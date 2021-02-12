The best TV deals for Presidents' Day weekend just went live—and they start at $90!
The temperatures are dropping, and the deals are popping: It’s February inventory-clearance sale time (hint: New TV models come out this March and April)!
This year, for obvious reasons, home entertainment has become more important than ever. Cozy movie nights matter—and seeing the latest releases on an epic screen is balm for the pandemic-weary soul. Well, folks, it’s finally time to get that new TV you’ve been dreaming of—the markdowns are unbeatable.
We’ve combed through the top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more to find you the very best deals. Whether you’re shopping for a mammoth model for your main entertainment space or something scaled down for the kitchen or bedroom, we’ve got the short answers to your questions right here.
See below for dazzling Presidents' Day weekend deals on TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio, and more. Make your home a happy hub for basketball season, streaming flick-fests, and everything in between.
Here are the best TV deals across the internet, by size:
24 to 49 inches
Need a new TV? Amazon has its No. 1 best-selling Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition on sale for just $90—its all-time lowest price ever! The standout set delivers eye-popping colors and exceptional picture quality — both of which are rare in this price range. The audio is top notch, too — and Alexa is included in the remote. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of movie titles (and who is), you can just say, “Alexa, play Gemini Man,” and she’ll make your wish come true.
“I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV,” reported a satisfied Amazon shopper. “As far as clarity goes, I believe HD720p is plenty for this screen size. I’m a bit of a TV snob and the lower clarity is not noticeable in this size.”
More 24- to 49-inch TV deals:
TCL 32-inch HD Roku Smart LED TV (32S327), $168 (was $190), amazon.com
TCL 43-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED Roku Smart TV, $218 (was $430), walmart.com
InFocus Classic Series 45-inch Class Full HD Smart LED TV, $250 (was $330), bhphotovideo.com
Insignia 39-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition, $170 (was $230), amazon.com
TCL 40-inch HD Smart LED Roku TV, $220 (was $300), amazon.com
Pyle 23.6-inch HD LED TV, Multimedia Disc Player, $175 (was $215), amazon.com
Hisense Class H55 Series 32-inch Smart TV, $130 (was $200), eBay.com
Hisense H55 Series 43H5500G 43-inch HD LED Smart TV, $230 (was $430), eBay.com
TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku TV, $260 (was $430), eBay.com
50 to 55 inches
A 50-inch TV on sale for an itty-bitty $298? Yep, the Vizio 50-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV delivers spectacular picture quality with modern streaming features, and it’s at an irresistible price right now. What really sets this 4K TV apart is that it delivers more colors than standard models—thanks to its Quantum color technology. This is in part due to a light source behind the LED screen that brightens or dims automatically, based on what you’re watching. The upshot? Whether you’re watching a movie or a game, the images are more detailed and colors more vivid.
“I really like the quality of the picture and that you can easily change the contrast...very happy with the whole deal,” reported a shopper.
More 50- to 55-inch TV deals:
Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD—Fire TV Edition, $300 (was $350), amazon.com
Hisense 55-inch Class H65 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, $350 (was $400), bestbuy.com
Samsung 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV, $698 (was $1,000), walmart.com
Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision—Fire TV Edition, $300 (was $380), amazon.com
TCL 50-inch Class 5-Series 4K Smart TV, $398 (was $600), walmart.com
RCA 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart QLED TV, $280 (was $350), walmart.com
Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD—Fire TV Edition, $330 (was $430), amazon.com
Hisense 55H8F 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart ULED TV, $530 (was $600), amazon.com
Samsung Q70T 55-inch Class HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV, $898 (was $998), bhphotovideo.com
Samsung Q80T 50-inch Class HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV, $998 (was $1,098), bhphotovideo.com
65 inches
On sale for just $493, down from $700, this 65-inch RCA 4K TV model is a steal. With its massive display, it’s more than suitable for video streaming, playing video games and watching live sports, while its true 4K Ultra HD resolution is ideal for the clarity and detailed picture quality you need to get you through the winter.
The audio is so stellar, you might not even need a soundbar. But if you do, it has three HDMI ports for a Blu-ray player, gaming console and more. And Walmart shoppers say this 4K TV is just as good (if not better) than the competition.
“Excellent sound and beautiful picture,” raved a five-star reviewer. “I have five smart big screen televisions. One Sharp, two Samsungs, one LG. The RCA 65-inch QLED is as good as the others at more than half the price.”
More 65-inch TV deals:
Vizio 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Quantum Smartcast Smart TV, $698 (was $778), walmart.com
TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV (65S435), $468 (was $1,000), walmart.com
Samsung 65-inch Class QLED Q80T Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $1,498 (was $1,800), amazon.com
Insignia NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD—Fire TV Edition, $450 (was $550), amazon.com
LG 65UN7300PUF Alexa Built-In UHD 73 Series 65-inch 4K Smart Ultra HD TV, $647 (was $700), amazon.com
LG 65-inch Class CX Series OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS TV, $2,000 (was $2,500), bestbuy.com
Samsung 65-inch Class QLED Q70T Series 4K Ultra HD LED Quantum Smart TV, $1,098 (was $1,300), amazon.com
Sony XBR-65A9G 65-inch Master Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $2,798 (was $3,000), amazon.com
70 to 75 inches
A stellar 75-inch TV for $678 seems like a dream...but it’s a reality! What makes this TCL 4K TV so special? It has a massive 75-inch LED 4K display with Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. Simply put, colors are vivid and black levels are dark—instead of murky and gray. Also on board: HDR settings (High Dynamic Range) for a theater-like vibe.
There’s also a built-in Roku (no need to hook up a separate box or stick), so you get more than 500,000 video streaming channels, including Disney+, Netflix, HBO, Prime Video and Hulu. The TV comes with three HDMI ports to connect a Blu-ray player, video game console and soundbar for deeper and richer audio.
“This is my first TCL TV and it exceeded my expectations.” raved a delighted TV watcher. “The image quality can definitely be improved a little compared to the latest on the market. However, for the price it provides us with a fairly defined and clear 4K quality, with many details. The operating system is kept updated and providing new options...”
More 70- to 75-inch TV deals:
Insignia NS-70DF710NA21 70-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD—FireTV Edition, $550 (was $650), amazon.com
LG 70-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV, $600 (was $850), target.com
Samsung 75-inch Class Q80T Series QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Tizen TV, $2,600 (was $2,700), bestbuy.com
Vizio 70-inch V-Series Class 4K Ultra HD LED SmartCast Smart TV (V705-H), $588 (was $758), walmart.com
Hisense 70-inch Class H65 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, $530 (was $650), bestbuy.com
LG 70-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV, $600 (was $850), target.com
RCA 70-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV (RTU7074), $630 (was $700), walmart.com
Samsung 75-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV, $998 (was $1,200), amazon.com
