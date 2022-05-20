The Best TV Deals to Shop This Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

When’s the best time to buy a new TV? If you guessed huge deals events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’re right. But there’s a third less-ballyhooed prime TV-buying season, and it’s right now.

New TVs are usually released in spring, and that makes the prior models they are replacing prime targets for big-time discounts. Sales are especially good as we head into Memorial Day weekend. And, since the upgrades from one model to the next are often minor, that means you can upgrade an older set for a significantly more modern and robust one and not devastate your credit card.

All you need to cash in on one of these great TV deals is a little research, and we’ve done that for you here. We fly, you buy – deal? Go grab one of these great marked-down TVs now.

Toshiba – 55-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV ($400 Off)

Courtesy of Best Buy

Here’s a prime example of a great set released only a year ago which is now available at a crazy discount. The Toshiba 55-inch M550 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV has every modern feature you need, but the way it’s being pushed out the door for over 50% you would think it was 20 years old. Don’t be fooled, this is a sensational price for an excellent set you’ll have on your wall for years.







BUY NOW:



$799.99

$399.99





Buy It



Hisense 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV (30% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Unfamiliar with the Hisense brand? The top-selling TV brand in China and South Africa has been making significant inroads into the US market with high-quality sets at competitive prices. This mammoth 85-inch 4K Ultra HD model is from 2020, but it has all of the streaming abilities and ultra HD resolution of many of the 2022 releases. This was an excellent price for a huge beautiful TV at full retail, and now it’s a steal at 30% off.

Buy: BUY NOW: $1,299.99

VIZIO 70-inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV ($566 Off)

Courtesy of Walmart

Not every great TV deal available now is on a previous model. The Vizio 70-inch Class M6 4K QLED HDR Smart TV is the latest model, and it’s nearly half off right now. Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range, Vizio’s IQ active processor and V-Gaming Engine with auto Game Mode, and a crazy-low input lag make this a phenomenal gaming TV, and it integrates seamlessly with Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit to make it an ideal add for your smart home setup. We can’t see this deal lasting long, so jump now.







BUY NOW:



$648

$1,214





Buy It



Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV (40% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Fire TVs have been on the market for less than 10 years, and have remade the rules when it comes to integrated streaming capabilities and quality at a good price. This 65-incher ticks all of the boxes: hands-free Alexa controls, 4K Ultra HD resolution across the wide screen, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and of course instant access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. It also easily pairs with Echo speakers by using the Alexa app to create a great home-theater setup.

Buy: BUY NOW: $499.99

Pioneer 50-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (29% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

This is a 30-day low price for the Pioneer 50-Inch Class LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV, all the way down to $300 for a set that plays well above this price point. The resolution and the hands-free Alexa controls are great, but where the Pioneer really shines is the sound. It has DTS Virtual-X Sound which creates rich, immersive sound without external speakers. Big screen, big sound, small price – sounds like a deal to us.

Buy: BUY NOW: $299.99

Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (26% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon isn’t the only player in the TV game with its own great proprietary brand. Insignia is a Best Buy brand, and a darn good one. There are usually great deals on Insignia sets at Best Buy, both in-store and online, and the one that stands out now is $150 off this 65-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire Set. It runs the Fire TV platform, so you get the Alexa remote and Fire TV streaming capabilities. Best feature: This set supports HDMI ARC, so you can run audio directly from the HDMI jack to a compatible soundbar or AV receiver without an extra cable.

Buy: BUY NOW: $419.99

