The best TV deals under $1,000 to shop before the Super Bowl: Samsung, Vizio and TCL

Upgrade your home viewing experience with these TV deals under $1,000 from Samsung, Sony, TCL and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We're closing in on another season finale for football, with Super Bowl 56 set for Sunday, February 13. If you're looking for a better TV to watch every touchdown, tackle and anything else on your viewing schedule this year, we've found the best deals on TVs from Samsung, Sony, TCL and more—and all of them are less than $1,000.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

With a new TV, you might think you'd need to shell out thousands of dollars to get the best possible viewing experience. On the contrary: Some of the best TVs we've ever tested can be found for more affordable prices. Some even run less than $500 and still provide a quality viewing experience!

►Presidents' Day: Shop the best deals on TVs, appliances and everything in-between.

►Cloth masks are no longer recommended to protect against the omicron variant: Here's how to find the best KN95 masks for kids and N95 masks are your best mask option—here's where to buy them online.

Take the Vizio 55-inch V-Series. It's available at Amazon for $428, a 14% discount on its list price of $499.99. We tested this V-Series model and appreciated the lush colors it displayed right from the get-go. It also had a fantastic series of black level measurements that we found were unaffected by brighter picture elements, keeping the imagery stabilized for those just looking for a solid screen in their living rooms.

The Hisense U8G has amazing features and eye-catching brightness for less than $1,000 right now.

If you want to upgrade your home screen, you should consider the 65-inch Hisense U8G Series 4K Android TV that's typically listed for $1,249.99 but now on sale at Best Buy for $999.99. We ranked the U8G as one of the best TVs we've ever tried for its full-array local dimming for contrast control, quantum dot technology for brightness, and four HDMI ports for game consoles. Whether you're watching cable TV or 4K blu-ray movies, the U8G brings fantastic picture quality.

Story continues

Stay ahead of the game by shopping more of these fantastic and affordable TV deals.

The best TCL TV deals under $1,000

TCL TVs are known for their quality screens and affordable price tags, both can be found with the 5-Series.

The best Vizio TV deals under $1,000

Vizio outdid itself with the P-Series TV and you can get it for under $900 right now.

The best Samsung TV deals under $1,000

Samsung's Q70A TV mixed deep black levels with ample brightness for less than $900 right now.

The best Hisense TV deals under $1,000

See the rich color textures of your favorite movies with the Hisense U6G TV for less than $400 right now.

The best Sony TV deals under $1,000

The Sony X80J has an improved interface software with solid screen quality, all for less than $500.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: TV deals: Shop screens under $1,000 from Samsung, Sony, TCL and more