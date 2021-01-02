Walmart's New Year's deals on TVs are unreal: Samsung, LG, Vizio and more— up to 60 percent off

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's not too late to take advantage of Walmart's sale on sleek, stunning 4K HD TVs. (Photo: Walmart)

Now is time, folks—the new year is when last year’s clearance prices drop to their very lowest. It’s the ideal time to purchase that new flatscreen you’ve been dreaming of.

Right now Walmart has amazing deals on TVs from stellar brands like Samsung, Vizio, LG and more. No matter what size you have in mind, Walmart’s got a deal for you. We’re talking massive savings here. One TV below is 64 percent off!

Check out these incredible New Year’s TV deals right now. Stock is selling fast—so make your move and start 2021 with the 4K TV of your dreams.

Save 50 percent: Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K Ultra Android Smart LED TV

Save half on this Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart 4K LED TV. (Photo: Walmart)

The Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is on sale for just $250—it’s 50 percent off at Walmart. That’s the lowest price on the internet right now.

The picture quality on this $500 TV—$250 for you—is mind-blowing, thanks to 4K Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings deliver brighter colors and deeper black levels for a truly immersive experience. Audio is crystal clear and well-balanced too.

While some streaming TVs come with Fire TV or Roku built-in, this Sceptre 55-inch 4K beauty includes Android TV straight from Google. This means you’ll have instant access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube and more, but you’ll also get a wide range of gaming apps too.

“Thrilled! The picture is really nice. The speakers, wow! Not only does it sound great, but it is loud,” raved a five-star reviewer. “I tried turning it up to see how loud it would get and stopped at halfway because it was blasting (and still perfectly clear). It goes seamlessly between TV, Netflix, VUDU or a connected device like Nintendo switch without delay...This Smart TV is the best one I've bought.”

Save $100 on this Hisense 75-inch Roku 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. (Photo: Walmart)

Walmart has this massive Hisense 75-inch Roku 4K Ultra HD Smart TV on sale for $598, or $100 off its regular price. The 4K model outputs video at glorious 4K Ultra HD for much better clarity, than standard HD. The menu makes it easy to access cable TV, a gaming console, an over-the-air TV antenna and Roku video streaming at a moment’s notice. And shoppers are as surprised by the performance, as we were by this deal.

“Way better quality than I was expecting, both in build, picture and sound. All are amazing,” raved a happy shopper. “The build quality is on par with more expensive brands of the same size—metal finish, aluminum casing and bezels....Video quality surprised me.”

Save 64 percent: Sceptre 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV

Save a whopping $1,152 on this massive Sceptre 75-inch TV. (Photo: Walmart)

The biggest deal on this list (both in terms of dimensions—75 inches!—and savings) is this Sceptre 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV. Down from $1,800 to just $648, this beautiful beast will command a viewing space and absolutely transport you.

This Sceptre doesn’t have a ton of bells and whistles (no video streaming or smart home access). It’s all about size. If you want a movie-theater experience at a massive savings, this is the deal for you: The biggest TV possible at the lowest price.

“Perfection in TV,” raved a delighted five-star Walmart reviewer. “Besides the clearest, brightest, sharpest, prettiest, out-of-the-box picture we have ever seen, this TV has every feature you could want and none of the forced-upon-you features that you don't want or need....”

This Vizio 50-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is only $298! (Photo: Walmart)

On sale from $350 to $298, the Vizio 50-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV delivers brilliant picture quality with modern streaming features. What really sets this 4K TV apart? It delivers more colors than standard models—thanks to its Quantum color technology. This is in part due to a light source behind the LED screen that brightens or dims automatically, based on what you’re watching. The upshot? Whether you’re watching a movie or a basketball game, the images are more detailed and colors more vivid.

“I really like the quality of the picture and that you can easily change the contrast, the picture is clear, crisp and I am very happy with the whole deal,” reported a shopper.

