The best Twitter reactions to new Netflix show Too Hot To Handle

Abigail Malbon
Cosmo
Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

From Cosmopolitan

It's been just 24 hours since our new Netflix obsession, Too Hot To Handle, landed, but it's absolutely fair enough to say that we're already obsessed. The show sees 10 single contestants from all around the world sent to live together in one villa to compete for the chance to win $100,000. But in order to win, the contestants are not allowed to kiss or have any sexual activity at all and the prize money drops by a certain amount every time they break the rules, depending on what they - ahem - do.

It's basically the paradise dating show we all need during these times of lockdown, and as a result the people of the internet have been binge-watching. Some have finished the whole thing already, and they've been sharing their ~opinions~ online. Here are some of the best tweets and memes to come from the show already.

(Warning: we've tried to keep spoilers to a minimum, but there will be some ahead...)

It's almost hard to believe how gorgeous the contestants are

Some contestants are taking the prize money seriously - others, not so much

And viewers are baffled by those willing to break the rules

But - let's face it - we're all going to be watching until the end

Too Hot To Handle is now streaming on Netflix.

