been limited. With this in mind, AfterShokz are encouraging people to think of others by buying and donating, with a limited ‘Buy One Get One Free’ deal available for one day only - on Friday November 27. Only while stocks last, there are only 2020 available.

Shop now

Also available at Amazon and Currys

OPPO

Smart and wearable tech company OPPO has a host of incredible Black Friday offers, designed to streamline your life and enhance your tech collection.

Best Black Friday laptops deals

Huawei

Shop our full list of Black Friday laptop deals here.

Best Black Friday TVs deals

TV

Shop our full list of Black Friday TV deals here.

Best Black Friday TV accessories like Fire TV Sticks and Roku

Amazon

Best Black Friday smart watches deals

Fitbit

Shop our full list of Black Friday smart watch deals here.

Best Black Friday phones deals

Apple

Shop our full list of Black Friday phone deals here.

Best Black Friday gaming deals

Nintendo

Shop our full list of Black Friday gaming deals here.

Best Black Friday printers deals

Canon

Best Black Friday deals on security cameras

Ezviz

Best Black Friday Deals on smart doorbells

Ring

Best Black Friday deals on smart heating

Hive

Tado

Bring your heating into smarter realms with Tado that is designed to keep your home cosy and warm, while saving you on your electricity bills. They are compatible with 95 per cent of systems, have multi-room control and can be powered through Alexa. The devices are also available for less this Black Friday, from November 26 to 30. You can shop the Smart Thermostat Wired Starter Kit (typically £179.99), Smart Thermostat Wireless Starter Kit (£199.99) and Smart Radiator Thermostat Quattro Pack (£229.99) with 40 per cent off.

Shop now

Hive

We’re spending practically all of our time indoors this winter - the cooler weather and Covid have seen to that. If you want to keep a closer eye on your heating consumption, Hive offers a smart solution for less this Black Friday season.

The tech brand is setting out a range of deals on its digital store.

Highlights include:

25 per cent off Hive Active Heating with a free Amazon Echo Dot

30 per cent off the Hive View indoor and outdoor cameras when you subscribe to Hive Video Playback membership

up to 25 per cent off home automation products including Hive Smart Light Bulbs, Hive Sensors and the Hive Smart Plug.

There’s also 20 per off Hive’s Radiator Valves, 20 per cent off Hive Stands and 40 per cent off Hive Frames. The deals run from November 16 and end on November 30.

Shop now

Shop Black Friday tech deals by brand

Tile

There will be 30 per cent off the tech-saving Tile devices from November 26 to 30. This deal applies to the Limited Edition Bluetooth Tracker that will ensure you can always locate your belongings. Was: £32.99, now: £23.

Tile

Shop now

Theragun

This Black Friday, there is up to £149 off the game-changing Theragun devices until December 1. The Theragun Pro will be reduced from £549 to £400, while the Theragun Elite will be £75 off (was: £375, now: £300) and the Theragun Prime will be £50 off (was: £275, now: £300). The Theragun mini is down from £175 to £150 and the Wave Roller is reduced from £125 to £99.

Theragun

Shop now

Horizn Studios

Smart luggage brand Horizn is offering up to 60 per cent off its range of luggage, backpacks, and accessories from November 23 to November 30 or until stock runs out.

Horizn

Shop now

Black Friday Tech Retailers to watch:

Read More

Black Friday updates: Best deals throughout the discount weekend

Best Apple Black Friday deals 2020

Best Currys Black Friday Deals 2020

Best Argos Black Friday deals 2020