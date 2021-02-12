The best TV deals for Presidents' Day weekend just went live—and they start at $90!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Pick a TV, any TV...and save big for Presidents' Day weekend. (Photos: Yahoo Life)

The temperatures are dropping, and the deals are popping: It’s February inventory-clearance sale time (hint: New TV models come out this March and April)!

This year, for obvious reasons, home entertainment has become more important than ever. Cozy movie nights matter—and seeing the latest releases on an epic screen is balm for the pandemic-weary soul. Well, folks, it’s finally time to get that new TV you’ve been dreaming of—the markdowns are unbeatable.

We’ve combed through the top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more to find you the very best deals. Whether you’re shopping for a mammoth model for your main entertainment space or something scaled down for the kitchen or bedroom, we’ve got the short answers to your questions right here.

See below for dazzling Presidents' Day weekend deals on TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio, and more. Make your home a happy hub for basketball season, streaming flick-fests, and everything in between.

Here are the best TV deals across the internet, by size:

24 to 49 inches

Deal of the weekend: Save 40 percent on this Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition. (Photo: Amazon)

Need a new TV? Amazon has its No. 1 best-selling Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition on sale for just $90—its all-time lowest price ever! The standout set delivers eye-popping colors and exceptional picture quality — both of which are rare in this price range. The audio is top notch, too — and Alexa is included in the remote. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of movie titles (and who is), you can just say, “Alexa, play Gemini Man,” and she’ll make your wish come true.

“I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV,” reported a satisfied Amazon shopper. “As far as clarity goes, I believe HD720p is plenty for this screen size. I’m a bit of a TV snob and the lower clarity is not noticeable in this size.”

More 24- to 49-inch TV deals:

50 to 55 inches

Simply mesmerizing. (Photo: Walmart)

A 50-inch TV on sale for an itty-bitty $298? Yep, the Vizio 50-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV delivers spectacular picture quality with modern streaming features, and it’s at an irresistible price right now. What really sets this 4K TV apart is that it delivers more colors than standard models—thanks to its Quantum color technology. This is in part due to a light source behind the LED screen that brightens or dims automatically, based on what you’re watching. The upshot? Whether you’re watching a movie or a game, the images are more detailed and colors more vivid.

“I really like the quality of the picture and that you can easily change the contrast...very happy with the whole deal,” reported a shopper.

More 50- to 55-inch TV deals:

65 inches

Save $207 on this RCA 65-inch beast. (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for just $493, down from $700, this 65-inch RCA 4K TV model is a steal. With its massive display, it’s more than suitable for video streaming, playing video games and watching live sports, while its true 4K Ultra HD resolution is ideal for the clarity and detailed picture quality you need to get you through the winter.

The audio is so stellar, you might not even need a soundbar. But if you do, it has three HDMI ports for a Blu-ray player, gaming console and more. And Walmart shoppers say this 4K TV is just as good (if not better) than the competition.

“Excellent sound and beautiful picture,” raved a five-star reviewer. “I have five smart big screen televisions. One Sharp, two Samsungs, one LG. The RCA 65-inch QLED is as good as the others at more than half the price.”

More 65-inch TV deals:

70 to 75 inches

Save nearly 45 percent on this TCL 75-inch Class 4K Series-4 Ultra HD LED Roku Smart TV. (Photo: Walmart)

A stellar 75-inch TV for $678 seems like a dream...but it’s a reality! What makes this TCL 4K TV so special? It has a massive 75-inch LED 4K display with Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. Simply put, colors are vivid and black levels are dark—instead of murky and gray. Also on board: HDR settings (High Dynamic Range) for a theater-like vibe.

There’s also a built-in Roku (no need to hook up a separate box or stick), so you get more than 500,000 video streaming channels, including Disney+, Netflix, HBO, Prime Video and Hulu. The TV comes with three HDMI ports to connect a Blu-ray player, video game console and soundbar for deeper and richer audio.

“This is my first TCL TV and it exceeded my expectations.” raved a delighted TV watcher. “The image quality can definitely be improved a little compared to the latest on the market. However, for the price it provides us with a fairly defined and clear 4K quality, with many details. The operating system is kept updated and providing new options...”

More 70- to 75-inch TV deals:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

