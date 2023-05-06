Getty Images

After months of anticipation and excitement, the day of King Charles III's coronation has finally arrived. The momentous occasion is being broadcast live across the world, but while many look to the BBC's official and quintessentially British commentary, we're more interested in what the Twitter community has to say...

Known for their epic meme-making abilities, brilliant on-the-nose comments and capacity for spotting hilarious and sweet moments that may otherwise have been easily missed, Twitter users are some of the finest commentators out there. And just like the world's journalists, they've been hard at work since the early hours of today.

With the coronation's plethora of VIP guests, fabulous (and not-so-fabulous) outfits, unique traditions, historic procession and two-hour-long ceremony, the Twitter community has plenty of material to work with today – and they're not disappointing.

From Katy Perry awkwardly searching for her seat in Westminster Abbey and Prince Louis sweetly yawning, to the ever-fabulous Princess Anne stealing the show, these are all of the best Twitter reactions to King Charles III's Coronation so far...



Katy Perry attends King Charles III's Coronation:

Katy Perry looking for her seat at the #Coronation 😭 pic.twitter.com/XimkW5Nv7L — Kandy 🖤🃏👑 (@zourkandy) May 6, 2023

katy perry the british woman you are today #coronation pic.twitter.com/cCnE9Y943T — ravi (@katySBXLIXperry) May 6, 2023

Opera singer Pretty Yende performs in a vibrant yellow Stéphane Rolland gown and stunning suite of Graff diamonds:

Absolute fair fucks to this outfit. pic.twitter.com/DidZVPR2oR — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 6, 2023

Emma Thompson attends the King's coronation:

Emma Thompson gives such good photo #Coronation pic.twitter.com/yabk6e2heD — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) May 6, 2023

Prince Louis arrives at Westminster Abbey:

👋 Hello from Prince Louis

At age 5, we are told he will be seated and then ‘retire’ for a while during the 2 hour service #Coronation pic.twitter.com/nytvJJ2cjD — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 6, 2023

Prince Louis doing his thing #yawning at #Coronation day - can’t write these things pic.twitter.com/eXfbGCz5KZ — sandeep patel (@s_108) May 6, 2023

Prince George at Westminster Abbey:

Cute moment…Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watch Prince George pic.twitter.com/iHuZIZTjyt — spring flowers (@teddyforme3) May 6, 2023

Everyone fan-girling over Princess Anne:

Has Princess Anne been the cool one all along? She is actually pulling this look off pic.twitter.com/nABZ6i9hAl — Jess Cartner-Morley (@JessC_M) May 6, 2023

Princess Anne ready to defeat napoleon should the need arise.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/g7tE71BGdG — z (@JRsArmchair) May 6, 2023

A lovely photo of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne chatting #Coronation pic.twitter.com/3Wm23Fp1oD — Jordon-Lee (@JordonLee) May 6, 2023





Prince Harry attends his father's coronation solo:

Prince Harry walk in knowing all eyes are on him.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/hpi2nSfoOE — BadgalVale (@badgalvale) May 6, 2023

This moment will be one of the lasting images of the #Coronation. Prince Harry on his own. Very symbolic. pic.twitter.com/OealDoSfl3 — Joe Kasper (@joek14) May 6, 2023

The coronation ceremony:

Nice to see they brought two spare Camillas just incase pic.twitter.com/U2FkUeenY7 — Nicola Thorp (@nicolathorp_) May 6, 2023

They've won a lot more Wimbledons than I remember.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/W0pZzqc9NI — Tom Worsley (@tew1984) May 6, 2023

Archbishop: "Repeat after me. I, Charles of Windsor"

Charles: "I, Charles of Windsor"

Archbishop: "Prince Of Wales"

Charles: "Prince Of Wales"

Archbishop: "Accept this crown as King"

Charles: "Take thee Rachel-" — Eddie Bowley (@Eddache_) May 6, 2023

This was a surprise. pic.twitter.com/VsWKPWSOUX — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) May 6, 2023





