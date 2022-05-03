Best Twitter reactions to Blake Lively's iconic Met Gala outfit change

When it comes to the Met Gala red carpet, Blake Lively's arrival is up there with Rihanna and Kim Kardashian's. And this year, Blake, who co-chaired the gala with Ryan Reynolds, wore one of her most stunning dresses... ever. For the occasion, Blake opted for a breathtaking Versace number, which she transformed into an entirely different look halfway up the stairs of the Met. Naturally, Twitter lost its damn mind over the iconic moment and, to be honest, same.

Now, some important context: this year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' - which is basically a celebration of America's fashion history. More specifically, according to Vogue, the dress code for the gala is "gilded glamour, white tie." Of course, the themes are always open to interpretation but I think we can all agree that Blake understood the assignment. Her whole look is a tribute to New York City, transforming from rose gold to green, referencing the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and Grand Central Terminal in the process.

Aaaaand here's that transformation moment:

Ryan Reynolds' reaction is literally all of us:

"Instead of looking to fashion to influence the dress, I looked to New York City architecture, the classic buildings" Blake told The Cut on the red carpet.

What a moment.

While we're obvs loving Ryan's response, check out the best Twitter reactions to Blake's 2022 Met dress:

"FINALLY SOMEONE UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT AND ITS BLAKE LIVELY. #MetGala"

FINALLY SOMEONE UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT AND ITS BLAKE LIVELY. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/qHZ1wi8XKv — LG (@EnigmaticGaga) May 2, 2022

"in blake lively we trust"

in blake lively we trust pic.twitter.com/OR1W783TDz — mirrorball (@fancysnaake) May 2, 2022

"blake lively ALWAYS does what needs to be done"

blake lively ALWAYS does what needs to be done pic.twitter.com/yxXlJQEuXO — matt (@mattxiv) May 2, 2022

"No one will ever top Blake lively when it come to met gala looks"

No one will ever top Blake lively when it come to met gala looks pic.twitter.com/cT1jsNh1qj — Nicole famous era (@calumscomet) May 2, 2022

"the met gala was basically just made for blake lively to show up and slay and everyone else can just go home idc"

the met gala was basically just made for blake lively to show up and slay and everyone else can just go home idc — kendyl (@speechlesswift) May 2, 2022

Yep, this really is Blake's world, we're just living in it.

