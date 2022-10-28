Are these the best tweets of all time?
Elon Musk has reportedly taken over Twitter, and some of its regular users worry that a new billionaire owner could spell the beginning of the end of the site as we know it.
In preparation for the potential vibe shift, and a callout from journalist Ben Collins, Twitter users have been posting some of their favourite ever tweets and “kissing them goodbye”. Here is a selection:
I didn’t know Kanye was Italian
Timely pic.twitter.com/DKeuFIudgv
— 𝙀𝘮𝘮𝘢 𝙏𝘰𝘭𝘬𝘪𝘯 𝙿𝙷𝙾𝙽𝙴 𝙷𝙾𝙼𝙴 (@EmmaTolkin) October 27, 2022
A cat churning butter
i’m a bitch, i’m a lover, i’m a… https://t.co/WVqmMXRSnd
— drew scott (@DrewciferScott) April 30, 2022
Jail for mother
me, lightly touching miette with the side of my foot: miette move out of the way please so I don’t trip on you
miette, her eyes enormous: you KICK miette? you kick her body like the football? oh! oh! jail for mother! jail for mother for One Thousand Years!!!!
— Patricia Lockwood (@TriciaLockwood) March 19, 2019
Caroline
turning random internet drama into songs, part 2 pic.twitter.com/9DnAoYGLam
— Lubalin (@lubalin_vibe_co) December 30, 2020
The sum total of all human knowledge
So many classics it’s hard to choose. Here’s one pic.twitter.com/ROaSK7Ok7T
— MikeUnderscoreDadJokes (@correspundit) October 27, 2022
Four eels
Four eels https://t.co/N6pPO3bsdz
— David Jones (@jonesthescribe) October 27, 2022
Halloween
Tbt to Halloween when I dressed as the babadook but my friend's house had more of a grown ups drinking wine vibe pic.twitter.com/PoGKUFeLLw
— Katie Dippold (@katiedippold) June 30, 2016
Jolene
I still think this is the best joke I've ever seen on Twitter https://t.co/dABaTee3PA
— Simon Willison (@simonw) October 27, 2022
Sowing vs reaping
— Mark Leccese (@mleccese) October 27, 2022
Ed Balls
Ed Balls
— Ed Balls (@edballs) April 28, 2011
In 2006
SOMEONE: In 2006, when I was 10 years old--
ME: Sorry, no. Everyone was in university in 2006. Bloc Party Silent Alarm and so forth. Anyway, continue
— Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) April 12, 2018
Flimsy Steve
guest rapper on gorillaz song: i been in ends since ten kicking product round the bend, my mum died of tuberculosis i'm slipping into psychosis
Damon Albarn on the chorus: ooooooh flimsy steve, where did you go, what have you seen
— Liv (@fixyourheartsor) August 26, 2021
There was also a lot of love for some classic threads.
Got my days wrong
Got my days wrong and ended up alone in a room with my boss and the President of Ireland while I was on ketamine. https://t.co/gSjPY8WjKL
— The author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) May 3, 2018
The rice thread
A true classic.
This one should also not be forgotten: https://t.co/on7riDTEfz
— Genevieve Williams is writing (@twitfics) October 27, 2022
Two bowls
The wholesomeness of the internet coming together over these bowls was a recent one for me (also the funny comments) https://t.co/8d4p46LRl6
— cristina (@cmona95) October 27, 2022
Christmas, from an anthropological perspective
Growing up, my Muslim family never celebrated Christmas. This year I am not going home, because pandemic, so my roommates are teaching me how to have my first proper Christmas.
I am approaching this with anthropological precision.
Here are a few observations. pic.twitter.com/1WARv5nax4
— Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020
Being fashionable in Ireland
Props to anyone who tries to be fashionable in ireland i wore a red beret once in waterford and someone called me super mario
— Jane (@janky_jane) August 15, 2021