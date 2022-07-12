Best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022: Offers on LG, Samsung au8000 and more

(Samsung)

Amazon’s two-day sales extravaganza is back and this year promises to the retailer’s biggest one yet.

You will be able to shop the lowest ever prices on a whole host of tech items ike laptops, Nintendo Switches and Airpods, but it’s the TVs that have most caught our attention – and there is good reason for that.

There has truly never been better entertainment on the small screen than in the last few years with ground-breaking record-making shows like Squid Games, Bridgerton, The Dropout, WeCrashed and more, pulling in big stars and elevating our at-home viewing experience to new heights. Binge-watching is an exercise now enjoyed by all ages and there has never been more appeal to swap nights out-out with evenings in-in.

But in order to appreciate the cinematic experience to the fullest, you need a TV boasting all the state-of-the art credentials. Look out for 4K resolution and refresh rates of 60 Hz or better yet, 120 Hz. You want to have HDR compatibility for more true to life pictures and OLED over LCD so you can get lost in the world of your favourite TV show.

Also consider screen size. You want to be able to maximise your space but some may not want the TV to be the full focus of the room. As part of the Prime Day sales, you can shop by screen size with discounts ranging across the full spectrum from under 32” to over 75”.

But first, let’s decode everything you need to know about this year’s mega event.

When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?

This year Amazon Prime Day is finishing on July 13. It’s a 48 hour event that started at 00.01 on July 12, and is happening all the way through to 23.59 on July 13.

Do you need a Prime account to get the deals?

Yes. As the name suggests, Amazon Prime membership is the only way you will be able to access the sales but it comes with its perks. For those of you that are not yet a subscriber (how are you living without the gift of next day delivery?), it costs £7.99 per month or £79 per year but there is a free 30-day trial available and students will only need to pay £3.99.

Story continues

Prime membership will not only ensure that the majority of your purchases will arrive at your door the following day or even same day in some cases, but it includes Prime Video that has shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Modern Love and The Boys as well as Prime Music, Prime Reading and grocery delivery.

What type of deals are available?

There are a few different deals on offer. Firstly, you have the traditional deals that will run throughout the event (or until stocks last). Then there’s the Deals of the Day where the clue is in the name. Lastly you’ll have the Lightning Deals which will be a flash discount across items that will only be available for a short period of time. If you want to know more about the latter, we will be running a live blog throughout the duration of the event to spotlight the very best of these.

Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals live now

THE ES BEST PICK OF THE BEST TV DEAL

Samsung Q60A 43 Inch 4K QLED Smart TV

QLED display, 4k resolution and crisp, vivid colours make this model from Samsung a must-buy, as well as the purse-friendly price tag that has been reduced by 55 per cent.

Was: £749

HISENSE 43AE7000FTUK 43-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Freeview play, and Alexa Built-in – was: £399, now: £199 (saving: £200, 50 per cent)

LG OLED48C14LB 48 inch 4K UHD HDR Smart OLED TV built-in Google Assistant and Alexa – was: £1,699, now: £949 (saving: £900, 44 per cent).

Philips 50 Inch Smart TV 4K. UHD LED Television for Netflix, YouTube and Gaming/Google Assistant and Alexa/Ambilight – was: £749, now: £399.99 (saving: £349.01, 47 per cent)

Samsung Q60A 85 Inch 4K QLED Smart TV – was: £2,397, now: £1,349 (saving: £1,048, 44 per cent)

LG LED UQ75 65” 4K Smart TV - was: £799.99, now: £499.99 (saving: £300, 38 per cent)

Buy now £339.00, Amazon

Best TV deals under 32” this Amazon Prime Day

There is up to 32 per cent off TVs of this smaller size. Models of 32” are ideal for placing in kitchen, home offices or more compact rooms so you can still tune into your favourite shows, films or the news.

SHARP 1T-C32BI6KE2AB 32-inch HD Ready Android TV with Chromecast Built-in – was: £249.95, now: £170 (saving £79.95, 32 per cent)

Best 43-48” TV deals this Amazon Prime Day

There are TV models across the range of 43 to 48”, including the hugely popular 43” model. This size works for a bedroom or living room. They are up to 55 per cent off.