Down to just $260: JVC 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV

This JVC 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV is only $260! (Photo: Walmart)

Originally $349, the JVC 50-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV—now just $260—has an impressive 50-inch LED display and 4K Ultra HD resolution that will make you feel like you’re smack in the middle of the action. Simply put, this kind of resolution means colors are more vivid and realistic, while movement looks more fluid and true-to-life.

“The quality is fabulous and the sound is so loud and clear,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “I am truly amazed at the versatility of this TV and what it provides. You also do not have to buy a Roku for this product; everything is built-in at no extra cost!”

It’s true: this JVC 4K model comes with the Roku platform built right in. So you’ll have instant access to more than 500,000 streaming channels.

“The picture quality is excellent,” shared another satisfied Walmart shopper. “The Roku on screen setup and activation was very concise and easy to understand.”

Save 50 percent: Sceptre 55-inch Class 4K Ultra Android Smart LED TV

Save half on this Sceptre 55-inch Class 4K Ultra Android Smart LED TV. (Photo: Walmart)

The picture quality on this $600 4K TV—$300 for you—is mind-blowing, thanks to 4K Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings deliver brighter colors and deeper black levels for a truly immersive experience. Audio is crystal clear and well-balanced too.

“This is my first experience with this brand of TV, and so far I am impressed,” said one Walmart shopper. “Setup was relatively easy and the picture and sound are excellent.”

This Sceptre smart TV comes with a built-in USB 2.0 port, so you can easily connect flash drives and bring your own media to the party; it also has three HDMI ports, for gaming consoles, soundbars, Blu-ray players, and the like.

Save $203 on this LG 43-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. (Photo: Walmart)

LG’s popular TVs go above and beyond with the company’s brilliant 4K picture technology that works to enhance vibrant colors with lifelike accuracy. This model delivers, as expected.

“Great picture quality,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “The 4K Ultra HD is amazing! You can really appreciate the graphics in movies with this TV.”

The high-tech display stands out, with Walmart shoppers raving about LG’s quality over that of other brands. “I went from a Samsung 4K 55-inch TV to this and I am very impressed with the color and how high quality the picture is on the LG,” shared another five-star reviewer.

Save $202 on this TCL 50-inch Class 5-Series 4K Smart TV. (Photo: Walmart)

What makes this 4K TV so special? It has a roomy 50-inch LED 4K display with Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. Colors are spectacular and black levels are dark—no murkiness here. Also on board: HDR settings (High Dynamic Range) for a theater-like vibe. Even gamers love this 4K TV’s brilliant picture and smooth motion.

“Great TV for the price,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “I got this primarily for gaming with a PS5, and let me tell you, the game mode makes a huge difference. Very little if any screen lag and all the different colors are super vibrant. Clear picture and great refresh rate. If you're like me and have been wanting a QLED but can't afford to spend over a grand on a TV, this is the TV for you.”

The perfect size for any room in the house. Trust us, it’s big enough.

Save $253 on this Samsung 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV. (Photo: Walmart)

Right now, you can grab this Samsung 55-inch Q60T 4K QLED TV for just $747 at Walmart—that’s $253 off.

This 4K has a brilliant display backlit with dual LEDs. Why dual LEDs, you ask? Whereas most 4K TVs use one LED for color accuracy, this model has one dedicated for cold colors and another for warm colors—and they automatically adjust based on what you’re watching. The image is so clear that one shopper was slightly freaked out by it: “Great TV! Picture is one of the best I've seen. The picture is so lifelike it almost startled me at first, like the people were actually in the room—almost a 3D effect!”

Only $248 for this RCA 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart QLED TV! (Photo: Walmart)

A great budget pick—Get plenty of TV for a low price. This RCA 4K TV model has an impressive 50-inch display and is more than suitable for video streaming, gaming and watching live sports. Its true 4K Ultra HD resolution brings the detailed picture quality you need for marathon movie-watching sessions.

The audio is so stellar, you might not even need a soundbar. But if you do, there are four HDMI ports (so you can also add a Blu-ray player, gaming console and more). Said a Walmart shopper: “I was surprised to find a QLED television at this price. RCA was a main brand, so I took the risk. So far I am happy with my purchase. Color, audio, and internet working great....”

