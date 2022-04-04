The Best Twitter Reactions To The 2022 Grammy Awards

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

The Grammys were officially back and bigger than ever—and Twitter had a lot to say about it.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced last year's affair to take on a hybrid virtual ceremony, this year's event returned to its former full-scale glory: The red carpet was rolled out, golden gramophones were awarded, and Twitter kept the commentary going.

For the first time, the Grammys were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, rather than the Crypto.com Arena (once known as the Staples Center) in Los Angeles. And The Daily Show's Trevor Noah returned for a second time to host the annual awards show. 'It's been a long time coming, and it has been delayed, but we are officially here,' Noah said in his opening monologue.

'Better late than never, right?'

Ahead, some of the best tweets of the night.

They shading Will Smith at the #GRAMMYs 💀💀😆 pic.twitter.com/GsPzoNRiDO — KING OF ACCRA (@kingofaccra) April 3, 2022

Will Smith slap jokes counter: 3 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/wMvjEHqJ23 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) April 4, 2022

lowkey want another will smith-chris rock type of mess in the #GRAMMYs this year... pic.twitter.com/xcEhgzniTU — amelia (@red_mirrorball) April 4, 2022

hoping somebody gets bodyslammed at the grammys tonight let's get nasty! — zae (@itszaeok) April 3, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo swept the night, to the delight of her fans.

Story continues

tonight is olivia rodrigo’s night ✨ #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/548gL96SPE — jojo is driving 2 the grammys (@jaehyunsour) April 3, 2022

someone tell little liv that her dream came true pic.twitter.com/8FgcOIrsT9 — adriana| GRAMMY DAY!! (@spicysoad) April 4, 2022

This is why she won the Grammyhttps://t.co/1OYN3xeVYP — Waystar Royco Vice President (@kingbealestreet) April 4, 2022

As per usual, BTS Army showed their love for their favourite boy band's knockout heist-themed performance of 'Butter'.

BTS are giving THEATER they are committing to a CONCEPT i love it — Erica Gonzales (@ericagonzo) April 4, 2022

EVERYONE SAW WHAT BTS IS CAPABLE OF, EVERYONE SAW BTS' TALENT, EVERYONE SAW THEIR POWER — bts (@kkukstudio) April 4, 2022

EXACTLY YES YES BTS MAIN ACT BIGGEST PERFORMERS SMOOTH LIKE BUTTER FUCKERS pic.twitter.com/FKCuNGet2p — bts (@kkukstudio) April 4, 2022

And plenty couldn't hold in their passionate thoughts about that moment between BTS's V and Olivia.

HER is a better woman than me sorry I would have blacked out and shoved Olivia out of her seat like musical chairs pic.twitter.com/9paAMZvxZk — raina (@quakerraina) April 4, 2022





When i tell you i screamed at tae and olivia rodrigo #PassTheButter pic.twitter.com/GpTormKQHK — ♡sam⁷ (@_goldenjk913) April 4, 2022

Olivia with Kim Taehyung excuse me???? BTS BTS BTS pic.twitter.com/C8eo4kpexe — Fairytale (@firlanadin) April 4, 2022

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?



everywhere I go, I keep seeing this olivia and kim taehyung scene and I--😭#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/fCZyp44bWu — ninya (@myolkkk) April 4, 2022

TAE AND OLIVIA?! WHAT IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/qeAfY1jnJT — Char⁷ ᵕ̈ (@chaerskoo) April 4, 2022

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's dual performance caught the attention of some Twitter users.

whatever happened to “hello?” “How are you?” “My name is?” https://t.co/bYRa0td95E — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) April 4, 2022

Okay @LilNasX with the Dangerously in Love Album cover moment pic.twitter.com/5VdVR62T2N — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 4, 2022

lil nas x proves he was made for stardom every single time — zoë (@zoe_alliyah) April 4, 2022

want to be locked in a room with them in which there are no others https://t.co/W5VjlMU15A — loverboy🪄 (@cravethefeeIin) April 4, 2022

And Lil Nas X remained vocal on his own Twitter account throughout the night.

i’m either gonna win a grammy, go to a club, get drunk, and have sex with a random stranger or lose each grammy, go to a club, get drunk, and have sex with a random stranger — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 3, 2022





lost all my grammies so far. let’s celebrate that! pic.twitter.com/Hq2n86Gy1e — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 3, 2022

Many noted SZA, who was using crutches for the night.

Sza is currently in crutches after carrying RnB on her back with 0 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/wgU2X1fcGs — Merlin 🍄 (@merlin7dsins) April 4, 2022

not a damn thing she just don’t wanna perform https://t.co/AIL0CI7tL9 — ًr 🙇🏾 (@raymecutie) April 4, 2022

A miracle happens on stage and you’re calling her a liar https://t.co/k727Q1Wmkj — bob l’eponge (@bigfatmoosepssy) April 4, 2022

People felt all the feelings during the Stephen Sondheim medley, which was performed by Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Leslie Odom Jr., and Rachel Zegler during the In Memoriam tribute.

the amount i just cried at the stephen sondheim tribute at the grammys is embrassimg, but exactly what i expected of myself — hannah (@hannah_rose_99) April 4, 2022

Grammys doing what Steven Spielberg didn’t: Letting Rachel Zegler sing “Somewhere,” as God and Stephen Sondheim intended — Mike Sisak, an April fool to do your dirty work (@mikesisak) April 4, 2022

You Might Also Like