43” TVs

Samsung AU8000 43 Inch Smart TV (2021) - was: £549, now: £329

Philips 43PUS7506/12 43 Inch Smart TV 4K LED Television ideal for Netflix, YouTube and Gaming/HDR Picture – was: £289, now: £198.99 (saving: £90.01, 31 per cent)

HISENSE 43AE7000FTUK 43-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Freeview play, and Alexa Built-in – was: £399, now: £199 (saving:£200, 50 per cent)

Panasonic 43 inch JX600BZ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Voice Control, Compatible with Ok Google and Alexa - was: £299, now: £219 (saving: £80, 27 per cent)

Samsung 43 Inch 4K QLED Smart TV – was: £749, now: £339 (saving: £410, 55 per cent)

SHARP 4T-C43BJ6KF2FB 43-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play – was: £389.95, now: £217 (saving: £172.95, 44 per cent)

JVC Fire TV Edition 43" Smart Full HD LED TV - was £349.99, now: £209 (saving: £140.99, 40 per cent)

48”

LG OLED48C14LB 48 inch 4K UHD HDR Smart OLED TV built-in Google Assistant and Alexa – was: £1,699, now: £949 (saving: £900, 44 per cent).

Best 50” TV deals this Amazon Prime Day

For your viewing pleasure, take the size of your screen up a notch. There are discounts of up to 47 per cent.

Panasonic 50 inch JX850BZ 4K LED HDR Smart TV – was: £629.99, now: £429 (saving: £200.99, 32 per cent)

Samsung 50 Inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV HD QLED TV – was: £899, now: £549 (saving: £350, 39 per cent)

HISENSE 50AE7000FTUK 50-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Freeview play, and Alexa Built-in – was: £399, now: £199 (saving: £200, 50 per cent)

Philips 50 Inch Smart TV 4K. UHD LED Television for Netflix, YouTube and Gaming/Google Assistant and Alexa/Ambilight – was: £749, now: £399.99 (saving: £349.01, 47 per cent)

Samsung AU7110 50 Inch Smart TV – was: £399, now: £329 (saving: £70, 18 per cent)

Panasonic 2020 50 inch HX580BZ 4K LED HDR Smart TV Dolby Vision/Atmos – was: £529.99, now: £349 (saving: £180.99, 34 per cent)

Best 55” TV deals this Amazon Prime Day

Get your hands on 55” TVs with iscounts of up to 54 per cent on.

HISENSE 55AE7000FTUK 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Freeview play, and Alexa Built-in – was: £449, now: £399 (saving: £100, 20 per cent)

SHARP 4T C55BL6KF2AB 55 Inch 4K Smart TV, UHD HDR Android TV – was: £579.95, now: £349 (saving: £230.95, 40 per cent)

Panasonic 55 inch HX580BZ 4K MultiHDR LED LCD Smart TV with FreeviewPlay – was: £499, now: £399 (saving: £100, 20 per cent)

Philips 55 Inch Smart TV 4K. UHD OLED Television with Ambilight / 55" Philips 55OLED706/12 - was: £1,399, now: £879 (saving: £520, 37 per cent)

Best 65” TV deals this Amazon Prime Day

We are creeping up into home cinema territory with the expansive 65” models. There are half price models of some of the highest specs on the market.

LG LED UQ75 65" 4K Smart TV - was: £799.99, now: £499.99 (saving: £300, 38 per cent)

HISENSE 65AE7000FTUK 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Freeview play, and Alexa Built-in – was: £749, now: £399 (saving: £350, 47 per cent)

Hisense 65E77HQTUK QLED Gaming Series 65-inch 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth and WiFi - was: £999, now £599 (saving £400, 35 per cent)

Toshiba 65UK3163DB TV 165.1 cm (65") 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Wi-Fi Black, Alexa Built-in – was: £599, now: £429 (saving: £170, 28 per cent)

Sony BRAVIA KE65A8/P 65-inch OLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV – was: £1,699, now: £1,199 (saving: £500, 29 per cent)

Panasonic 65 inch JX800BZ 4K LED HDR Smart TV Dolby Vision – was: £499, now: £399 (saving: £100, 20 per cent)

Philips 65PUS7906/12 65-Inch LED Android TV, 4K Smart TV with Ambilight - was: £849, now: £549 (saving: £300, 35 per cent)

Best over 65” TV deals this Amazon Prime Day

Get the cinema experience in the comfort of your own home with devices of 70”, 77” and 85” with discounts of up to 44 per cent.

Philips 70 Inch Smart TV 4K UHD LED – was: £1,099, now: £699.99 (saving: £399.01, 36 per cent)

Samsung 75 Inch Q65B QLED 4K Smart TV 4K Processor – was: £1,999, now: £1,619 (saving £380, 19 per cent)

Samsung Q60A 85 Inch 4K QLED Smart TV – was: £2,397, now: £1,349 (saving: £1,048, 44 per cent)

Sony BRAVIA 4K KD-85X85J 85-inch LED 4K UHD HDR Google TV – was: £1,859, now: £1,743

Samsung AU7110 75 Inch Smart TV Ultra Clear Picture 4K TV With HDR10+ – was: £799, now: £699 (saving: £100, 13 per cent)